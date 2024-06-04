Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (SPWH) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.17K Followers

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call June 4, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Riley Timmer - VP, IR
Paul Stone - CEO
Jeff White - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Ryan Sigdahl - Craig-Hallum Group
Matt Koranda - ROTH MKM
Anna Glaessgen - B. Riley
Mark Smith - Lake Street Capital

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Sportsman's Warehouse First Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Riley Timmer, Vice President of Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.

Riley Timmer

Thank you, operator. Participating on the call today is Paul Stone, our Chief Executive Officer; and Jeff White, our Chief Financial Officer.

I'll now remind everyone of the company's safe harbor language. The statements we make today contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which includes statements regarding expectations about our future results of operations, demand for our products and growth of our industry. Actual results may differ materially from those suggested in such statements due to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those described in the company's most recent Form 10-K and the company's other filings made with the SEC.

We will also disclose non-GAAP financial measures during today's call. Definitions of such non-GAAP measures as well as reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are provided as supplemental financial information in our press release, included as Exhibit 99.1 to the Form 8-K we furnished to the SEC today, which is also available on the Investor Relations section of our website at sportsmans.com.

I will now turn the call over to Paul.

Paul Stone

Thank you, Riley, and good afternoon, everyone.

The mission of Sportsman's Warehouse is

Recommended For You

About SPWH Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SPWH

Trending Analysis

Trending News