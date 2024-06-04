Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR) Nareit REIT Week: 2024 Investor Conference (Transcript)

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.17K Followers

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Nareit REIT Week: 2024 Investor Conference June 4, 2024 8:45 AM ET

Company Participants

Andrew Power - President and CEO
Matthew Mercier - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Matthew Niknam - Deutsche Bank

Matthew Niknam

Okay, everybody can go ahead and please take their seats, we're going to go ahead and get started with what I believe is the first session of the day. I'm Matt Niknam, Common Infrastructure Analyst here at Deutsche Bank, for those who don't know me. We're very pleased to host Digital Realty, President and CEO; Andy Power; CFO, Matt Mercier. Guys, thanks for joining us.

Andrew Power

Thanks for having us.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Matthew Niknam

So maybe just to start, set the stage for those maybe a little bit less familiar with the company, can you give us a brief overview of Digital Realty, some of your top priorities for the business and any opening remarks before we get into questions.

Andrew Power

Great. So Digital Realty, believe it or not is a 20-year public company now. This is our 20th anniversary. We're the largest global owner and operator of digital infrastructure, data center and connectivity infrastructure, supporting 5,000 customers across 50-plus metropolitan areas on six continents catering to the digital transformation, hybrid IT of enterprise customers, cloud computing, some of our top customers and certainly the home of AI and AI infrastructure in the last 12 to 18 months, if not longer. So we are blessed with a sector with secular tailwinds of growth.

We've been investing in our platform for many years now and extending our capabilities. I think our priorities right now are probably threefold. One, really accelerate on the momentum we made in the enterprise cost space.

So we're on a string of at least

Recommended For You

About DLR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on DLR

Trending Analysis

Trending News