mgstudyo/E+ via Getty Images

Thesis

Leslie's (NASDAQ:LESL) situation is filled with weather instability and intensifying competition. The company came up with some decent innovative services like the AccuBlue Home Smart Tech Water Testing Device. Also, they are also growing PRO service locations. But the challenges mentioned above threaten Leslie's chance to keep growth and achieve profitability. This creates a pessimistic outlook on its future potential in the market, which is why I am bearish on Leslie's.

Introduction

Leslie's is an organization that offers products and services for pools and spas. I believe they are an important direct-to-consumer retailer in this industry. They provide a diversity of items – you can think of chemicals, equipment, and accessories to help maintain and enjoy pools and spas. They are also known for offering professional services and support to both residential and commercial customers.

Financial Performance

Quarter Ended 2023-04-01 2023-07-01 2023-09-30 2023-12-30 2024-03-30 Revenue 212.84 610.89 432.37 173.96 188.66 Revenue Growth (YoY) -6.68% -9.31% -9.09% -10.84% -11.36% Cost of Revenue 141.67 359.3 272.21 123.55 134.34 Gross Profit 71.17 251.6 160.16 50.41 54.33 Selling, General & Admin 96.36 135.79 121.62 86.88 84.86 Operating Expenses 96.36 135.79 121.62 86.88 84.86 Operating Income -25.19 115.81 38.54 -36.47 -30.53 Other Expense / Income - - - - - Net Income -31.53 72.55 16.48 -39.55 -34.55 Gross Margin 33.44% 41.19% 37.04% 28.98% 28.80% Operating Margin -11.83% 18.96% 8.91% -20.96% -16.18% Profit Margin -14.81% 11.88% 3.81% -22.74% -18.31% Click to enlarge

Source: Seeking Alpha (Retrieved on 06-01-2024). Financials in millions USD.

Leslie's revenue went down from $212.84 million in the quarter ending April 1, 2023, to $188.66 million in the quarter ending March 30, 2024. According to the table above, this is an 11.36% year-over-year decline. I noticed that gross profit fell from $71.17 million to $54.33 million and gross margin dropped from 33.44% to 28.80%. This was mainly because of unfavorable weather conditions reducing pool usage and sales in key markets like Texas, Southern California, Arizona, and Florida. The weather in these areas was cooler and wetter than usual.

In June 2023, Leslie's made chemical price reductions to stay competitive. The Q2 2024 earnings call highlighted that this led to a big decrease in gross margin by 464 basis points. Even with these price adjustments, the company faced lower profits. Operating income went down from a positive $115.81 million in the quarter ending July 1, 2023, to a negative $30.53 million by March 30, 2024. Adjusted EBITDA for the latest quarter was negative $19 million, showing the combined effects of reduced sales and margins. Increasing competition is also putting more pressure on Leslie's future profitability. Competitors like mass merchants and specialty retailers are increasing their market presence.

In the Q2 2024 earnings call, Leslie's management also mentioned that they improved with a 23% decrease in inventory levels compared to the previous year. However, this big reduction in inventory could show a cautious outlook on consumer demand and expectations of lower sales volumes because of economic uncertainties and normalizing post-pandemic spending patterns. While reducing inventory carrying costs like storage and insurance, this strategy also has risks. If demand unexpectedly surges, Leslie's might struggle to meet customer needs quickly, possibly losing sales to better-stocked competitors and straining their supply chain.

The future

Opportunities

Leslie's is launching the AccuBlue Home Smart Tech Water Testing Device and Membership Program. According to the Q2 2024 earnings call, this service lets customers test their pool water at home using the AccuBlue device, which gives precise water quality readings. The membership program includes the device at no cost, with a $50 monthly subscription that is offset by $50 in purchase credits. This structure makes the subscription free, encouraging regular purchases. I noticed the program has seen big success with members spending more than $1,000 per year. This shows strong customer retention and regular revenue streams, as customers are likely to continue their subscriptions and make regular purchases to maintain their pools. The AccuBlue program will probably boost sales and may also improve customer loyalty by providing convenient and valuable service.

Leslie's plans to expand its PRO service locations, aiming to increase the number of PRO contracts and locations. At their Q2 2024 earnings call, Leslie's mentioned that by the end of the second quarter, they had 4,088 PRO contracts and 102 PRO locations, compared to 3,300 PRO contracts and 98 PRO locations at the end of the same quarter last year. I think this initiative targets professional pool service providers, driving higher sales volumes and establishing Leslie's as a go-to supplier for professional-grade products and services. The growth in PRO services shows a stable and growing customer base in the professional segment. By focusing on the PRO market, Leslie's can leverage long-term relationships with professional service providers who need consistent large-scale purchases of pool maintenance products and equipment. This expansion helps stabilize and increase revenue streams, as the professional market often represents repeat and high-volume transactions, contributing significantly to Leslie's overall sales and profitability.

Challenges

Growing the PRO service locations comes with some obstacles. Expanding the number of PRO contracts and locations requires a huge investment in infrastructure, staffing, and training. I believe that the risk of stretching resources could translate into potential declines in service quality. Such a potential decrease in service quality might mean lower future revenue. Moreover, investments mean large expenditures and high expected revenue growth. However, when the expectation doesn't hold, it's just the expenditure that's left.

Besides, the growing competition – as described in the financial performance section – is putting intense pressure on Leslie's recent profitability, but also future profitability. Mass merchants such as Walmart and Target are growing their product range in the pool and spa care market. This makes it easier for customers to choose from a large range of options, including cheaper ones. I also observed that retailer organizations, such as PoolCorp, are widening their product lines to gain more customers. Leslie's could lose market share and see a lower profit margin, since consumers might turn to competitors who offer similar products at better prices if Leslie's fails at retaining customers.

Valuation

Gross Margin PS ratio TTM PE Ratio TTM Growth revenue Growth EPS Revenue growth NY (analyst estimate) Earnings growth NY (analyst estimate) Leslie's 38% 0.72 38.2 -7% -83% 5% 39% Industry 38% 0.3 6.17 4% -45% 3% 17% Click to enlarge

Source: Yahoo Finance. The industry medians are calculated with data available from 13 small market cap companies in the Specialty Retail industry. Data is retrieved on 06-01-2024.

Leslie's current valuation metrics, compared to industry medians, show several aspects of its financial performance and market expectations. Leslie's gross margin is 38%, which is in line with the industry median of 38%. I think this suggests that Leslie's efficiency in managing production costs relative to revenue is on par with its peers. The company's price-to-sales (PS) ratio is 0.72, this is a lot higher than the industry median of 0.3. This high valuation makes me want to examine the projections closely. Leslie's price-to-earnings (PE) ratio stands at 38.2. This is markedly higher than the industry median of 6.17. In my opinion, the company's high price-to-sales (PS) and price-to-earnings (PE) ratios, at 0.72 and 38.2 indicate overvaluation. I say this because despite Leslie's projected revenue growth for the next year at 5%, above the industry median, my growth estimate remains bearish due to the reasons I mentioned under the challenges section written above. The same goes for earnings estimates. In the short and medium term, I would expect Leslie's price-to-sales (PS) and price-to-earnings (PE) ratios to come towards the industry median. This adjustment would likely appear if market perceptions are in line more closely with Leslie's actual growth prospects and competitive position.

Conclusion

I am bearish on Leslie's. There are innovative initiatives such as the AccuBlue Home Smart Tech Water Testing Device and the expansion of PRO service locations. But I believe that the company has some large obstacles in sight. Weather instability, economic pressures, and increasing competition from mass merchants and specialty retailers create risks to profitability. These things make it difficult for Leslie's to achieve stable growth and keep investor confidence in the near term.