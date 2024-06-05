3 Of The Most Sustainable REITs Around

Henrik Sorensen/DigitalVision via Getty Images

The name of the investing game for me is Sustainability. It has been ever since I lost almost everything in 2008 as the housing market crashed and burned.

Picture this: A father of five children – including one in diapers and another not yet in preschool – and the sole provider in the family suddenly having no income. Next to no savings either thanks to the massive amount of debt he’d been financing his commercial real estate business with.

Picture him parked at a shopping center he’d built and owned, staring into space… wondering how he was going to come out of the giant mess he found himself in.

I hope you have no actual idea what it’s like to experience that level of despair.

That’s part of why I push the safe and steady, sustainable profit opportunities that I do. There’s no way I want anyone to find themselves at the bottom like that.

Nor do I ever want to find myself there again. Which is why I follow my own advice.

In fact, the reason why I give the advice I do is because I’ve seen it work in my own life.

My net worth went from a paper-figure of several million dollars… to less than zero… to something substantial again, this time with sustainability behind it.

That’s why, while I’m following the latest GameStop (GME) saga, it’s all from the sidelines.

Meme stocks are not anything I need to mess around with.

I Don’t Play Around With My Investments

“GameStop stock soars 75% after ‘Roaring Kitty’ reveals $175 million bet on the retailer” reads a Monday morning headline.

Written by Yahoo Finance Senior Business Reporter Ines Ferré, it tells how:

“GameStop stock… rose as much as 75% on Monday after user ‘DeepF***ingValue’ on Reddit, an account believed to be tied to individual investor Keith Gill – who ignited the meme stock rally back in 2021 – posted a screenshot on Reddit late Sunday that purported to show they’d built a nearly $175 million position in the video game retailer… “The screenshot showed holdings of 5 million GameStop shares purchased at an average price of $21.274, a position worth $115.7 million as of Friday’s closing price of $23.14. GameStop shares traded hands at around $40 on Monday [morning]. “The account also appears to own 120,000 options contracts that expire on June 21. These contracts confer the right to buy GameStop shares at $20 each, a position worth $65.7 million as of Friday’s close.”

It was only a few weeks ago that so many financial analysts were pooh-poohing the meme stock resurgence. “Investors are more savvy this time,” they said. And “short sellers made sure to be better positioned,” so we won’t see the same kind of swings.

Who knows? Maybe they’re right about that latter conclusion, but human nature is human nature – including the desire for fast, exciting profits. Moreover, there are many humans out there, with new age groups coming into their own every year.

Some of these young people will try to learn from other’s mistakes. But many won’t.

Not to mention how many have to make the same mistakes repeatedly before they get a clue. Or they never get one at all.

All to say, I’m not predicting how high or long this newest round of “meming” will go. All I know is that I’m steering clear because it will eventually crash and burn.

That’s what unsustainable practices and profits always do, as I learned the hard way.

REITs Get It Right

So what makes a good, sustainable investment?

What I constantly look for is a lasting, repeatable business model: a company that offers something timeless. Or about as timeless as a reasonable person can predict.

There’s no way to 100% predict the future. Who knows what disruptive technologies or crazy events could come down the road.

But think about each potential portfolio pick like you’re in a jury: You want to be confident beyond a reasonable doubt whether a stock is suitable or not.

That’s why I like the real estate investment trust ("REIT") concept. It’s literally built on something that’s been valuable since the dawn of time: land.

The exact price of property might fall in some years. And it’s true that some areas suffer predictable or unpredictable hardships that deflate their desirability for long stretches of time.

But land as a larger category? That’s about as timeless as you can get investment-wise.

Besides, the best REITs with the most sustainable are strategic, evaluating their properties every year. Every month, even.

They research the locations they purchase in. And then they monitor them to make sure that they remain economically sound.

If for some reason something changes in that regard, they sell those assets and invest somewhere else. By doing so, they’re able to not just maintain their profits but grow them year after year after year.

And that means they grow the dividends they give you every bit as consistently. Which might not be nearly as exciting as 25% daily jumps in meme stocks.

But it’s a lot more satisfying long-term than 75% crashes in those same shares.

Never forget: Investing isn’t a game. Your finances are at stake, and you should take it seriously.

Realty Income Corporation (O) - The King of Income and Safety

I cannot predict what Realty Income’s stock price will be in a week, a month, or next year.

However, what I know is that it will likely pay a higher dividend next year than it does now.

That’s an easy call, actually.

Realty Income has hiked its dividend for 30 consecutive years, making it one of the few Dividend Aristocrats in its industry.

The company has hiked its dividend for 106 consecutive quarters.

This monthly paid dividend has a 4.3% CAGR and a juicy yield of 5.8%.

Realty Income

Furthermore, we are dealing with a company that has been in business for more than 50 years. The company has used this time to build a portfolio of roughly 15 thousand commercial real estate properties covering 89 industries.

Even better, this net lease model lowers risks, as tenants are responsible for taxes, insurance, and maintenance – on top of the regular rent.

Especially at a time of elevated inflation, this substantially lowers risks for Realty Income.

The company also benefits from strong tenants.

It ended the first quarter with a 98.6% occupancy rate and a tenant base that mainly consists of anti-cyclical grocery store operators, drug store giants, and other companies with favorable demand patterns.

Realty Income

Moreover, it has a fantastic balance sheet with an A- credit rating, a weighted average duration to maturity of 6.5 years, and 94% fixed-rate debt.

It also has close to $4 billion in liquidity, more than enough to cover all debt obligations through 2025, with another $1.6 billion in excess liquidity to spend on growth.

Realty Income

Moreover, the company is trading at a highly attractive valuation.

Using the FactSet data in the chart below, Realty Income trades at a blended P/AFFO (adjusted funds from operations) multiple of 13.0x, which is well below its normalized 17.5x multiple.

FAST Graphs

When adding that Realty Income is expected to grow its per-share AFFO by 3-4% annually in this environment, we get an attractive total return outlook with a high probability of >10% annual returns, including its 6% dividend.

While Realty Income may not be as exciting as meme stocks or as innovative as some high-flying tech stocks, it comes with consistency, income, and a future-proof business model.

The same goes for the next stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (MAA) – Rent is Due!

When it comes to stability, it’s difficult to beat residential real estate. After all, we all need a place to live.

The company behind the MAA ticker owns more than 100 thousand apartment units in highly attractive Sun Belt states (excluding California).

Mid-America Apartment Communities

In this area, its largest markets are Atlanta, Dallas, Orlando, Charlotte, and Austin, with a combined 48% annual rent weighting.

Like Realty Income, it has a fantastic balance sheet, with close to $1.1 billion in cash and available capacity under its revolving credit facility.

It also maintains a 3.6x leverage ratio, with 95% of its debt being fixed-rate debt that comes with a weighted average rate to maturity of 7.2 years and an effective rate of just 3.6%.

Needless to say, it’s very challenging to beat these numbers!

The company is using this balance sheet to invest in attractive markets, including construction in Charlotte and Phoenix, where it is building 647 units with an expected net operating income yield in the 6% range.

It has a total development pipeline of more than 2,600 units with a price tag of nearly $870 million.

It’s also important to mention that MAA is well-protected against soaring supply. Its average rent is $300 below the new supply, which makes it an attractive landlord.

In other words, it benefits from favorable migration trends without dealing with the full force of the headwinds.

Mid-America Apartment Communities

It also helps that MAA has fantastic tenants, with an average new lease/rent ratio of 22%, roughly ten points below the national average. These tenants come with an average salary of $90 thousand.

Mid-America Apartment Communities

The income isn’t bad either!

Currently yielding 4.4%, the company has a 72% AFFO payout ratio and a 30-year CAGR of 5.4%. The company did not cut its dividend during the Great Financial Crisis.

Mid-America Apartment Communities

Valuation-wise, the company trades two points below its 18.5x normalized AFFO ratio.

With an expected per-share AFFO growth rebound to 6% by 2026, the company is in a good spot to return >10% annually – just like Realty Income.

FAST Graphs

The next stock is much more cyclical, yet not less impressive.

Prologis, Inc. (PLD) – Buying Critical Real Estate

Prologis is an industrial REIT.

Like almost all real estate sectors, industrial REITs have no moats. After all, it’s not very difficult to build a warehouse if you have the required capital.

That said, Prologis is different.

It’s not a “random” industrial REIT.

No.

On the contrary, it owns some of the world’s best industrial assets with a tenant base that others can only dream of.

The company, which comes with an A-rated balance sheet, has 1.2 billion square feet on four continents. These warehouses manage 2.8% of the global GDP!

Prologis

The company’s tenants include some of the world’s largest e-commerce giants, consumer companies, and industrial companies relying on efficient supply chains.

Moreover, as we can see below, only 30% of demand flowing through its warehouses is cyclical. The remaining 70% is relying on e-commerce, other secular growth, or defensive spending like basic daily needs.

Prologis

Especially, e-commerce is expected to grow consistently, with total e-commerce penetration coming in close to 30% by 2028.

Even more important, e-commerce is highly reliant on effective warehouses, as it requires 3x more warehouse space than “traditional” brick-and-mortar operations.

Prologis

The company also benefits from great locations like Southern California, where it benefits from organic rent growth opportunities.

In 1Q24, the company reported a net effective lease mark-to-market of 50%, which means it has more than $2.2 billion in potential rent growth without the need to invest a single penny.

It also raised $4.1 billion in debt with a weighted average rate of 4.7% and an average term of 10 years.

Its total debt portfolio has an average rate of just 3.1% with more than nine years of average remaining life.

Prologis

All of these benefits are also reflected in its dividend.

After hiking its dividend by 10.3% in February, it currently yields 3.5%. This dividend is protected by a 70% payout ratio and comes with a five-year CAGR of 12.6%.

It also trades discounted. The normalized P/AFFO ratio is 25.7x, slightly above the current blended AFFO multiple of 24.7x.

FAST Graphs

As analysts expect per-share AFFO growth to accelerate from -2% in 2024 to 17% and 10% in 2025 and 2026, the company has a double-digit total return outlook, which makes it one of our favorite REITs on the market.

In Closing

Investing should be about sustainability, and my experience during the 2008 financial crisis taught me that the hard way.

That’s why I emphasize safe, reliable investment opportunities like REITs.

In this article, we discussed three terrific opportunities: Realty Income, Mid-America Apartment Communities, and Prologis.

Each offers a robust business model, strategic property management, and consistent dividends.

These REITs may not have the flashy appeal of meme stocks, but they provide stable, long-term growth and security.

Remember, investing is not a game; it's about securing your financial future with dependable assets.

Trust me on that.