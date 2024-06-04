PVH: A Q1 Beat And Raise, With Further Guidance Increases Possible

Jun. 04, 2024 8:38 PM ETPVH Corp. (PVH) Stock
Seeking Profits profile picture
Seeking Profits
3.87K Followers

Summary

  • PVH Corp.'s shares have been volatile but have risen by over 50% in the past year, though they fell sharply after Q4 results.
  • The company reported better-than-expected earnings and raised its EPS guidance for the year, in line with my expectations.
  • PVH's focus on profit growth and its slimmed-down wholesale strategy has shown positive results, particularly in the Calvin Klein brand.
  • With a reasonable macro backdrop, I see scope for further guidance increases and would still be a buyer.

Facade of CALVIN KLEIN store at night

Robert Way

Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) have been a strong but volatile performer over the past year, rising by over 50%. PVH shares did fall sharply after reporting its last set of quarterly results, but I

This article was written by

Seeking Profits profile picture
Seeking Profits
3.87K Followers
Over fifteen years of experience making contrarian bets based on my macro view and stock-specific turnaround stories to garner outsized returns with a favorable risk/reward profile. If you want me to cover a specific stock or have a question for an article, just let me know!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PVH Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PVH

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PVH
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News