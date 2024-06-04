Nearmap/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Thesis

Commodities have been a hot topic this year, showing a resurgence into 2024. The oil complex in particular has been the topic of debate among market participants, with the soft landing narrative not tallying up with sometimes softer than expected demand.

However, from a macro standpoint, the OPEC cartel has learned its lesson following the 2020 debacle, when a Russia / Saudi spat resulted in a violent collapse in oil prices that saw front end WTI futures contracts turn negative.

In this article, we are going to analyze the ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil ETF (NYSEARCA:SCO), highlight its uses and return profile, all within the larger macro context of the oil market. In the end, we will show why SCO is not a fund to be held by a buy and hold investor, and represents a speculative tool for very short-term investors.

The OPEC meeting has concluded with an extension of oil cuts

The weekend of June 1st, 2024 saw the 37th OPEC meeting, which against convention, happened in Saudi Arabia. Saudi has been the leader of the OPEC cartel, underwriting the largest production cuts, and driving the vision around the oil market supply. Saudi has worked very hard in the past decade to pivot the Saudi economy away from oil, and are currently engaged in numerous grandiose projects, one of which is the line city of 'Neom', which is supposed to stretch 170 km through the desert in a straight line. Mega-projects cost money, and the state is thus forced to ensure its revenue base is solid going forward. Substantially lower oil prices would torpedo the country's budget and projects, an undesirable outcome for the country.

Furthermore, Saudi has continued to fund some of its fiscal deficit via Aramco share sales, the latest one being currently ongoing, and aiming to raise as much as $13 billion. Much lower oil prices would be a negative for the Aramco valuation.

It is not a surprise then that the meeting held in Saudi resulted in a rolling of the current cuts:

On Sunday, OPEC+ agreed to extend the cuts of 3.66 million bpd by a year until the end of 2025 and prolong the cuts of 2.2 million bpd by three months until the end of September 2024. OPEC+ will gradually phase out the cuts of 2.2 million bpd over the course of a year from October 2024 to September 2025. Prince Abdulaziz said OPEC+ could pause the unwinding of cuts or reverse them if demand wasn't strong enough.

The message should be very clear from the cartel - they need a certain lower threshold for oil prices in order for budgets to be balanced, and they are willing to agree on production cuts to support the market. Violent swings in prices are not favored, and OPEC prefers predictability in an agreed-upon range.

At the end of the day, the largest winner here is represented by American Oil & Gas companies. They are not bound by OPEC production cuts, but fully benefit from elevated oil prices.

As we will see from the below analysis, SCO is a fund which benefits from violent down-swings in oil prices. With the above macro picture pointing towards an OPEC cartel which is firmly set to manage a price range going forward, it becomes clear SCO is not favored by the macro set-up.

SCO is a leveraged short oil fund

As per its literature, SCO is a leveraged fund:

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to two times the inverse (-2x) of the daily performance of the Bloomberg Commodity Balanced WTI Crude Oil Index.

The fund achieves its exposure by shorting WTI futures:

Holdings (Fund Website)

We can see the fund taking a laddered approach, having shorted August, December and January 2025 WTI futures. This is a conservative build from a financial engineering standpoint because it does not expose the vehicle to any roll issues associated with front-end contracts.

In the past year, the fund has managed to mirror -2x the performance of WTI oil:

Data by YCharts

While the United States Oil (USO) price is up 16% in the past year, SCO is down roughly 2x, namely -34%.

SCO is not a buy and hold instrument

SCO is not an appropriate buy-and-hold investment, and represents a short-term trading tool for active investors. Like most short leveraged products, the vehicle has a dreadful long-term performance:

Data by YCharts

The fund is down more than -95% in the past five years, clearly highlighting why this vehicle is not a buy and hold. After soaring more than 150% when WTI collapsed in 2020, the fund has come down in price since, and will continue to do so in a range bound or up sloping market.

How should SCO be used

SCO is a short term, capital efficient, speculative tool that can be used for day trading or short time frames (up to a month). SCO is efficient from a capital standpoint because it gives 2x the returns for every dollar of capital, thus can provide a higher return than a plain vanilla short fund.

A retail investor who fears lower oil prices should initiate risk management processes via position reduction, rather than utilization of a fund such as SCO. Conversely, speculators who want to bet on very short-term fluctuations in price are well served by this name.

With the OPEC meeting now out of the way, it should be clear to market participants that the cartel is set on supporting a certain oil price range going forward, thus violent downswings in oil prices can be counted as black swans only:

WTI Prices (TradingView)

The past year has seen a rough $70 to $90 range in WTI prices, with brief periods of prices outside the respective bounds. The OPEC meeting has come on the heels of soft oil demand and prices which have tested the bottom of the range.

Conclusion

SCO is a leveraged short oil fund. The vehicle achieves its purpose via short positions in a ladder of WTI futures. The fund is not an appropriate buy and hold investment, and should only be used by speculators with very short-term views on oil prices. With the OPEC meeting now behind us, it should be clear to market participants that the Saudi led cartel is willing to do what it takes to keep oil prices in a certain range in order to achieve budgetary balances and the funding of numerous projects and armed confrontations (in the case of Russia). The days of violent disagreements among OPEC members with wild down-swings in prices are behind us in our opinion, and SCO does not currently fit in a normalized portfolio.