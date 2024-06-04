SILJ: Explosive Move In Silver And A Correction

Andrew Hecht profile picture
Andrew Hecht
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Silver remains below its early 2021 high, while gold has reached record highs.
  • Silver futures broke out of a bearish trend and entered a bullish trend, taking 20 months to surpass the $30 level.
  • Rising open interest and increasing prices validate a bullish trend in silver futures markets.
  • Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF is the junior silver mining ETF that tends to outperform the metal during rallies.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Hecht Commodity Report. Learn More »

Silver Ingots in a Row

asbe

Silver tends to be more volatile than gold, but while gold was making record highs over the past decade, silver remains below the early 2021 high at just over $30 per ounce. Silver had not eclipsed the $32 level since February 2013 and

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from a top-ranked author in commodities, forex, and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of over 29 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish, and neutral calls, directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders and investors. I am offering a free trial and discount to new subscribers for a limited time.

This article was written by

Andrew Hecht profile picture
Andrew Hecht
29.18K Followers

Andrew Hecht is a 35-year Wall Street veteran covering commodities and precious metals.

He runs the investing group The Hecht Commodity Report, one of the most comprehensive commodities services available. It covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis. The author is long physical silver.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SILJ ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on SILJ

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SILJ
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News