Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist.

Is your multi-asset closed-end fund under attack from an "activist hedge fund" group? The Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD) is another option on the market in this space that's also worth taking a look at.

TBLD trades at an attractive discount to its net asset value, making it a potential opportunity today. The fund invests in a broad portfolio across equities and fixed income, and includes flexibility for derivatives.

It's been just over a year since we last gave TBLD a look. Thanks to strong overall performance in the broader equity and fixed-income space, this fund has performed fairly well. The discount has narrowed only slightly during this time, but it was able to outperform the iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF (IYLD). IYLD is a 60/40 split between fixed income and equity.

YCharts

TBLD Basics

1-Year Z-score: 0.75.

Discount: 12.75%.

Distribution Yield: 7.71%.

Expense Ratio: 1.62%.

Leverage: N/A.

Managed Assets: $574 million.

Structure: Term (anticipated liquidation date August 2, 2033).

TBLD's investment objective is "to provide current income and additional total return." To achieve this, the fund will invest "in a broad range of income-producing securities to include both equity and debt securities of companies located in the U.S. and around the globe. The Trust additionally expects to employ an options strategy to generate current income from options premiums and to improve risk-adjusted returns."

This leaves the fund entirely flexible to invest in just about anything income-related. 80% of the fund will be invested in income-producing securities "directly or indirectly." They aren't restricted to a certain market cap to invest in a company either but lean heavily toward large caps. At this time, those make up 90.5% of the portfolio.

They still don't currently employ any leverage through borrowings, but as noted previously, they leave the option to utilize some form of borrowings in the future. The fund will also write options at "approximately 10% to 40%" overwrite of the portfolio. When we last looked at the fund, it was overwritten by 8.9%, and today, it is listed at 7%. So, this isn't a strategy that they seem to be using too heavily. To be fair, in a rising market that seems to continue to have upward momentum behind it, that's a good thing.

Multi-Asset Closed-End Fund Structured Exposure

In looking at the BlackRock funds, both BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (ECAT) and BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (BCAT) are also funds that have similar flexibility in their investing strategies. TBLD launched just before ECAT, with TBLD coming to market on July 27, 2021, and ECAT hitting trading on September 27. Since then, TBLD and ECAT have put up incredibly similar total NAV return performance results and have shown a high correlation. BCAT has been the laggard in this period, for what it's worth, but I included it for some further context.

YCharts

However, with ECAT under significant pressure from Saba Capital Management, an investor may be looking for another place to put their capital to work. That's why I believe that TBLD does present that alternate option for investors that may want to stay in the multi-asset space in a closed-end fund structure.

Should Saba win against BlackRock and take ECAT over, there is a good chance that the future could be quite different for ECAT. They've already pressured BlackRock enough to increase the distribution of the fund to a 20% managed policy. So, the changes are already happening just with the pressure.

What makes TBLD a fairly solid choice today is that the fund continues to trade at an attractively wide discount on an absolute and relative basis.

YCharts

I guess the main caveat or 'risk' on this is that with such a wide discount, it could become a future target of an activist group. For now, the most active, Saba, seems to have its hands full with a full-on crusade against BlackRock.

TBLD's Distribution Delivers

TBLD currently pays a monthly distribution of $0.1042, which it has since the fund's launch. That works out to 7.71% based on the share price today. That might not be as flashy as the new 20%+ rates that ECAT and BCAT are now paying, but with an NAV rate of 6.72%, it seems much more sustainable over the long run.

In fact, it wouldn't be too surprising if they lifted their payout from this level at some point. Perhaps they are hoping to get their NAV back to over the initial $20 launch price. The fund launched in 2021, as mentioned, so seeing the NAV decline nearly immediately as we headed into 2022's bear market isn't a huge negative to me. It was a poor time for most investments, and this fund just so happened to launch at an unfortunate time.

The fund will require capital gains to support the distribution. That isn't too unusual for a CEF, especially one that holds around 60% of its portfolio in equities.

TBLD Semi-Annual Report (Thornburg)

This is one area that writing options can help with as well, as it contributed to some capital gains as of the last semi-annual report. With NII and the options premium received, coverage of the distribution was around 43.5%. The remaining shortfall would have to be 'covered' through appreciation in the underlying portfolio.

TBLD Realized/Unrealized Gains/Losses (Thornburg)

For tax purposes, the fund's distribution has primarily been characterized as ordinary income.

TBLD Distribution Tax Classification (Thornburg)

Almost 41% of the 2023 ordinary income was considered qualified dividends. That is a bit more tax-friendly, but this fund does appear to be a good candidate for a tax-sheltered account rather than a taxable account based on the data we've seen so far. It is important to remember, though, that these classifications change every year.

TBLD's Portfolio

The fund is primarily invested in liquid securities, or those labeled as level 1 securities. The fixed-income sleeve is primarily level 2 securities, which is normal because bonds don't trade on an exchange with quoted prices. Then, the fund does have a small portion in level 3 securities, which is not too material at this point.

TBLD Security Level Breakdown (Thornburg)

I mention this because ECAT and BCAT, along with TBLD, allow for investments without limitation or restrictions in private investments. As of the last annual reports, BCAT was the highest in terms of level 3 securities at 12.4%, with ECAT at around 4.4%. If one is looking at TBLD as a possible alternative to ECAT or BCAT, should these funds change in the future, it would seem like they will be getting less in terms of private company exposure.

In looking at TBLD more broadly, the fund favors equity investments over fixed-income. Over a year ago, when we took a look at this fund, it had similar weightings, so we haven't seen too much change on this front. That isn't too surprising given the fund's turnover rate was 16.19% in their last semi-annual report. That was not annualized but it was still down from the over 58% turnover reported in the prior fiscal year.

TBLD Asset Allocation (Thornburg)

In terms of geographic breakdown of the portfolio, we also see a similar weighting to our previous update. The U.S. remains the largest weighting of the fund as it was previously 46.3%, the allocation was nearly identical now as it was then. That said, all combined, the international exposure still makes up a meaningful weight in the fund.

TBLD Geographic Allocation (Thornburg)

Taking a look at the sector allocation of the fund, we see a bit of a shakeup here. The fund had previously favored financials, with a 22.5% allocation in the fund. That has since been replaced with communication services, now coming in as the largest sector weighting of the fund. Previously, the communication services represented 9.8% of the fund's invested capital.

TBLD Sector Allocation (Thornburg)

The fund having exposure away from generally tech-heavy funds that more directly compete with the broader market as measured by the S&P 500 Index, I believe is one of the positives about the fund. It can be a complement to one's portfolio if they are leaning too heavily toward tech and wants to see further diversification.

Seeing that sector shift above, it was a result of Orange S.A. (ORAN), AT&T Inc. (T), and Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCPK:NTDOY) now appearing in the top ten positions. Notably, ORAN and NTDOY are examples of the company's international reach with ORAN a French company and NTDOY based out of Japan.

TBLD Top Equity Holdings (Thornburg)

Interestingly, Meta Platforms, Inc. (META), one of the mega-cap behemoths and also included in the communication services sector, was in a top ten position but is no longer included. That being said, META still is a position, but the weighting has dropped to about 1.25%

In general, it's quite clear to see that TBLD provides tons of diversification and exposure to various companies up and down the capital spectrum, as well as domestic and international exposure. That can make it a one-stop shop type of fund, where an investor could own just this fund, if they chose to, and still be adequately diversified.

Conclusion

TBLD is a multi-asset closed-end fund that has significant flexibility on when, where and how it invests. That provides significant diversification, and it pays a decent distribution rate for income-oriented investors. Given the attractive discount on an absolute and relative basis, the fund appears to be presenting an attractive opportunity for consideration. Investors in ECAT could consider TBLD a potential alternative as well, should ECAT change drastically in the future.