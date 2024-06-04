National Bank of Canada: Resilient Performance In Challenging Macroeconomic Environment

Discount Fountain profile picture
Discount Fountain
4.53K Followers

Summary

  • National Bank of Canada has continued to see impressive earnings growth.
  • While net interest income has come under pressure, the Financial Markets segment has continued to see non-interest income grow.
  • I rate National Bank of Canada as a hold at this time.

National Bank of Canada in Toronto’s financial district;

JHVEPhoto

Investment Thesis: I continue to rate the stock as a Hold for now, but see potential for longer-term upside.

In a previous article back in December, I made the argument that the outlook for National Bank of Canada (

This article was written by

Discount Fountain profile picture
Discount Fountain
4.53K Followers
I am an independent investor with an interest in analyzing stocks across the consumer, finance, telecommunication, and travel sectors. As a data scientist, I also have a great interest in using data tools to better understand a company's financial position.Some examples include:- Analysing total room revenue across brands for Hyatt Hotels using data visualisation: https://seekingalpha.com/article/4632039-hyatt-hotels-stock-hyatt-regency-and-china-revpar-growth-impressive- Building a Monte Carlo simulation in Python to analyze loss ratios for Zurich Insurance Group (ZURVY): https://seekingalpha.com/article/4605533-zurich-insurance-group-premium-growth-low-loss-ratio-encouraging- Calculating seasonality of customer lifetime value (LTV) for AT&T: https://seekingalpha.com/article/4634204-att-stock-growth-customer-lifetime-value-necessary-upsideDisclaimer: All of the author's articles are written on an "as is" basis and without warranty, with no guarantee of accuracy or completeness. They represent the author's opinion only and in no way constitute professional investment advice. It is the responsibility of the reader to conduct their due diligence and seek investment advice from a licensed professional before making any investment decisions. The author disclaims all liability for any actions taken based on the information contained in any articles published.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This article is written on an "as is" basis and without warranty. The content represents my opinion only and in no way constitutes professional investment advice. It is the responsibility of the reader to conduct their due diligence and seek investment advice from a licensed professional before making any investment decisions. The author disclaims all liability for any actions taken based on the information contained in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About NA:CA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NA:CA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NTIOF
--
NA:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News