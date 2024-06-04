Rivian's Equivalent Of A Model 3 Moment Is Around The Corner

Gary Alexander profile picture
Gary Alexander
27.96K Followers

Summary

  • Rivian has unveiled its next-gen vehicles, R2, R3, and R3X, with competitive pricing to break into the mass market.
  • The company also cited $2.25 billion in savings from its decision to keep R2 production in Illinois, with tax incentives from the state.
  • The company still grew revenue and vehicle deliveries in Q1, in contrast to Tesla's high single digit revenue decline in the same quarter.
  • The company's ~$8 billion of cash is a sufficient war chest that tides Rivian over until its mass market vehicles come on the market in mid-2026.
Rivian R1T Pickup Truck display at a dealership. Rivian offers the R1T in Explore, Adventure and Launch models.

jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Even the most casual of investors will know that 2024 has been an "annus horribilis" for EV companies. Price competition has begun in earnest, especially as makers like Tesla (TSLA) slash prices in China to compete with cheaper local

This article was written by

Gary Alexander profile picture
Gary Alexander
27.96K Followers
With combined experience of covering technology companies on Wall Street and working in Silicon Valley, and serving as an outside adviser to several seed-round startups, Gary Alexander has exposure to many of the themes shaping the industry today. He has been a regular contributor on Seeking Alpha since 2017. He has been quoted in many web publications and his articles are syndicated to company pages in popular trading apps like Robinhood.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RIVN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About RIVN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on RIVN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
RIVN
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News