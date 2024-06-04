asbe

Silver tends to be more volatile than gold, but while gold was making record highs over the past decade, silver remains below the early 2021 high at just over $30 per ounce. Silver had not eclipsed the $32 level since February 2013 and had been in a bearish trend of lower highs and lower lows since February 2021.

In September 2022, COMEX silver futures fell to a $17.32 low, which was a significant bottom. The twenty-month bear market ended with silver moving into a bullish trend of higher lows and higher highs. Silver futures took another twenty months to eclipse the $30 level and breakout to new highs.

I last wrote about the Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) on Seeking Alpha in mid-April, when I wrote, “There is still time as silver experiences a bullish breakout.” Nearby silver futures (XAGUSD:CUR) were $28.32 per ounce on April 16, with the SILJ ETF at $10.87 per share. At the most recent high, July silver reached $32.75 and SILJ $13.12. Silver moved 15.6% higher while SILJ rallied 20.7% as the junior mining ETF outperformed the metal on a percentage basis. I concluded the mid-April article with the following:

SILJ has provided leverage to silver’s ascent, and higher silver prices could continue the junior mining ETF’s outperformance over the coming weeks and months.

I expect SILJ to continue its outperformance as the odds favor higher silver prices over the coming months.

Silver breaks higher-An over-decade high

While gold (XAUUSD:CUR) made new highs over the past months, silver held below the early 2021 high in a consolidation pattern with an upside bias.

Twenty-Year COMEX Silver Futures Chart (Barchart)

The twenty-year monthly chart shows silver’s bullish trend since the September 2022 $17.32 low, which gave way to an upside break above the February 2021 $30.16 high and technical resistance level. Nearby futures rose to $32.50 per ounce, the highest price in over a decade, since December 2012.

Silver is more volatile and speculative than gold

Silver futures display a higher price variance than gold over time. Its lower price than gold, silver's penchant for trending higher or lower, and aggressive rallies in 1980 and 2011 to either side of $50 per ounce attract significant speculative price activity when the price begins to trend in one direction.

Monthly COMEX Gold Futures Chart with Historical Volatility (CQG)

The monthly gold chart highlights monthly historical volatility at 14.28%.

Monthly COMEX Silver Futures Chart with Historical Volatility (CQG)

The monthly silver chart illustrates that the monthly price variance measure is almost double gold’s at 27.93%. Meanwhile, open interest, the total number of open long and short positions in the COMEX silver futures market, has increased from under 134,300 contracts in December 2023 to nearly 182,000 contracts in early June 2024. Rising open interest and increasing prices validate a bullish trend in futures markets.

Silver production is mainly a byproduct of other metal output

Most of the annual silver production comes from primary mining. Around 28% of annual silver output comes from primary silver mining activities, while 72% results from gold, copper, lead, and zinc production where silver is a byproduct.

In 2023, the world’s leading silver-producing country was Mexico.

Leading Silver Mine Production by Country in 2023 (Statista)

The chart shows that Mexico produced 6,400 tons, around twice the amount of silver as second-place China and third-place Peru, with over 3,000 metric tons of production.

World silver mine production in 2023 was around 26,000 tons, meaning the top three silver-producing countries were responsible for nearly half the world’s silver output.

Silver primary mining and exploration shares could soar

Global silver consumption in 2023 was around 36,000 metric tons. While consumption declined 6% from 2022, it significantly outpaced production.

In January 2024, The Silver Institute, projected the fourth consecutive year of a “structural market deficit” in silver. The Institute projected a deficit of 176 million ounces (5,475 metric tons) after a deficit of 194 million ounces (6,035 metric tons) in 2023.

The deficits and a technical upside break in the silver market will likely lead to increasing investment and speculative demand, which could drive the shortfall between supply and demand even higher over the coming weeks and months. Meanwhile, higher prices will incentivize silver miners to increase output, mining for lower-grade silver ores with higher production costs. A silver boom could lift the leading silver mining shares. Moreover, the junior mining companies exploring for new reserves could experience significant price appreciation.

SILJ owns the leading junior silver mining companies

The top holdings of the Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF are shown below.

Top Holdings of the SILJ ETF Product (Seeking Alpha)

At $11.87, SILJ had nearly $990 million in assets under management. SILJ trades an average of over 2.45 million shares daily and charges a 0.69% management fee. The highly liquid ETF has outperformed silver futures on a percentage basis during the rally that took the July futures contract 44.3% higher from $22.695 on February 28, 2024, to $32.75 on May 20.

One-Year Chart of the SILJ ETF Product (Barchart)

Over the same period, SILJ rallied 68.2% from $7.80 to $13.12 per share. Exploring for silver is a highly speculative business in a speculative commodity. If silver futures continue their bullish path and head toward a challenge of the 2011 and 1980 highs, SILJ could continue to provide a leveraged return compared to the metal.

I remain bullish on silver, which was around $30 in early June 2024. Buying during the current correction could be the optimal approach.