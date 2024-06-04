Klaus Vedfelt/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Early in April, I called Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) a business being stuck within an active AI debate, but a recent and quite substantial acquisition warrants an update on a cautious, but neutral, stance.

After a non-eventful first quarter, Shutterstock announced another sizeable acquisition, at a fair multiple given its own valuation. While the company claims that this allows the company to see more growth and become a stronger business, I still fear the AI overhang on the business model, although it offers near term opportunities as well.

Paying For Content

Shutterstock is in essence a huge library of photo and video content, a business which went public back in 2012, during a time period in which paying up for intellectual property was not as common as it is today. The business carried some 20 million images at the time, generating some $120 million in sales from this database, as the company was firmly profitable.

This allowed the business to go public at $22 per share, as a roller coaster tide followed, carrying shares up to $100 in 2014, with shares down to the thirties again in 2016, as this was a $50 stock pre-pandemic.

Meanwhile, the company grew sales by a factor of 5 times to about $600 million, but the company posted operating profits of merely $20 million, with margin pressured substantially since the public offering. During the pandemic, the company enjoyed a real boom, as this trend, as well as a simultaneous change to subscription-based models, made it difficult to disentangle the effects of both changes on the business.

The real change came in 2021, a year in which revenues rose another 16% to $773 million, as operating profits came in at $108 million, as solid margins were achieved again, pushing shares up above the $100 mark once more. Revenues surpassed the $800 million mark in 2022, with adjusted earnings reported close to $4 per share, although I pegged realistic earnings (after backing out stock-based compensation expenses) around $3 per share.

The company guided for 2023 sales to be up just 2% with adjusted earning seen flattish around $4 per share, as shares fell to the $50 mark in the summer of last year. This resulted in cheaper valuations, as the company made an interesting purchase of GIPHY from Meta Platforms (META) at a cheap price, yet the emergence of AI cast a real doubt and debate over the future of the business (model) as well.

In the end, the company grew 2023 sales by 6% to $875 million, with operating profits (GAAP) having fallen to $68 million. While the company posted adjusted earnings of $4.35 per share, it excluded a $1.30 pre-tax stock-based compensation charge. Trading in the forties, multiples were non-demanding, as the company kept $70 million in net cash on its balance sheet. In fact, real growth concerns, driven by the emergence of AI were seen in the 2024 guidance, calling for sales to be flat at $875 million, with adjusted earnings actually seen down a bit to $4.15-$4.30 per share.

All this left me to conclude that this was a battleground stock. The huge content library could make the business a beneficiary of the AI revolution, but the company stood among the most to lose from that same revolution as well, as its content is no longer needed if images and videos could be made out of the blue. After backing out net cash holdings, shares traded around 15 times earnings, while net cash was largely depleted, I was not automatically impressed given the underwhelming guidance.

Coming Down Further

Since early April, Shutterstock's shares have traded around the $40 mark, having fallen to this level early in May when the company announced its first quarter results. Quarterly sales were down half a percent to $214 million, with GAAP operating earnings down some sixty percent to $16 million and change.

GAAP earnings were reported at $16 million, equal to $0.45 per share, with adjusted earnings down just sixteen cents to $1.13 per share. GAAP earnings were down substantially, notably on the back of Giphy retention compensation expenses incurred, and subsequently being adjusted for. However, I am not willing to adjust for an $11 million pre-tax stock-compensation expense, equal to about $0.30 per share.

With 36 million shares trading around the $40 mark, the equity valuation has fallen to $1.44 billion, which values the business at $1.40 billion if we factor in net cash holdings of $42 million. The company upped the full-year guidance, calling for sales to grow by 5.5-7.0% to $923-$936 million, with adjusted earnings now seen at a midpoint of $4.25 per share.

The big hike in the sales guidance is not driven by business momentum, but rather by another substantial acquisition. Alongside the first quarter earnings release, the company announced the purchase of Envato Pty Ltd., a digital creative assets and templates creator, known from its Elements' flagship products.

The Australian-based company will grow Shutterstock's presence among freelancers and hobbyists, while more than doubling the subscriber base to over a million. The deal comes at a substantial price, $245 million to be more precise, equal to about 18% of the current enterprise valuation.

That seems fair, as management claimed that the deal will add some 20% to annual sales and 15% to annual EBITDA. Net debt is seen around $200 million, but the pro forma leverage ratio should be modest, around 0.7 times.

The deal presentation revealed that a 1.4 times sales multiple and 7 times EBITDA multiple has been paid, largely in line with its own valuation indeed, with the deal anticipated to close in the third quarter.

What Now?

The truth is that the situation remains more of the same as I thought back in April. The company has made a sizeable transaction, incurring modest leverage along the way.

The issue is that I am still not convinced that AI offers an opportunity, although that an interesting news piece suggested that Shutterstock generated substantial revenues from AI already last year, while management sounds really upbeat on the prospects on conference calls as well. In fact, such reports might even have the potential for the company to become a momentum, or even meme stock, related to AI over time.

Amidst all this, I think that Shutterstock, Inc. shares look cheap and might very well turn out to be cheap, yet I still fail to have conviction. I believe that AI has real potential to certainly ignite attention and hype into the stock, which warrants a small speculative position and/or through long call options, but I fail to have real conviction on the long-term promise and potential of the business seeing, AI as a long-term pitfall.

Given this, a speculative position through long-dated upside calls seems a nice bet, but I fail to see the appeal of Shutterstock, Inc. stock, holding a core long position here.