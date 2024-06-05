The 2 Most Important Charts I Want (Dividend) Investors To See

nicoletaionescu/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

It's all about the big picture.

Although it's crucial to focus on picking the right stocks, understanding the bigger picture is key, as our investments are often driven by factors that management cannot influence.

While management can find strategies to gain market share, grow dividends, and improve operations, none of them can impact economic growth, inflation, political decisions (generally speaking), and major supply chain developments.

That's why I put so much emphasis on the big picture.

Essentially, my investment framework is based on three major (interrelated) factors:

Supply chain developments (i.e., economic reshoring).

Macroeconomics (inflation, growth, etc.).

Politics (i.e., new laws impacting the stocks we own).

For many quarters, we have discussed one very important theme, which is "higher for longer" inflation and interest rates, an issue that was (and still is) massively underestimated by market participants.

For example, going into this year, the market expected up to six interest rate cuts from the Fed.

Now, that number is down to roughly one cut, as I discussed in a recent article.

This is somewhat of an issue, as elevated rates are an issue for financial stability, as the economy got "hooked on" cheap funding in the 2009-2021 period.

Now, the economy is faced with a massive wall of maturities, which will have to be refinanced at much higher rates - unless inflation comes down.

In this article, I'll update my thesis and highlight two essential charts that are currently worrying the market - myself included.

I'll explain what it means for the economy, the market, and our portfolios.

So, as we have a lot to discuss, let's get to it!

The Two Charts That Worry Me

I like catchy titles.

However, I hate clickbait, which is why the two charts I'm about to show you are really important.

On Monday, the Institute for Supply Management reported its monthly manufacturing report.

Generally speaking, the ISM Index is a "leading" economic indicator, as it relies on a survey-based indicator that tells us what America's manufacturers expect in terms of orders, employment, prices, inventories, and sub-indicators.

The chart below compares the year-over-year performance of the S&P 500 (black line) to the ISM Manufacturing Index. As we can see, it's fair to make the case that the ISM Index is influential.

With that in mind, the latest release was not great - at all.

Essentially, the charts I'm about to show you indicate a heightened risk of stagflation - contracting economic growth and stubborn inflation - a worst-case scenario for the economy.

I also discussed this in a recent article when I used the following quote:

After the S&P 500 Index hit a record in March, the rally in US stocks has slowed as economic growth shows signs of stumbling while inflation stays sticky. Traders are bracing for consumer price data due Wednesday from the US, which could cement or ease the stagflation concerns. - Bloomberg

While we are not in stagflation (the last stagflation was in the 1970s!), the just-released ISM Manufacturing Index came in at 48.7. This marks a 0.5 points decline to the worst reading in three months. It also came in below the median estimate of 49.5.

In other words, the index remains below the neutral 50.0 level, indicating output contraction.

Even worse, seven industries reported contraction, led by wood products, plastics and rubber, and machinery.

The figures indicate US manufacturing is struggling to gain momentum due to high borrowing costs, restrained business investment in equipment and softer consumer spending. At the same time, producers are battling elevated input costs. - Bloomberg

Now, let me show you the two charts you have been waiting for.

Chart 1

The worst part of the ISM report is the fact that new orders took a huge hit.

New orders fell by 3.7 points. This not only means it is the lowest in a year, but it is also unusually weak. The chemical industry was the only major industry with higher new orders.

This is what machinery industry respondents said when being asked by the ISM (via Bloomberg):

“Backlog is dwindling as we get caught up on orders; new orders are not coming in as robust as the backlog is going down. Inflation continues to be a problem with pricing of raw material and interest rates. We expect a flat rest of calendar year 2024, especially given that it’s a presidential election year.” - Bloomberg

The number was so bad that the Atlanta Fed significantly adjusted its GDP growth outlook, as we can see in the chart below.

Less than a month ago, 2Q24 real GDP estimates were north of 4%. Now, they are below 2%.

Again, this does not mean a recession is near, but the trend is in the wrong direction.

Chart 2

While economic growth expectations are going south, prices remain very sticky.

The worst part of the ISM release wasn't poor growth demand, but the toxic mix of poor growth and sticky inflation.

As we can see below, the prices paid index barely dropped, as it came in at 57.0, which is in growth territory, indicating that poor economic growth conditions do not have the desired impact on inflation.

So, what does this mean for our portfolios?

Hiding & Using Carnage to Our Advantage

"Carnage" may be the wrong choice of words.

After all, the S&P 500 continues to trade close to its all-time high.

However, digging deeper, we find weaknesses.

For example, while the S&P 500 is less than 1% below its all-time high, the equal-weight S&P 500 (RSP) is down almost 3%. The same is visible in cyclical industries like industrials (XLI) and energy (XLE).

Data by YCharts

In general, stocks are a very tricky place to be when market participants start to incorporate higher chances of stagflation.

I believe this means we need to be on the lookout for opportunities in beaten-down stocks that come with pricing power and dividend (growth) advantages to outperform the market.

Essentially, this is what I'm always doing. I have a 21-stock dividend growth portfolio and more than 30 stocks on my watchlist. I'm always looking to buy high-quality stocks on weakness.

Right now, I'm enjoying the fact that cyclical stocks like Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) and Deere & Company (DE) are selling off.

I recently added ODFL to my portfolio and love the opportunity to average down. After all, I'm not a trader but an investor who loves to buy high-quality companies with a multi-decade time horizon.

As I wrote in a recent article, ODFL is a cyclical LTL (less than truckload) operator that has grown its revenue by 11.8% annually since 2002, thanks to a fantastic network of (mainly self-owned) service centers that come with superior quality and pricing power.

Although I may have made the mistake of buying too much right out of the gate (despite having a somewhat bearish economic thesis), I'm very happy to finally have a foot in the door of this super dividend growth stock with a five-year dividend CAGR of 36%!

While ODFL's stock is suffering, I expect the company to benefit from the potential failure of poorly managed LTL companies and further grow its market share organically.

It also has negative net debt. Meaning it has more cash than gross debt!

Meanwhile, Deere is the world's largest tractor producer with an A-rated balance sheet and strong pricing power.

While current elevated interest rates pressure farmers' ability to finance expensive equipment, I like its stock market weakness and plan to add to it quite aggressively in the weeks ahead, as I wrote in a recent article.

Another stock I like is Diamondback Energy (FANG).

I do not own FANG, as I have been invested in Canadian upstream and Permian royalty stocks.

However, FANG is on my watchlist, as I believe it is one of the best-managed oil and gas producers in the world.

In the first quarter of this year, the company announced a merger with Endeavor Energy Resources, a private operator with top-tier resources in the Texas Permian.

The combined company will have close to 700,000 net acres in the Texas Midland (part of the Permian) with a daily production capacity of more than 816,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day - more than half of this consisting of oil.

On top of major synergies, the merger creates a company with most of its drilling locations being breakeven below $40 WTI. The FANG standalone company is so efficient that its maintenance capital is fully covered at $32 WTI.

Moreover, the company currently distributes 50% of its free cash flow to shareholders through a base dividend, a variable dividend, and buybacks.

Once it reduces its post-merger leverage, that number will rise to 75% again.

At $90 WTI, the company expects to generate north of $3.9 billion in free cash flow, which is 11% of its current market cap!

If the stock keeps dropping, the implied yield at elevated oil prices only gets better.

Although FANG has massively outperformed the Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP) over the past three years, I believe this is fully warranted and likely to continue.

Data by YCharts

As long as growth fears pressure energy stocks, I think it's a great opportunity to buy energy stocks, which, historically speaking, have been the best place to be during times of elevated inflation.

With that said, I also like healthcare.

Good healthcare companies with wide-moat businesses have pricing power and anti-cyclical demand, which helps when both inflation and growth turn into market headwinds.

In this sector, I like a wide range of companies, including equipment producers like Abbott (ABT) and Medtronic (MDT).

Medtronic is attractive as it is rebuilding its portfolio after years of sluggish growth.

Trading at a blended P/E ratio of just 15.7x, the company is expected to maintain high-single-digit EPS growth in the years ahead. It also comes with a 3.4% dividend yield (53% payout ratio) and an A-rated balance sheet.

FAST Graphs

I also expect a lot of money to flow into bonds.

While long-duration bonds are usually poor investments when inflation is rising, they currently offer yields of more than 4%, with short-duration bonds offering yields north of 5%.

Especially older investors who are retired will likely jump into risk-free income alternatives.

While I am writing this, the 10-year yield is above the S&P 500's earnings yield, which makes it likely that bonds become an increasingly good alternative for stocks - especially in light of economic challenges.

Data by YCharts

All things considered, my portfolio is suffering a bit at the moment. That's mainly due to my elevated exposure to energy and industrials.

However, all stocks that I own come with pricing power and healthy balance sheets. Furthermore, most come with secular tailwinds.

I will continue to add on weakness and expect the weeks and months ahead to see a much bigger focus on the rising probability of stagflation and what this could mean for the Fed's fight against inflation.

While I'm not saying we're at the start of a major crisis, investors need to be aware of the risks that come with new economic developments.

Going forward, we'll (obviously) continue to discuss these developments and attractive investment opportunities.

Takeaway

Recent data highlights the risk of stagflation - slowing growth and persistent inflation - which poses challenges for the economy and our portfolios.

However, this also presents opportunities to buy high-quality, beaten-down stocks with strong pricing power and growth potential.

My focus remains on resilient dividend growth stocks and sectors like energy and healthcare, which are well-positioned for these conditions.

While current market conditions are tough, I continue to look for strategic opportunities to strengthen my portfolio, potentially beating the market by a wide margin in the years ahead.