Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) Presents at Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference (Transcript)

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference Call June 4, 2024 11:15 AM ET

Company Participants

Dirk Van de Put - Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Luca Zaramella - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Steve Powers - Deutsche Bank

Steve Powers

All right. Thanks, everybody. Welcome back. I'm Steve Powers. I'm the Head of Deutsche Bank's U.S. Consumer Packaged Goods Franchise and I am thrilled to welcome back Mondelez to our conference.

With us today are Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Dirk Van de Put; and Chief Financial Officer, Luca Zaramella. We're going to devote the entirety of our conversation to conversation; and thanks again for joining us.

Dirk Van de Put

Thank you. Pleasure being here.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Steve Powers

Dirk, let me start with you. There are a lot of topics to your Cocoa U.S. biscuit trends and pricing, et cetera. But I want to start bigger picture. I think if you tend to take a step back and you think back to the company's new strategic launch back in 2018, you've managed to deliver through lots of volatility, very consistent results in line, at least in line with your long-term algo while also reporting solid progress against snacking made right objectives.

I guess, very simply, to what do you credit the success and can you keep it going?

Dirk Van de Put

Yes. Well, I think the biggest change was that the company was coming out of a cost phase when I arrived and it was necessary to refocus the organization on growth which is what we did. The way we did that is by changing the organization, changing the incentive system, putting the consumer at the center of everything we do, revamping the marketing in the company, focusing more on distribution, sort of getting the basics right and then

