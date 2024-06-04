Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Jun. 04, 2024
Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call June 4, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Matthew Frankel - IR & Corporate Development Director
Dan Bodner - CEO
Grant Highlander - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Shaul Eyal - TD Cowen
Joshua Reilly - Needham
Steven Wahrhaftig - Wedbush Securities
Billy Fitzsimmons - Jefferies

Operator

I would now like to hand the call over to Matthew Frankel, Investor Relations and Corporate Development Director. Please go ahead.

Matthew Frankel

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, and thank you for joining our conference call today. I'm here with Dan Bodner, Verint's CEO; Grant Highlander, Verint's CFO; and Alan Roden, Verint's Chief Corporate Development Officer.

Before getting started, I'd like to mention that accompanying our call today is a slide presentation. If you'd like to view these slides in real time during the call, please visit the IR section of our website at verint.com. Click on the Investor Relations tab and then click on the webcast link and select today's conference call.

I'd also like to draw your attention to the fact that certain matters discussed on this call may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other provisions of the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are not guarantees of future performance.

Actual results could differ materially from those expressed in or implied by these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are made as the date of this call, and as except as required by law, Verint assumes no obligation to update

