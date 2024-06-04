SCO: With The OPEC Meeting Behind Us, Oil Prices Will Stay Supported

Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
4.5K Followers

Summary

  • This article analyzes the ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil ETF within the context of the recent OPEC meeting and its impact on oil prices.
  • OPEC+ extended oil production cuts to support prices and government budgets, in a meeting led by Saudi Arabia. This indicates OPEC's commitment to maintaining a certain price floor for oil.
  • SCO is a leveraged short oil fund, not suitable for buy-and-hold investors.
  • SCO profits from significant oil price decreases. OPEC's actions suggest a more stable oil price range, reducing the likelihood of major price drops.
  • The fund uses a laddered futures approach, with contracts expiring in August 2024, December 2024, and June 2025 to avoid front-month roll risks.

Oil reservoirs at industrial refinery

Nearmap/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Thesis

Commodities have been a hot topic this year, showing a resurgence into 2024. The oil complex in particular has been the topic of debate among market participants, with the soft landing narrative not tallying up with sometimes softer

This article was written by

Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
4.5K Followers
With a financial services cash and derivatives trading background, Binary Tree Analytics aims to provide transparency and analytics in respect to capital markets instruments and trades.We are reachable at BinaryTreeAnalytics@gmail.com_____________________________http://www.BinaryTreeAnalytics.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SCO ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on SCO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SCO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News