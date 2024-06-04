Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) 2024 Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference (Transcript)

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) 2024 Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference June 4, 2024 2:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Emmanuel Babeau - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Gerry Gallagher - Deutsche Bank

Gerry Gallagher

Welcome to the 21st Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference, 21st time ex-COVID held here in Paris. And it is great to have everybody back here again. My name is Gerry Gallagher. I'm the Co-Head of European Company Research at Deutsche Bank and I sometimes masquerade as a Tobacco Analyst as well on the side. With me today is Emmanuel Babeau, the Chief Financial Officer of Philip Morris, who I believe will open up with a few comments. And then we'll go into a fireside chat format, and I'll be very welcome for anybody to raise their hands in the audience at any time to ask a question they may have.

With that, over to you Emmanuel.

Emmanuel Babeau

Good morning, Gerry. And thank you for having us. Good morning everyone. Great to have this next 40 minutes together. So allow me to start with a few introductory comments. As always please read carefully our forward-looking and cautionary statements. So just a few words of introduction to confirm that we are on course to deliver a strong performance for 2024. You have seen that our Q1 was excellent. We confirm that we expect a solid Q2. And that is pointing to H1 that will show strong growth in terms of organic performance or before ForEx, if you want both for revenue and adjusted EPS evolution.

This performance of course has been built on the very strong momentum that we are enjoying on our smoke-free portfolio. IQOS continue to enjoy a nice dynamism. First of all, in the market where IQOS has been historically, I would say, successful like Japan, you have seen that in

