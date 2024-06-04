Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) Moderna Oncology Investor Event (Transcript)

Jun. 04, 2024 1:22 PM ETModerna, Inc. (MRNA) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.17K Followers

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Moderna Oncology Investor Event June 3, 2024 7:15 PM ET

Company Participants

Stephen Hoge - President
Kyle Holen - Head of Development, Therapeutics and Oncology
Michelle Brown - Vice President, INT Oncology
Rose Loughlin - VP, R&D Strategy
Lavina Talukdar - SVP & Head of IR

Conference Call Participants

Luca Issi - RBC Capital Markets
Gena Wang - Barclays
Dina Elmonshed - Jefferies
Terence Flynn - Morgan Stanley
Jess Fye - JPMorgan
Myles Minter - William Blair
Mani Foroohar - Leerink Partners

Stephen Hoge

We're going to get started. Thank you, everybody, for taking some time out of ASCO and your time here to spend with us. I'm Stephen Hoge, I'm the President of Moderna. And I'm going to be providing a little bit of context upfront for the data we're going to be viewing today, which will cover our full oncology pipeline. We're incredibly excited to do that.

Before I dive in, we will be making forward-looking statements during this presentation. Those are covered by the Safe Harbor Act. You can find these slides and our reference to it on our website.

Okay. So over the last number of years, we have been building a pretty extensive pipeline. Now we're going to spend almost all of our time today in oncology, focused on INT because we have some exciting data, clinical data, and obviously the presentations from today. And we're looking forward to questions on that. But we did want to take the opportunity today to give a sense of all of the other efforts that we've got advancing in clinical development, including cancer antigen-specific therapies, some novel therapeutics that have been working on actually even before INT and then some new and exciting technology partnerships that we think will translate into clinical studies very quickly here.

Recommended For You

About MRNA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MRNA

Trending Analysis

Trending News