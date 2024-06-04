Pgiam/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Summary

Shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) continue to offer extensive appeal to unlock risk capital for quality-oriented investors. Since my last publication on the company in July last year, the equity line has curled up more than 88%, and the position has compounded by 184% cumulatively since I first bought it for our portfolios in 2022.

RadNet 12-month share price evolution

Seeking Alpha

RNDT's management is deploying capital at a rapid pace to grow the profit-producing capital on its books. There are no inventories in this business, and the cost of revenues is high, given that human capital is a major factor.

However, the substantial gain in market value over the past two years indicates to me a high return on the “talent“ employed in this business. It currently trades at around 2.8x the capital invested into operations, indicating investors expect a high return on these assets moving forward.

Having extensively covered this name in the past, this report will focus on the additional factors of the investment thesis, linking back to core drivers such as 1) the company’s operating margin decompression, 2) new store growth, and 3) valuations.

Collectively, I continue to rate RDNT a buy for reasons raised here today.

Recent developments – Q1 FY 2024 earnings analysis

Growth continues to be the order of business for RDNT. The company did $431 million of business during the first quarter, up 10.5% on last year. Growth was underscored by the Digital Health segment, lifting 32% per year to $15 million. It brought this to adj. EBITDA of $58 million, up 21% on Q1 last year, and a net loss of $2.8 million (versus a loss of $21 million last year).

The divisional breakdown on this is as follows:

Imaging centre revenue was $417 million, making up the bulk of the first quarter top line. Sales were up around 10% year-on-year on pre-tax income growth of 14% to $7 million. Imaging centre growth was driven by procedural volumes on the same-store basis and underlined by demand across all sites. Management also noted that the reimbursement rates it is receiving from capitated and commercial payers are a tailwind for this division.

revenue was $417 million, making up the bulk of the first quarter top line. Sales were up around 10% year-on-year on pre-tax income growth of 14% to $7 million. Imaging centre growth was driven by procedural volumes on the same-store basis and underlined by demand across all sites. Management also noted that the reimbursement rates it is receiving from capitated and commercial payers are a tailwind for this division. Digital health put up $15 million of sales on $3.5 million of pre-tax income. Most of the segment's expansion was driven through what management dubbed as “AI revenue“, which grew 120% to $4.7 million during the quarter.

Note, I am not going to comment on the net earnings of the company, as these are heavily skewed by the capital structure and derivative contracts used to hedge interest rate risk. Using operating earnings is a cleaner measure for ongoing comparative analyses.

However, as to the key performance metrics–

MRI volumes were up nearly 12%, whereas CT volumes and PET/CT demand increased 9% and 17.5%, respectively. All other imaging volumes increased by roughly 600 basis points in the year. It performed 2.65 million total procedures during the quarter, With 3/4 of this driven by imaging. Regarding the breakdown, around one-quarter of the entire procedure volumes were MRI, PET/CT and CT scans. This marks circa 300 basis points shift towards this segment from last year.

Management has increased its outlook on full-year revenues as a result of the strong quarter. It now projects $1.67–$1.7 billion in revenue this year. It is eyeing $265 million in adjusted operating income on this, with a free cash flow of $68 million-$78 million after capital expenditures of $130 million-$140 million.

In my opinion, these revisions represent a company embarking on a qualified growth route.

Factors impacting corporate growth

In the last four analyses of the company, I have spent extensive time outlaying its store growth, new investments in stores, the unit economics surrounding the same-store figures, and overall procedures.

Here, I will cover some of the other moving parts in the investment debate, giving investors a deeper understanding of the business's economics. We must first dive into what's driving the current price action. In my view, it is a growth-based story. In the last three years, management has compounded the top line at 13.3% per year and grown pre-tax earnings at a compounding rate of 13% yearly. It is methodically rotating sales growth into operating earnings growth.

However, recent operating efficiencies and growth in pre-tax margin lifted EBIT 75% higher year over year. Moreover, consensus projects 47% growth in pre-tax income going forward.

These are fair and reasonable estimates in my opinion and align with my own views on the company. If it does hit these numbers, this implies $142 million.in pre-tax income this year on a margin of 8.1% – 150 basis points above last year. I am not concerned that RDNT is free cash flow negative; I want to see management ploughing cash back into this business as much as possible to grow operating earnings.

Critically, management grew pre-tax earnings by the 75% year over year on just 23% growth in total assets, illustrating the effect of this marginal growth.

Figure 1. Forward Sales, EBIT, EBIT Margin estimates.

Source: Bloomberg Finance LP, author’s chart

Further, this trend in margin growth has been in situ since late 2021 and has continued to the present day, supporting the change in market value.

Figure 2. Revenues, EBIT margin

Source: Company Filings, author’s chart

A second attractive feature in the investment debate for this company is that it enjoys tremendously high turnover on its working capital. As far as industry economics go, this is attractive. Being in a service-based domain, there are no inventories to speak of. The capital – i.e. imaging devices, centres, and human capital – produces the sales and profits. In this regard, a high turnover of receivables and overall working capital is paramount to drive business growth.

RDNT benefits from high turnover on these figures. Given the industry's economics, where payments are typically received upfront or often at the time of service, the company has a low ratio of receivables to payables. This means it enjoys negative working capital on a routine basis, and thus, a free form of financing from its “suppliers. " This advantage enables management to deploy funds into new imaging centres at such a rapid pace, thereby continuing the ramp on pretax growth.

For example, in Q1 2024, the day's sales outstanding were near its historical low of around 35 days. This hammers in my point. A dollar booked in sales is realized in cash by the company in around one month. Said in other ways, at this rate, it could expect to invest one dollar in working capital to produce one dollar in sales per month. These are mouth-watering economics in my view. It does this well from time to time, enjoying leverage from negative working capital from its purveyors.

Figure 3. Working capital turnover

Source: Company Filings, author’s chart

Projections under various assumptions

One of the attractive features of this investment debate is that management has increased the speed on the growth treadmill in the last 12–24 months. This gives me a good comparison to what it has done from 2021 up to 2022, for instance, and then from 2022 to the present day.

Using the entire period from 2021 to 2024 on a rolling 12-month basis, management has grown sales at 2.8% per quarter on razor-thin pre-tax margins of 6.8%. To produce a new dollar of revenues, it has had to invest $1.21, including all acquisition activity. This is a capital-intensive exercise where growth requires a substantial investment. Exclusive of acquisitions, the investment is $0.67 on the dollar to produce a new $1.00 of sales.

If it continues along these lines, I project it might produce around $80 million-$87 million in net operating profit after tax over the next two years, respectively, and compound it intrinsic valuation around 2% to 3% each period.

Figure 4. Forward projections, scenario 1

Author's estimates

This is an overly pessimistic view of a company that has exhibited around 300 basis points of pre-tax margin growth and captured a substantial increase in market value over this time. I want to understand what this looks like, baking in the revised assumptions on sales growth and operating margin. Here, I carry an 8% revenue growth rate forward on the projected 8% pre-tax margin. I’ve also lowered the effective tax rate to 21%, a more likely average, in my opinion.

Figure 5. Forward estimates of growth, capital allocation, and tax.

Author's estimates

The distribution of outcomes from these projections to 2025 is seen in Figure 6. The impact of sales growth and margin growth is immediately evident. I get to $140 million in pre-tax income this year – in line with consensus – stretching up to $177 million by 2025. These estimates suggest it could throw off $20 million to $30 million in free cash flow each quarter and that it could increase its intrinsic valuation by up to 8% each period, based on the combination of 1) marginal return on investment and 2) the amount reinvested at these rates.

This completely changes the outlook, as discussed in the section below.

Figure 6. Forward projections, scenario 2

Author's estimates

Valuation

Investors are paying high prices to buy the company today. At 54x trailing EBIT, this is a 141% premium to the sector. Investors are also paying nearly 5 times the assets employed in the company for a return on equity of 3.5%.

Even at these exorbitant multiples, the risk reward calculus is stacked on our side when adjusting for factors of growth, in my view. I am confident management can hit the growth estimates outlined in this report. This would produce $142 million in pre-tax income this year, following nearly 45% growth.

The company is valued at $4.3 billion in market value at the 54x multiple.

Even if the multiple were to contract sharply, to say 30x – that is, a 40% decline – the company would be worth roughly equivalent to today if it hits its growth numbers (30 x 142.6 = c.$4.3 billion).

Similarly, if the company does hit the growth numbers and investors continue to pay the current multiple, the company would be worth $7.7 billion or $104 per share to us today. If it doesn’t hit the growth targets, expanding operating earnings by 25% instead, at the same multiple, the company is worth around $6.5 billion or $88 per share.

And even in the downside scenario, where investors pay, say, 35x EBIT and the company only grows 25%, it is worth roughly $4.3 billion to us today.

Finally, forecasting my free cash flow estimates out over 10 years at the adjusted rates from earlier, I arrive at a fair valuation of $95 for the company. This contracts down to $61 when factoring in returns on capital and growth rates on an equal-weight basis. These estimates support a buy rating.

Figure 7. Basic DCF assumptions

Source: Author’s valuation estimates

In short

RDNT continues to exhibit impressive growth driven by operating efficiencies, evidenced by the circa 300 basis point margin decompression management has exhibited in the last few years.

Consensus estimates and my own internal projections forecast that the company could continue lifting operating margins with sales growth. My estimates get me to a valuation range of $95-$105 in the base case. In the downside scenario, the company is worth about what I would pay for it today, in my opinion. On the upside – multiples of. Reiterate buy.