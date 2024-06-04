VFVA: Surprisingly Decent Active Fund From A Passive Issuer

Klaus Vedfelt

Did you know that Vanguard, the king of passive, apparently has active funds as well? I know, I know - can’t be real, right? Well - it turns out they do have an active fund which uses a ruled-based quant model for security selection, and it’s named the Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF ETF Shares (BATS:VFVA).

This actively managed ETF, launched in 2018, uses a quantitative model to select US equities with a high likelihood of better-than-average returns because they trade at a lower price to fundamental factors such as earnings, book value, sales and cashflow. In other words, the fund is wagering on the value premium – a documented phenomenon by which stocks with low price-to-fundamentals ratios outperform their "growthier" counterparts over decades-long periods. Its prospectus describes a quantitative, rules-based model that filters through an investment universe consisting of US large-, medium- and small-cap stocks.

I’m intrigued given the issuer it’s coming from.

A Look At The Holdings

This is a well-diversified portfolio made up of nearly 600 names. No position makes up more than 1.18% of the portfolio overall.

vanguard.com

This mix of holdings results in a Price to Earnings ratio for the fund of just 11.1x, and Price to Book of 1.3x. This unequivocally is a value tilted portfolio, just given the fundamentals. In turn, this has tilted the media market cap to be more in the mid-cap range, with it being around $8 billion.

Sector Composition

I find the sector compositing fairly interesting, in that Technology makes up just 4.9% of the portfolio. Financials, Consumer Discretionary, and Industrials hold the largest weights.

vanguard.com

This sector allocation is reflective of VFVA’s value-oriented investment mandate. Sectors such as Financials, Industrials and Energy tend to trade at discounted valuations relative to their growth counterparts. The sector tilt is likely to cause VFVA to perform differently than the market benchmark over time, especially when the environment tilts towards the growth side of the value/growth spectrum, as has been the case recently.

Peer Comparison

Since this is active in the screening, let’s compare the fund against Vanguard’s passive value fund, the Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (VTV). This fund tracks the CRSP US Large Cap Value Index, so it’s much more tilted towards the mega-cap side overall. You’d think that would have meant VTV would have outperformed VFVA, but that turns out now to be the case. The two funds have been in lockstep with each other since 2021.

stockcharts.com

Pros and Cons

On the positive side, VFVA provides access to a broadly diversified basket of undervalued US equities based on the fund’s quantitative model. By focusing on stocks trading at lower multiples compared with their fundamental value, VFVA aims to benefit from the documented value premium over the long-term relative to the market as a whole.

But investors should also recognize some of its drawbacks. As an actively managed fund, the performance of VFVA is dependent on the effectiveness of the quantitative model and the competence of the portfolio managers. Vanguard has a terrific record as a firm, but it’s not guaranteed that VFVA’s strategy will always beat market benchmarks or its peers.

Furthermore, the way VFVA tilts its value and the way it allocates its sectors will likely lead to greater volatility and underperformance when growth stocks and specific sectors are strong performers in the market. Value strategies have a long history of extended periods of poor performance and VFVA’s concentrated sector exposure to financials, and industrials, will likely exacerbate these cyclical swings. Combine that with the fact that it has a number of small-cap stocks, and you might have a more volatile portfolio than you expect.

Conclusion

As a quant-style actively managed ETF that bets on a value premium by investing in undervalued US equities, the Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF isn’t bad, honestly. We all know active has a hard time outperforming passive, but it’s done fairly well here in a cycle that has largely just favored large-cap stocks. I think it’s worth considering if looking for a different core allocation.