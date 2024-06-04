The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) 21st Annual dbAccess Global Consumer Conference (Transcript)

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) 21st Annual dbAccess Global Consumer Conference June 4, 2024 2:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Andre Schulten - Chief Financial Officer
Shailesh Jejurikar - Chief Operating Officer

Conference Call Participants

Steve Powers - Deutsche Bank

Steve Powers

Well, good morning, everybody. I'm Steve Powers, I'm the Head of Deutsche Bank's US Consumer Staples team, and we are thrilled to welcome everyone to Deutsche Bank's 21st Annual Global Consumer Conference in what has become a flagship event not only for Deutsche Bank but for the consumer industry broadly. Over the next three days, as is typical, this year's event will feature conversations between investors from around the world and a diverse array of management teams representing over 100 consumer companies from across the staples, luxury, apparel, retail, and restaurant sectors. This conference would not be what it is without the support and engagement of all of you, investor, and management attendees. And so we here at Deutsche Bank would like to thank each and every one of you for your participation.

To lead us off this morning, I am very pleased to welcome a longtime supporter of the conference, and one of the strongest and most consistently performing companies in the consumer goods industry, The Procter & Gamble Company. With us today from Procter & Gamble are Andre Schulten, Chief Financial Officer; and Shailesh Jejurikar, Chief Operating Officer. Both Andre and Shailesh will run us through a brief presentation and then we'll open it up for some Q&A.

And with that, I will turn it over to Andre.

Andre Schulten

Thank you, Steve. Good morning, everyone. I'll start today with a review of results and an overview of our strategy. Then our Chief Operating Officer, Shailesh Jejurikar will talk about superiority in enterprise markets and how Supply Chain 3.0 is enabling superiority

