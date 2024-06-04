Robert Way

Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) have been a strong but volatile performer over the past year, rising by over 50%. PVH shares did fall sharply after reporting its last set of quarterly results, but I urged investors to buy the dip, and since then, the stock has gained about 10%. I argued we were likely to see the company outperform conservative guidance, and Tuesday afternoon, PVH did raise EPS guidance this year to my anticipated range. Shares are largely flat in response after-hours and near my low-$120’s price target, making now a good time to revisit the stock. I am raising my price target and would still be a buyer.

In the company’s first quarter, PVH earned $2.45, which beat estimates by $0.26. Revenue was down 10% from last year at $1.95 billion; excluding divestitures, revenue was down by 7%. Adjusted EPS excludes a $0.10 gain from its Heritage Brands lingerie brand sale. Q1 results were $0.30 above guidance. Sales fell by $206 million, but gross profit fell just $52 million as margins rose 350bps to 61.4%, due to input cost deflation and the decision to reduce sales to low-margin wholesale channels. Management also noted it is seeing improved pricing power. Additionally, SG&A was down over 4% as management continues to manage costs carefully.

We do continue to see meaningful geographic divergence with the US leading the way, Asia was also positive while PVH has strategically reduced low-margin sales in Europe. North American revenue rose by 3% with growth in both DTC (direct-to-consumer) and wholesale channels. Globally, DTC revenue was up 1% and up 3% constant-currency. Interestingly, physical stores rose by 3% while online declined by 6%. Wholesale revenue fell by 17%, 11% ex-divestitures. It is seeing wholesalers being particularly cautious in Europe. PVH also made the strategic decision to reduce sales to through low margin channels in Europe.

This decision has reduced revenue, but as evidenced by the wide margin expansion, there was much less impact to the P&L. By rationalizing sales, it has also been able to work down inventory to $1.35 billion, 22% lower than a year ago. By doing so, it has freed up working capital, enabling share buybacks. Additionally, by carrying less inventory, it is less likely to be faced with excess product, reducing the need to discount and further preserving the profitability of its sales.

Given this focus on maximizing the value of sales rather than just maximizing revenue, it is noteworthy that the CEO of PVH Europe is leaving. He also had responsibility for the Tommy Hilfiger brand globally, which has been more reliant on lower-margin channels than the Calvin Klein unit. The focus on profit growth, rather than sales growth, has already begun paying dividends in the Calvin Klein unit, and the US results more broadly. Achieving a similar outcome in Tommy Hilfiger Europe would be a meaningful positive for the company.

Drilling into each brand’s results, we will first look at Tommy Hilfiger. Its sales fell 10% to $1.01 billion, with North America up 2% and International down 14%. Tommy Hilfiger gets 71% of its revenue from overseas. Tommy sales were particularly hit by the planned reductions in Europe, and I do expect this quarter to represent the worst of the year-on-year declines. Tommy Hilfiger US profits rose from $2 to $24 million as it saw sales growth and its inventory rationalization efforts helped to improve margins. Given the decline in sales, overseas profits fell from $126 to $76 million. Overall, profits fell by about a quarter to $101 million.

Calvin Klein sales were flat at $887 million, with overseas down 2% and North America up 4%; 68% of its sales are international. The significant divergence in brand performance, and the particular need to revamp the Tommy Hilfiger European strategy, speaks to why PVH has made a management change. Even though its revenue is about 13% smaller than Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein is more profitable. Profits rose by 30% to $133 million thanks to improvement in North America.

Overall, I view this as an encouraging quarter. PVH showed very resilient margin performance as it navigated a rethink of its European sales strategy. The solid North American and strong Calvin Klein results speak to the benefits of a slimmed-down wholesale strategy, which, if successfully applied to Tommy Hilfiger, could be a meaningful benefit to earnings over the next 18 months. It also continues to have a strong balance sheet with $376 million of cash and $2.1 billion of debt, and interest expense was down $4 million to $18 million, aided by increased rates earned on its cash. During the quarter, PVH took advantage of the stock drop to do $200 million of repurchases. Its share count is down 8% from last year as a result, and managements plans to repurchase $400 million over the full year, which will reduce the share count by a further 3%.

In terms of the outlook, in Q2, it expects revenue down 6-7% or down 3% excluding divestitures, a meaningful improvement from Q1, aided by easier comps and passage from the reset in Europe. For the full year, PVH reiterated it expects full-year revenue to decline by 6-7%. However, it raised its EPS guidance from $10.75-$11.00 to $11.00-$11.25. Back in April, I argued we could see revenue decline by about 5% this year and that we would likely see EPS in the $11.00-$11.25 range. We now have PVH matching my EPS expectations, though revenue is still a bit lower. More aggressive buybacks have pulled forward share count reduction, and margin expansion has been stronger than I expected, which is why it has been able to pull up EPS expectations, in my view. Now, I continue to believe there is room for upside in sales, which leads me to believe EPS should be $11.20-$11.40 this year, based on Q1 margin results.

In terms of North America, I feel comfortable with the macro backdrop for apparel retail. Employment remains strong, and disposable incomes are rising. Importantly, major retailers like Macy’s (M) have greatly reduced inventory, and so the headwind from wholesale channels should be complete. Moreover, after spending an unsustainable amount on clothing in 2022, spending stalled in 2023 and is now within 3% of trend. With spending closer to long-term trends, I believe the backdrop is conducive to modest apparel consumption growth of 0-2%. That should enable ongoing sales growth for PVH’s North American operations.

Now, as noted, about 70% of PVH is overseas, so the US can only drive so much growth. Importantly, I feel comfortable with its European exposures. Post-COVID, Europe has been lagging the US by 6-12 months, and just as last year US retailers were reducing inventory, their retailers are doing so now, which is a reason wholesale has been weak. As that process completes this year, that headwind should fade. It is also important to note the European economy is fairly strong, with unemployment below pre-COVID levels.

The bigger challenge for Europe was extremely elevated energy inflation as it sought to reduce its exposure to Russian natural gas. This significantly squeezed consumers’ incomes. Importantly, with increased LNG exports, we have seen natural gas prices decline significantly over the past 18 months, freeing up consumer income for more discretionary items like clothing. This lower inflation pressure also means it is likely that the ECB cuts rates before the Federal Reserve, in my view. While Europe may not be a fast grower, we should see some tailwinds here vs the current backdrop, enabling some incremental sales activity and allowing PVH to beat revenue guidance in my view.

Last quarter, I believed PVH set itself an overly conservative bar for 2024, and one quarter into the year, with guidance raised, that appears to be the case. However, I still see further upside risk to guidance given modestly positive macro conditions, which mean its European transformation efforts are likely to be well-timed. At my $11.30 estimate, shares are just 10.6x earnings. I view ~12x earnings, or about an 8% earnings yield, as the appropriate multiple for the business.

Fashion tastes can be volatile, which does restrict multiple expansion in my view, and PVH’s European exposure is likely to be viewed cautiously. Offsetting this, it has marquee brands and an excellent balance sheet. Assuming 2-4% long-term growth, or a bit below global nominal GDP growth of 4-5% (given Europe grows somewhat slower), with a 60% earnings payout, PVH can generate about 10% long-term returns (a 5% annual buyback, growing by about 5% per year) at a 12x multiple. That can push shares into the low $130’s. As investors grow more confident in its European transformation, and we see further guidance increase, I expect shares to continue their recovery. I would remain a buyer.