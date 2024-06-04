PM Images

Individual investors’ allocations to equities increased in the May Asset Allocation Survey.

Stock and stock fund allocations increased 1.0 percentage points to 70.4%. Stock and stock fund allocations are above their historical average of 61.5% for the 48th consecutive month. Stock and stock fund allocations were last higher in December 2021 (70.5%).

Bond and bond fund allocations decreased 0.1 percentage points to 13.8%. Bond and bond fund allocations are below their historical average of 16.0% for the fourth time in seven months. Bond and bond fund allocations were last lower in November 2022 (13.6%).

Cash allocations decreased 0.8 percentage points to 15.8%. Cash allocations are below their historical average of 22.5% for the 18th consecutive month. Cash allocations were last lower in December 2021 (15.1%).

May AAII Asset Allocation Survey results:

Stocks and Stock Funds: 70.4%, up 1.0 percentage points

Bonds and Bond Funds: 13.8%, down 0.1 percentage points

Cash: 15.8%, down 0.8 percentage points

May AAII Asset Allocation Survey details:

Stocks: 33.6%, up 2.7 percentage points

Stock Funds: 36.8%, down 1.7 percentage points

Bonds: 4.5%, down 0.1 percentage points

Bond Funds: 9.3%, unchanged

Historical averages:

Stocks/Stock Funds: 61.5%

Bonds/Bond Funds: 16.0%

Cash: 22.5%

The AAII Asset Allocation Survey has been conducted monthly since November 1987 and asks AAII members what percentage of their portfolios are allocated to stocks, stock funds, bonds, bond funds and cash.