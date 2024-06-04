RadNet: Qualified Growth Route, Still Undervalued

Jun. 04, 2024 8:03 PM ETRadNet, Inc. (RDNT) Stock
Zach Bristow profile picture
Zach Bristow
3.66K Followers

Summary

  • RadNet, Inc. shares continue to show strength, having compounded by 184% since 2022.
  • Q1 FY 2024 earnings showed growth in the Digital Health segment and increased MRI, CT, and PET/CT volumes.
  • Management has increased its outlook on full-year revenues and projects $1.67-$1.7 billion in revenue for the year.

Business on Wall Street in Manhattan

Pgiam/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Summary

Shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) continue to offer extensive appeal to unlock risk capital for quality-oriented investors. Since my last publication on the company in July last year, the equity line has

This article was written by

Zach Bristow profile picture
Zach Bristow
3.66K Followers
Strategist, global markets, at Bernard Holdings. Objective view on the directional bias of markets. Technical expertise bridges the complex relationships between value drivers, capital flows and price action. Clients are represented over the cross-section of financial markets, from speculators, hedgers, long-term traders and the public. Research covers investment securities and futures markets.Shoot me a message to talk trade ideas or portfolio construction. Disclaimer:All research is strictly for informational purposes only. Not to be considered investment advice. Please remember to conduct your own due diligence.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RDNT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About RDNT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on RDNT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
RDNT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News