Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) Lilly Oncology ASCO Investor Event (Transcript)

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.17K Followers

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Lilly Oncology ASCO Investor Event June 2, 2024 8:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Jake Van Naarden - Executive VP & President of Loxo
Lillian Smyth - Senior Vice President and Global Development Head for Breast Cancer at Loxo
John Pagel - Vice President and Head of Global Hematology at Loxo
Geoff Oxnard - VP of Clinical Development, Global Head Thoracic Cancer at Loxo
Arjun Balar - MD, Vice President, Global Clinical Development at Loxo
Barry Taylor - Chief Scientific Officer of Loxo
Kara Clinton - Senior Vice President Oncology Medical Affairs
Winselow Tucker - Senior Vice President & Chief Commercial Officer for Loxo

Conference Call Participants

Evan Seigerman - BMO Capital Markets
Seamus Fernandez - Guggenheim Securities
Geoff Meacham - Bank of America
Steve Scala - TD Cowen
Chris Schott - JPMorgan
Akash Tewari - Jefferies
Dave Risinger - Leerink Partners

Jake Van Naarden

All right. Can everyone hear me, yes. Okay. I think we're going to get started. All right. Thanks, everyone, for coming tonight. And for those online, thanks for being patient as we let people get in and take their seats. I know we're starting a little bit late. My name is Jake Van Naarden. I lead the oncology unit here at Lilly, which, in the case of oncology, actually spans our discovery efforts all the way through our commercial medicines, and you'll see that reflected actually in what we walked through here tonight.

Over the past couple of years, we've been working to modernize the portfolio and strategy in oncology here at Lilly. And we're doing this event tonight because I think we're really entering a new phase. And so tonight, we're going to tell you a little bit about how we think our philosophy about [indiscernible] creation, what we've been up to over the past couple of

Recommended For You

About LLY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on LLY

Trending Analysis

Trending News