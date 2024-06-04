Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) Bank of America 2024 Global Technology Conference (Transcript)

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.17K Followers

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Bank of America 2024 Global Technology Conference June 4, 2024 10:50 AM ET

Company Participants

Nikesh Arora - Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Tal Liani - Bank of America

Tal Liani

Thanks very much for joining us to our tech -- Annual Tech Conference. We have a wonderful schedule for you for the next few days. We have over 540 registered investors. We have 135 companies.

I just want to remind you, I'm going to start from the most important part. make Sure to join us today at 4:45 for the reception. It's going to be on the 32nd floor the panoramic level. And if you -- the one-on-one meetings are on the second floor, third floor and 12th floor, if you have just what your schedule. And if you have any questions about your one-on-one schedule, just see the corporate desk -- corporate access desk one level below here.

So with no further ado, I would like to welcome CEO, Nikesh Arora, of Palo Alto Networks. Thank you very much for joining us today.

Nikesh Arora

Good morning, everyone. First of all we have to wish them a happy birthday. It’s birthday today.

Tal Liani

At a certain age, you don't celebrate anymore until you're 80 and then everyone celebrates for you.

Nikesh Arora

That’s good.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Tal Liani

So Nikesh, thank you. Thanks very much for doing this. And I want to start from a vision question, a long-term question. The question for investors is how will Palo Alto look five years from now? How is it going to be different from now? What is the main stage when you sit down with big corporates that look at your road map and how the company is going to shape up, what's the message for your customers or

Recommended For You

About PANW Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PANW

Trending Analysis

Trending News