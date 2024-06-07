alfexe

I recently decided to add Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) to my Fantastic Five, the five companies I am most confident in, to create a concentrated portfolio in five sectors. This is designed to make up 35% of my overall portfolio.

One that creates a potential source of safe yield and incredible dividend growth.

I'll cover the Magnificent Five in a separate article, but today, I'd like to explain why Enbridge is worthy of inclusion in my Fantastic Five. That means I have invested 7% of my net worth into this company.

That's a lot of conviction, but I never do anything without a good reason, so let me show you why I consider Enbridge one of the best ultra-yield, sleep-well-at-night dividend aristocrats on Wall Street.

Enbridge Is The Ultimate "Buy And Hold Forever" Midstream

Many wonderful midstreams exist, including aristocrats like Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) and TC Energy Corporation (TRP).

Both are likely to survive and thrive long beyond the age of oil, but Enbridge stands out as the industry's king of longevity and income dependability.

The company has a long history of dividend payments, having paid dividends for over 69 years and increased its dividend for 29 consecutive years.

That's the longest dividend growth streak in the industry.

Investor Presentation

Enbridge's financial health is a cornerstone of its investment appeal. The company maintains a strong balance sheet with a debt-to-EBITDA ratio within its target range of 4.5x to 5.0x.

Investor Presentation

Rating agencies consider 5X debt/EBITDA safe for this industry.

Additionally, Enbridge has a high percentage of its cash flows derived from low-risk, long-term contracts and cost-of-service agreements, which account for 98% of its cash flows.

With 95% of customers having investment-grade credit ratings and 80% of cash flow protected from inflation, this cash flow stability supports its dividend's sustainability.

Despite its conservative profile, Enbridge is not devoid of growth opportunities. The company has a secured growth backlog of $25 billion, which includes investments in natural gas pipelines, renewable energy projects, and utility expansions.

Enbridge's recent acquisitions such as purchasing three natural gas utilities from Dominion Energy, further enhance its growth outlook and cash flow stability.

Enbridge's disciplined capital allocation strategy protects its balance sheet while funding growth. The company plans to invest 6-7 billion CAD annually in secured projects, ensuring that all investments are accretive and enhance its growth profile.

Investor Presentation

ENB began investing in green energy in 2002, the first midstream to do so. It's now a world leader in wind power, allowing it to earn double-digit returns on investment in a massive growth market.

Enbridge has committed over CAD 9 billion (approximately USD 7 billion) to renewable energy and power transmission projects. The company's renewable energy portfolio includes:

Wind Energy: Enbridge has invested in 23 wind farms, totaling 4,870 MW of gross capacity (2,117 MW net). This includes significant stakes in European offshore wind projects such as the Rampion Offshore Wind Project in England, the Hohe See and Albatros Wind Projects in Germany, and several projects in France, including Saint-Nazaire, Fécamp, and Calvados.

How big is a growth opportunity in offshore wind alone?

Global Offshore Wind Market

The global offshore wind market is booming. In 2023, its value was estimated at $42.43 billion. By 2028, Business Research Company expects it to nearly double, reaching $89.94 billion, with a compound annual growth rate of 15.9%.

Data Bridge Market Research projects even more impressive growth, predicting the market will soar to $124.40 billion by 2031 with a CAGR of 14.4%. This remarkable expansion is fueled by rising investments in renewable energy, cutting-edge technological advancements, and supportive government policies worldwide.

OK, but ENB is in the EU wind market, so how big is that opportunity?

European Offshore Wind Market

Thanks to robust governmental support and efforts to modernize electrical infrastructure, Europe is leading the way in the offshore wind market. The European Union (EU) has set ambitious targets for offshore wind energy as part of its Green Deal and climate goals. The EU aims to achieve at least 60 GW of offshore wind capacity by 2030 and 300 GW by 2050.

The European floating offshore wind energy market alone was valued at $168.3 million in 2023. It's expected to skyrocket, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 49.4% from 2024 to 2032, reaching $6.22 billion by 2032. Increasing investments, technological advancements, and supportive policies drive this growth.

ENB is a key player in a business of the future that's growing 49% annually for the next decade or so.

Investor Presentation

5% long-term growth guidance while conservatively managing its priorities to maximize long-term sustainable income growth. Not just for a few years, but for decades to come.

Investor Presentation

Enbridge's proactive approach to managing interest rate exposure with 5% of its debt portfolio exposed to interest rate variability further mitigates financial risks.

FactSet Research Terminal

Management guidance for 5% long-term growth is supported by analysts who raised their median growth consensus by 2% after its most recent investor day presentation and business update.

Fundamentals Summary

Dividend Kings Zen Research Terminal FactSet Research Terminal

ENB offers highly attractive total return potential, courtesy of that 7% very low-risk yield, steady dividend growth, and a modest 11% discount to fair value.

The fair value would be approximately 6.5% yield and, combined with management guidance, represent 11% to 12% long-term return potential.

Currently, 12% to 13% is on offer, but remember that return potential is from the most utility-like midstream.

FactSet Research Terminal

A utility that sold 100-year bonds in 2012 at a 4.1% coupon.

Today, with rates up 5%, some bonds yield 5.8%, which shows the bond market's confidence that ENB will thrive for the next century.

FactSet Research Terminal

The bond market's credit default swaps, or CDS, show the real-time bankruptcy risk of the bond market at any given time.

We can see that fundamental risk has been falling gradually over the last six months.

Note the price can be volatile, but intelligent investors are tracking ENB's fundamental risk.

Risks To The Thesis

Legal & Regulatory Risks (Project Non-Completion Can Be Very Expensive)

Enbridge faces significant challenges from environmental regulations, safety standards, and compliance requirements. These can lead to fines, operational restrictions, and increased costs.

The most costly project cancellation in the midstream industry was the Atlantic Coast Pipeline project. It was developed by Dominion Energy, Inc. (D) and Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) and canceled in July 2020. The estimated cost of the project was $8 billion.

Operational Risks (Oil spills can be extremely expensive)

Operational risks include pipeline leaks, equipment failures, and natural disasters. These incidents can cause environmental damage, safety hazards, and substantial financial liabilities.

Over the past decade, the average cleanup cost of crude oil spills in the U.S. was approximately $2,000 per barrel.

The costs can be much higher for larger spills. For example, the Kalamazoo River spill in 2010, which involved over 1 million gallons of diluted bitumen, cost approximately $29,000 per barrel to clean up.

The total costs of pipeline spills can be substantial. For instance, the Enbridge spill in the Kalamazoo River had cleanup costs reaching about $1.1 billion, of which Enbridge had to pay $177 million in a settlement with the government.

Cybersecurity Risks (Colonial Pipeline Ransomware Hack in 2021 Is An Example)

As a critical infrastructure operator, Enbridge is vulnerable to cybersecurity threats. These risks encompass data breaches, cyber-attacks, and disruptions to operational technology systems.

Climate-Related Risks (Canada is raising carbon taxes over time)

Climate change presents both physical and transitional risks. Physical risks involve extreme weather events that can damage infrastructure, while transitional risks include regulatory changes and market shifts toward low-carbon energy sources.

Financial Risks: (Sudden spike in interest rates could slow growth)

Financial risks involve fluctuations in commodity prices, interest rates, and currency exchange rates. The company also faces risks related to its capital structure and debt levels.

ENB's balance sheet is very strong, but if it suddenly faces billions in fines or project losses from canceled projects, its leverage ratio might surpass 5X EBITDA and force it to reduce its growth guidance.

Such an event would undoubtedly impact dividend safety.

S&P

ENB is taking on significant debt to acquire its three new utilities. While the deal benefits long-term steady growth and diversifying away from crude oil, it exposes ENB to the risk of interest rate shocks.

Based on our assumed funding plan, we forecast debt to EBITDA will be 4.9x in 2024. Although the company has reiterated its commitment to debt to EBITDA of 4.5x-5.0x, a metric of 4.9x, leaving limited cushion for Enbridge to execute its funding plan without relying on more than our assumed proportion of debt... We could lower our rating on Enbridge if the company cannot successfully raise additional funds through asset sales or other means, such as adjusting debt to EBITDA to be at or above 5x for a prolonged period. We could revise the outlook to stable if the company can raise a substantial portion of the remainder of the capital to fund the acquisition and reduce debt to EBITDA closer to 4.75x during the next 12-18 months." - S&P

Reputational Risks: (Lawsuits by environmentalists can slow project completion)

Enbridge's reputation is at stake due to its environmental impact, especially in the case of oil spills or other incidents. Public perception and stakeholder trust are crucial to maintaining the company's social license to operate.

How Well S&P Estimates Enbridge Manages Its Risks

LT Risk Management Score Rating 0% to 9% Very Poor 10% to 19% Poor 20% to 29% Suboptimal 30% to 59% Acceptable 60% to 69% Good 70% to 79% Very Good 80+% Exceptional ENB 72% Global Percentile 99% (top 1% of companies worldwide), up from 95% last year. Click to enlarge

(Source: S&P)

Bottom Line: Enbridge Is An Excellent Retirement Income Booster

I've covered nearly 600 companies over the eight years I've written articles on Seeking Alpha.

Many are worthy of investment, but Enbridge is, in my opinion, special.

It's a 7.5% yielding dividend aristocrat that has been around since 1949, and the bond market is betting millions it will be around until at least 2112.

It's an energy utility that is a leader in its industry in the energy transition, which it believes can potentially drive 5% growth for decades.

Moreover, this BBB+ rated company has long-term risk management in the top 1% of global companies.

Is it any wonder that ENB has been delivering market-beating 13% returns for 34 years? When this management team and this corporate culture guide for 12% to 13% long-term returns, I believe they can deliver.

Enbridge Vs. S&P SWAN Summary

Metric S&P ENB 2022 -27.5% -4.3% Pandemic -35.3% -43.4% 2018 Bear Market -20.2% -13.8% 2011 Debt Ceiling Crisis -21.6% -3.1% Great Recession -54.9% -23.9% Tech Crash -49.2% -5.8% Average -34.8% -15.7% Median -31.4% -9.8% Bear Market Beta 1.0 0.28 Yield 1.5% 7.5% LT Growth Consensus (FactSet) 11.8% 5.3% Consensus Future Return Potential 13.3% 12.8% Historical Tax Expense 8.3% 15.0% Post-Tax Returns 12.2% 10.9% Negative Bear Market Correlation-Adjusted (SWAN) Return Potential 6.1% 8.5% Click to enlarge

(Source: DK Zen Portfolio Optimizer Tool)

Enbridge is a wonderful source of not just very low-risk ultra-yield that grows steadily every year, but its low volatility makes it a wonderful potential part of any retirement portfolio, including mine.