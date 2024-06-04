Hiroshi Watanabe

Summary

Whilst the artificial intelligence market offers wonderful long-term potential, there are some particularly worrying events unfolding in the short term, especially for Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET), the subject of the note.

Nvidia’s recently improved Spectrum-X networking platform has specific advantages over Arista’s Ethernet networking offering. Consequently, Nvidia’s networking sales have grown from $925 million to $3.2 billion in just the past 12 months. Meanwhile, Arista has been growing networking sales at 37% annually and reached $5.9 billion in the year to December 2023. At this rate, Nvidia’s networking sales will comfortably surpass those of Arista during 2024. Cue increased competitive pressures on Arista through 2024.

In November 2024, we have the US elections to look forward to. Contentious and market-worrying issues are assured in the run-up.

Separately, Nvidia has adopted a plan to launch a new networking platform each year 2024, 2025, 2026 and 2027. Such an annual new product launch cadence runs the risk of sales cannibalization. After all, why expend vast amounts of capex money in 2025 if a newer, and much better, platform is due in 2026, thus making the 2025 product somewhat obsolete? I believe there is a significant risk of AI reassessment in 2025 and when it arrives, it will cause severe negativity across the entire AI spectrum, not least for investors.

Ahead of these events, the shares of Arista are highly valued and because of the acuteness and magnitude of the coming risks, I now rate the shares a Sell.

Introduction

These are exciting times for all those involved in the world of artificial intelligence.

Growth prospects over the next several years are potentially phenomenal. Refer to the following market projection from Market.us - One Stop Shop For Market Research Reports. They see the global AI market growing from $234 billion in 2024 to over $2.7 trillion by 2032, of which hardware and software combined make up a very significant portion. Whilst such multi-year growth projections may be spurious and ignore periodic weakness, I think they are directionally correct.

The bottom line is the global AI market is set for a period of extraordinary growth, and AI infrastructure and services companies such as Nvidia (NVDA) and their peers potentially have a tremendous opportunity ahead.

Global AI Hardware Market (market.us)

Against this alluring backdrop, it is little wonder that investors are scouring the investment landscape for big potential winners.

When new and hugely exciting business opportunities come along, they typically follow a pattern. First, they burst onto the scene with a lot of exciting promotional narrative and valuations go through the roof. Second, there is a period of reassessment, disappointment, crashing valuations and disillusionment. And third, there follows an extended period of growth and profitability.

In the following schematic from Gartner, they suggest that we may currently be in the maximum hype part of the cycle. My own suspicions are that we will hit peak hype in early 2025, but time will tell.

AI Market - Hype Cycle (Gartner)

Nvidia, the world leader in artificial intelligence computing, is the driving force behind much of the current optimism. And whilst NVDA currently has excellent product demand visibility into 2025, I feel their one-year cadence of new product issuances will prove to be excessive and will ultimately cannibalize sales.

Nvidia has laid out its new platform launch program; H2 2024 Blackwell, 2025 Blackwell Ultra, 2026 Rubin and 2027 Rubin Ultra. Ref presentation page 41 by CEO Jensen Huang. Suggest also watching Computex 2024 June 2, keynote address with reference from this IR page.

Nvidia’s platform costs are extraordinarily expensive. I doubt if customers will want to expend huge amounts of capex in 2025 after having paid out heavily in 2024, especially when they know that the 2025 platform – Blackwell Ultra – may be obsolete when the Rubin platform comes along in 2026. To me, something doesn’t add up here. And that’s before factoring in competition from Samsung (OTCPK:SSNLF), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Broadcom (AVGO), Intel (INTC), Alphabet (GOOG), Apple (AAPL) etc. Everyone will want a slice of the pie. Thus, from a macro-AI perspective, and notwithstanding the great potential of AI over the coming decades, I see 2025 as being enormously risky.

Still, for now, AI continues to have great potential for investors.

Arista Networks

A favorite “picks and shovels“ stock for many investors has been Arista Networks, and since early 2023 the stock price has doubled. Earnings results for Q1’24 surpassed expectations and the shares popped to over $290. Then a few days later, the stock price experienced a turbocharged boost when it was announced that legendary investor Stanley Druckenmiller sold down his highly profitable stake in Nvidia and put the money into Arista. That endorsement sent ANET shares up to $330.

Arista is a top company. Annual sales have risen from $2.3 billion in the year to December 2020 to $5.9 billion in the year ending December 2023, a compounded growth rate of 37%.

Arista achieved its growth success via its open-sourced Ethernet-based networking equipment targeted specifically at large data centers. The networking equipment comes with software for both management of the data centers and prevention of cybersecurity threats. Thus, with the ongoing growth of hyper data centers and data warehouses, Arista’s strategy of targeting these segments has been vindicated. And all things being equal, Arista’s recent strong growth trend, say 37% per annum, appears set to continue.

However, not all is as it seems.

Nvidia: Spectrum-X

Nvidia has its own networking software called InfiniBand, which it acquired via its acquisition of Mellanox in 2020. In Q1 FY’25 NVDA released the latest generation of InfiniBand, called Spectrum-X. Whilst Ethernet is still considered to be an excellent product, this latest version of InfiniBand gives NVDA some advantages.

The difference between Ethernet protocol and Spectrum-X protocol is that under AI algorithm functionality, all GPUs must finish communicating with each other before a specific task can be concluded. But under Spectrum-X protocol, the computer can commence processing the task whilst data is being gathered from the GPUs. Given the extreme speeds involved, the timing and efficiency difference between Ethernet and Spectrum-X is relatively miniscule at face value.

However, in today’s world of enormous volumes of AI data, where the entire AI system cost may run into billions of dollars, the lower efficiency and utilization levels via Ethernet amounts to a significant wastage of dollars.

Thus, NVDA’s latest networking capabilities appear to be materially better than those from Ethernet networking solutions providers such as Arista. This differential should help NVDA’s networking revenues to grow strongly during the next couple of years.

Here is an extract from Nvidia’s Q1 FY’25 earnings conference call;

In the first quarter, we started shipping our new Spectrum-X Ethernet networking solution optimized for AI from the ground up. It includes our Spectrum-4 switch, BlueField-3 DPU, and new software technologies to overcome the challenges of AI on Ethernet to deliver 1.6x higher networking performance for AI processing compared with traditional Ethernet. Spectrum-X is ramping in volume with multiple customers, including a massive 100,000 GPU cluster. Spectrum-X opens a brand-new market to NVIDIA networking and enables Ethernet only data centers to accommodate large-scale AI. We expect Spectrum-X to jump to a multibillion-dollar product line within a year.

So, is Ethernet dead?

This does not mean that Ethernet is dead. For many networking functions, particularly those that are not AI-centric, Ethernet is an excellent protocol. And because Ethernet network vendors such as Arista come with cheaper price tags than NVDA, the Ethernet network segment will continue to generate revenues.

Additionally, Ethernet networking equipment and protocols will undergo further development and enhancements that enable a catch-up with NVDA. That said, Spectrum-X is not standing still, newer and better iterations are already in the works. It is unknown how much time it may take Ethernet to regain parity, some say a couple of years - interested in hearing comments from experts in the field.

The numbers

In Q1FY’25 NVIDIA networking revenues were $3.2 billion, up 242% from just $935 million the prior year. When the company says they expect it to reach multibillion-dollar level within a year, I assume they expect total networking revenue to hit something like $5-6-7 billion.

Meanwhile, Arista’s total annual revenue is running at $6 billion.

This begs the question: If NVDA networking revenue next year (calendar 2025) shows continued strong growth, how would that strong revenue growth not have a negative effect on Arista’s revenue numbers?

This question will increasingly hang over Arista’s stock price performance, and any sign of weakness or soft guidance will hurt ANET stock price.

US Presidential election

The road to the White House is paved with the tears of those who didn’t correctly assess the risks involved. For sure, there will be twists and some nasty turns in 2024. I won’t make predictions, but best be prepared.

Valuation

Arista is forecast to earn just under $9 a share in calendar 2025. Based on the current $300 share price, that’s a year 2025 p/e ratio of 33, which is quite rich considering the risks.

Conclusion

Arista operates in a high-growth segment of the economy, and in the very long term, the shares should do fine. However, the shares are richly valued and in the shorter-term, Arista shareholders face particularly acute risks:

Commencing in 2024, Arista’s Ethernet networking solutions face a period of intense competition from Nvidia’s superior Spectrum-X. US markets are fully valued and the election of late 2024 will throw up market volatility. The entire AI sector is set up for a period of reassessment, worry and negativity for investors in 2025.

In the face of these three significant risks, I consider Arista’s stock overvalued at 33 times 2025 earnings. Hence, for now, I rate the shares a Sell.

Caveat emptor, and please do your own research.