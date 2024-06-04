DNY59

Introduction

In the immediate aftermath of reporting its Q1 FY2025 results, CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) stock dipped nearly 5% to ~$290 per share, only to rebound sharply to ~$320 per share in after-hours action.

On the back of a +25% post-Q4 ER pop, I downgraded CRWD stock from "Buy" to "Sell" at ~$370 per share, citing poor long-term risk/reward:

With CRWD stock moving up from $235 to $370 in the last three months or so, CrowdStrike's 5-year expected CAGR return has deteriorated from ~13% to ~2.86%. Since CrowdStrike's expected 5-year CAGR return is well below long-term S&P 500 (SPY) annual returns of 8-10% and our investment hurdle rate of 15%, I now view CRWD stock as a tactical "Sell". Now, CrowdStrike is a great company, and I believe it will be a secular growth compounded over the coming decade. However, the stock is currently detached from its fundamentals, and CRWD is virtually dead money for the next five years [with cash yield of 4%+ currently higher than CRWD's expected 5-year CAGR returns of 2.86%]. Source: CrowdStrike Q4 Review: Stock Pops On Unwarranted Optimism, Sell (Rating Downgrade)

Since the publication of that controversial "Sell" rating, CrowdStrike's stock has experienced wild swings, with the stock down ~15% heading into today's report. In this note, we will briefly review CrowdStrike's Q1 FY2025 earnings report and forward guidance. Furthermore, we will re-run CRWD stock through our Valuation Model to see if CrowdStrike is still a tactical "Sell" based on its long-term risk/reward.

Brief Review Of CrowdStrike's Q1 FY2025 Report

In Q1 FY2025, CrowdStrike's revenue rose +33% y/y to $921M, surpassing management's guidance [$902-906M] and consensus street estimates of ~$905M (a sizeable beat of ~1.8%). During Q1, CrowdStrike added a "net new ARR" of $211.7M (+22% y/y), resulting in an ending ARR of $3.65B (+33% y/y). While fears of a pricing war in the cybersecurity industry are growing, CrowdStrike seems to be holding its own!

With rapidly increasing scale and robust margins, CrowdStrike's free cash flows are exploding higher. In Q1, CrowdStrike generated a free cash flow of ~$322M (up +42% y/y) and delivered diluted EPS of $0.93 (+63% y/y).

Here's what CrowdStrike's leadership said in the Q1 earnings press release:

CrowdStrike started the fiscal year from a position of momentum and exceptional strength, with net new ARR of $212 million growing 22% year-over-year and ending ARR growing 33% year-over-year to reach $3.65 billion. The Falcon platform’s differentiated architecture creates a wide competitive moat and uniquely enables CrowdStrike to solve the industry’s biggest cybersecurity, IT and data problems. Customers of all sizes are standardizing on the Falcon platform to achieve better security outcomes and lower their TCO. - George Kurtz, CrowdStrike's President, CEO and Co-founder The CrowdStrike team delivered another exceptional quarter driven by strong execution and platform adoption as customers increasingly consolidate on the Falcon platform. In addition to our strong top-line performance, financial highlights included record gross margin, significant year-over-year operating leverage, record free cash flow of $322 million or 35% of revenue and a rule of 68 on a free cash flow basis, showcasing our focus on profitably scaling the business to $10 billion ending ARR and beyond. - Burt Podbere, CrowdStrike’s Chief Financial Officer

Clearly, CrowdStrike's management is attributing their stronger-than-expected financial performance to consolidation on the Falcon platform. By analyzing and correlating information across its massive, crowdsourced dataset, CrowdStrike is deploying industry-leading AI algorithms at cloud-scale to deliver a more intelligent, proactive cybersecurity solution - Falcon - that detects threats and stops breaches in real-time at machine speed, which is something that traditional on-premise, cloud-hosted, and hybrid products cannot match due to the inherent architectural limitations those products have with respect to data storage and analysis. As more data gets fed into CrowdStrike's Falcon platform, the more intelligent its Security Cloud becomes, and the more its customers benefit, creating a powerful network effect. Hence, as CrowdStrike's customer count grows and module adoption increases, the value of its product offerings goes up for all new and existing customers, which in turn, attracts more customers to Falcon!

As you can see below, CrowdStrike's technological leadership across various cybersecurity markets is validated by respectable third-party firms like Gartner, Forrester, and IDC.

Further, according to an IDC study, consolidating on Falcon helps enterprises prevent breaches, boost analyst efficiency, and reduce costs. With every dollar invested in CrowdStrike's Falcon producing an ROI of six dollars and a payback period of just five months, consolidating on CrowdStrike is a no-brainer for CIOs. While it is still a relatively young organization, CrowdStrike has strategically positioned itself as a trusted partner for enterprises undergoing digital transformation. Through collaborations with cloud hyperscalers like Google Cloud (GOOGL) and Amazon Web Services (AMZN), CrowdStrike has solidified its brand presence and established a robust partner ecosystem in the cloud security space.

In my view, CrowdStrike's early-mover advantage, cutting-edge technology, and unwavering commitment to innovation have allowed CrowdStrike to rapidly gain market share and mindshare among organizations seeking comprehensive, future-proof cybersecurity solutions. With an ever-improving AI at the core of its platform, CrowdStrike's competitive advantage is getting stronger with increasing scale, and this trend is unlikely to reverse any time soon. Through organic innovation and inorganic M&A, CrowdStrike is rapidly expanding the Falcon platform to address other cybersecurity end markets. And multi-module deal growth validates CrowdStrike's platformization strategy!

In my previous report on CrowdStrike, I expressed concern about management's unwillingness to participate in the price war:

As always, Kurtz was all fired up during CrowdStrike's Q4 earnings call - bashing Microsoft (MSFT) and Palo Alto Networks repeatedly - and going as far as terming Palo Alto Network's "Platformization" strategy - "Fugazi" [fake, not genuine]. While I am a big fan of CrowdStrike and its leadership team, I am a little concerned about their refusal to engage in the ongoing price war despite Falcon's high ROI and low TCO. Until last quarter, Palo Alto Networks' leadership had a similar stance towards price discounting, and then they had to do a complete 180. My fear is that CrowdStrike could meet a similar fate in the next quarter or two, as deep-pocketed rivals are likely to engage in uneconomic deals.

As of Q1 FY2025, data-based evidence suggests customer consolidation on CrowdStrike's differentiated, single-agent Falcon platform continues unabated, with CrowdStrike's non-endpoint modules quickly becoming an integral part of the business [with rapid growth in Cloud Security and next-gen LogScale SIEM]. Hence, I believe my fears were somewhat unwarranted.

Amid a wave of consolidation in cybersecurity, CrowdStrike is winning massive deals, and management remains optimistic about their pipeline for 2024. For Q2 FY2025, CrowdStrike is projected to generate revenues and non-GAAP EPS of $958.3-961.2M (vs. consensus est. $956.2M) and $0.98-0.99 (vs. consensus est. $0.91), respectively.

Now, CrowdStrike's updated full-year FY2025 guidance is also slightly ahead of consensus estimates, and given its management's history of sandbagging guidance, I think it is safe to assume that CrowdStrike will breach the $4B revenue milestone in 2024. As we know, CrowdStrike is already an absolute cash cow, and management reiterated the FY2025 FCF margin guidance range of ~31-33%.

Compared to its peers, CrowdStrike's Q1 FY2025 results look robust. From a fundamental standpoint, CrowdStrike is doing everything right. However, let us now re-evaluate CrowdStrike's fair value and expected returns to see if the stock is a buy, sell, or hold at current levels.

CrowdStrike Fair Value And Expected Returns

In my view, CrowdStrike is executing tremendously against a humongous and rapidly growing total addressable market opportunity, which is set to grow from $100B in 2024 to $225B by 2028. Considering its ending ARR of $3.65B, CrowdStrike is likely to remain a secular growth story throughout this decade and potentially the next one, too. Over the next five years, CrowdStrike is projected to grow revenues at a CAGR rate of ~26.3% as per consensus street estimates. Considering CRWD's current business momentum, rapidly expanding TAM, and in-organic growth opportunities, I am sticking with a 5-yr CAGR sales growth rate assumption of 30% in my model, which is higher than consensus estimates.

Seeking Alpha

According to CrowdStrike's long-term operating model, FCF margins are projected to rise to the 34-38% range. Over the long run, I can see CrowdStrike delivering 40%+ FCF margins on subscription gross margins of ~80-85%. However, I will be conservative and assign a 37.5% optimized FCF margin in our model.

All other assumptions are relatively straightforward, but if you have any questions or concerns, please share them in the comments below.

Here's my updated valuation model for CRWD:

TQI Valuation Model (Free to use at TQIG.org)

As per our model, CrowdStrike's fair value is ~$227 per share (or $57B). While paying a reasonable premium for a high-quality secular compounder like CrowdStrike is a more than palatable idea for me, CRWD is running well above its intrinsic value, so much so that the long-term risk/reward looks plain bad.

Predicting where a stock would trade in the short term is impossible; however, over the long run, a stock should track its business fundamentals and obey the immutable laws of money. If the interest rates were to stay depressed, higher equity multiples would be justifiable. However, I work with the assumption that interest rates will eventually track the historical long-term average of ~5%. Inverting this number, we get a trading multiple of ~20x.

Assigning a premium for CrowdStrike's rapid growth and robust cash generation, we assume a base case exit multiple of 25x P/FCF:

TQI Valuation Model (Free to use at TQIG.org)

With CRWD stock declining from $370 to $327 in the last three months or so, CrowdStrike's 5-year expected CAGR return has improved from ~3% to ~7%. While CrowdStrike still fails to meet our investment hurdle rate of 15%, CRWD's expected 5-year CAGR return is now more or less in line with long-term S&P 500 (SPY) annual returns of 8-10% (and better than risk-free treasury yield of 4%+). Hence, I no longer view CRWD stock as a tactical "Sell", i.e., I am upgrading CRWD stock to a "Hold".

Technical Analysis

After striking a bottom in the low $90s in early 2023, CRWD stock has moved up parabolically over the past twelve months or so to complete a V-shaped recovery from the 2021-22 bear market.

WeBull Desktop

However, since hitting new all-time highs of $365 in the immediate aftermath of its Q4 FY2024 report in March, CRWD stock pulled back sharply by ~25% to $280, breaking below 10-week and 20-week moving averages to cause technical damage.

Now, with CRWD having regained these key moving averages over the past couple of weeks, the short-term technical trend has flipped back to bullish. However, momentum indicators such as weekly RSI and MACD are rolling over from "Overbought" levels and sloping down. Hence, I think the recent bounce off of $280 could yet prove to be a counter-trend rally, which should reverse once the negative divergences are completed.

WeBull Desktop

For now, CrowdStrike seems to be trading sideways in a broad consolidation or distribution range between $280 and $340. An upside breakout above $340 would support a fresh run at all-time highs, whereas a downside breakdown below $280 could spark a significant sell-off down to the low-to-mid $200s.

Given the ongoing rollover in momentum indicators, I view a downside breakdown as a higher probability outcome compared to an upside breakout. That said, from a technical perspective, CrowdStrike stock is in no man's land as long as it is trading in the $280 to $340 range.

Closing Thoughts

Based on fundamentals, CrowdStrike is a business I would like to own for the long term; however, its valuation is well ahead of its skies. The stock has lost some of its technical momentum in recent weeks and expected forward returns do not justify the allocation of fresh capital to CRWD stock.

Now, if we do see another sizeable drawdown in CrowdStrike that takes us to the low-to-mid $200s, then we would turn into buyers again. A time correction could do the trick too!

Key Takeaway: Considering long-term risk/reward, I now rate CrowdStrike "Hold/Neutral" in the low $300s.