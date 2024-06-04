Intel Corporation (INTC) Computex 2024 Keynote (Transcript)

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) Computex 2024 Keynote June 3, 2024 11:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Patrick Gelsinger - CEO
Chuck Hyder - Member of Executive Search Team

Conference Call Participants

Jack Tsai - Inventec
Jonney Shih - ASUS
Jason Chen - Acer

Patrick Gelsinger

Thank you. Great to be here in Taipei. I love the central role that Taiwan plays in the entire tech ecosystem. I just feel the innovative energy of the Taiwan ecosystem. I just love the fact that we have Computex here and great for the opportunity for Intel to be part of this incredible event for the entire tech ecosystem. So let me again say thank you for having us at Computex Taiwan 2024.

You just heard a famous quote from Gordon Moore in the video. And if you looked at that, we actually, with the permission of his family and the magic of AI, we trained a model on Gordon Moore in the ‘70s and brought that back to life. And this famous quote, whatever has been done can be outdone. And is it that the very essence of Computex? This event isn't just about what's happening today. It's about what's happening next. And the things we'll talk about today will shape our future for years to come.

And as we've seen time and again and at the first Computex, which, by the way, do you know when the first Computex was? 1981. And we were working on introducing the next year, right, a technological marvel called the 80286. Yes 100,000 chips -- transistors on a chip and that was a big deal at the time. Today, it's a relic. One of those many relics that I worked on in my career, right, as we look now to have 1 billion transistors on a single chip and even looking to 1 trillion transistors in a single package by the end of

