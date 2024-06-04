S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) Stifel 2024 Cross Sector Insight Conference (Transcript)

Jun. 04, 2024 2:02 PM ETS&P Global Inc. (SPGI) Stock
S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Stifel 2024 Cross Sector Insight Conference June 4, 2024 11:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Doug Peterson - President and Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Shlomo Rosenbaum - Stifel

Shlomo Rosenbaum

I want to welcome all to Stifel's 2024 Cross Sector Insight Conference. I'm here with the CEO, Doug, of S&P Global. I want to welcome you. Thank you very much for participating.

Doug Peterson

Appreciate it here. Thank you so much for hosting this.

Shlomo Rosenbaum

Yes, very welcome.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Shlomo Rosenbaum

Just want to start off, S&P is a very multifaceted business right now. You've been here for a while, orchestrated a lot of the portfolio, and we certainly appreciate that. But I'm going to start asking you about the Ratings business for the simple reason, and that's the first question that I always get from investors, no matter what is going on.

I always get the first question is what's going on with the Ratings business. And a very strong first quarter. And -- it looks like the second quarter seems to be shaping up pretty good as well. You guys put out the data issuance of 75% in April. We haven't issued out May, but we have our own tracker. It still looks really good in May.

And so, I just wanted to ask you your view as to -- on the earnings call, you talked about a lot of -- you're more conservative in the guidance because you were thinking that a lot of it was pull forward, but are you seeing signs that we might be starting to get more M&A, more IPO stuff that might make this a little bit more of a sticky, strong time?

Doug Peterson

Well, first of all, as you know, we increased our guidance

