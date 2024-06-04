Michael Blann/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Overview

This is one of the best times in modern history to be an income focused investor. There are so many different tools and sorts of fund at your disposal that allow you to tweak your income as desired. You can craft your portfolio to take on as much risk as you'd like, focus on a specific industry if you please, or even receive your distributions on a monthly basis. REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:FEPI) is one of the latest ETFs to be created that rewards shareholders with an exceptionally high dividend yield. FEPI has a very recent inception date of October 2023.

The fund's primary objective is to generate current income while also providing capital appreciation. FEPI does this by having a large exposure to the tech sector in combination with writing covered calls to generate the income. The benchmark index that FEPI uses for its fund is The Solactive FANG Innovation Index, which is comprised of only 15 different technology stocks. FEPI maintains exposure to these holdings but also adds a bit more diversity to the ETF by expanding the fund out to about 83 holdings.

What makes an investment like FEPI so appealing is that the current dividend yield sits around the 25% range! Depending on when you initiate a position, you have the ability to generate a substantial level of dividend income pretty quickly without needing a portfolio with millions of dollars. For investors that are nearing or at retirement age, this makes it a great fund to utilize if you depend on the income needed from your portfolio.

I believe that FEPI is a buy because of the option strategy that has been successful with generating high levels of income against its underlying holdings within. This option strategy thrives from higher levels of volatility and with so many different sources of uncertainty in the market for 2024, I believe that the distributions will ultimately grow larger. Here are a few of the factors that I believe will contribute to high levels of volatility.

Ongoing talks related to the federal funds rate.

The upcoming Presidential elections.

If unemployment rates cross 4%.

Higher than anticipated levels of inflation.

To support this thesis, let's first dig into the strategy of FEPI and why it should benefit from the market environment over the course of 2024.

Strategy & Performance

FEPI is an actively managed fund and actually has a very reasonable total annual operating expense ratio of 0.65%. The fund's strategy has the inclusion of a covered call strategy to provide income as well as exposure to the share price returns of the companies that are held within the fund. FEPI will also use the same strategy regardless of market conditions. I think this is worth noting because there are some funds that may shift strategies because of unusual market conditions such as high volatility, economic uncertainty, or adverse markets, just to name a few. FEPI stands its ground and will not take on a more defensive strategy for any reason. The strategy here consists of three steps.

FEPI Fact Sheet

First, FEPI's top 15 holdings align with the Solactive FANG index I previously mentioned. As with many other covered call ETFs, the income generated is greater during times of high volatility. FEPI captures this income by selling call options against these holdings. These call options generate income in the form of a premium paid by the option buyer. FEPI writes calls that are out of the money, which is ideal because it lets the price capture more upside, as we've seen so far. The added benefit of this premium collected is that it acts as a buffer to any downside price movements of the underlying asset.

Data by YCharts

We can see that FEPI has done quite well since inception, returning nearly 20%. This return since inception actually aligns quite closely to the S&P 500 (SPY) total return. While I expect the great S&P 500 indexes to outperform in the long term, I thought this was worth mentioning as the display of strength that FEPI has demonstrated so far.

Additionally, I wanted to circle back to the fact that FEPI writes out of the money calls because I believe this strategy to be much more efficient as it allows more price movement. If we compare the performance of FEPI against the peer covered call ETF, Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD), we can see that FEPI has outperformed. This is because QYLD writes calls at the money, which doesn't allow for as much price upside to be captured.

Data by YCharts

Holdings

There are a total number of 83 individual holdings within FEPI and the majority of the exposure lies within the technology sector. We can see that the top holdings grants us exposure to NVIDIA Corp. (NVDA), sitting at a weighting of about 8%. This is closely followed by Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), making up slightly over 7% as well as Netflix (NFLX), which accounts for 7%. While a majority of exposure to the tech sector also increases the probability of volatility, I do think that this concentration on tech does present some level of risk.

Rex Shares

Since FEPI's history is so short, we didn't really get a chance to see how the fund would react if market conditions turned unfavorable. In fact, a quick price comparison against the greater S&P 500 and the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) shows that FEPI has barely captured any percentage upside that the market experienced. If we were to go through another downturn in pricing similar to what we experienced in 2022, FEPI may have dropped like a rock.

Data by YCharts

Dividends

FEPI's main appeal is the large dividend yield accompanied by monthly distributions to shareholders. As of the latest declared monthly dividend of $1.16 per share, the current dividend yield sits around the 25% mark. This high level of income has the power to compound your dividend snowball at exponential rates. A dividend yield this high also means that you need less upfront capital to produce an impactful stream of income.

Just to provide some examples, let's keep in mind that the average individual income in the US sits at approximately $60,000. If you wanted to generate an equivalent amount of income through your income portfolio, here are the totals that would be needed for a few different funds to be able to do so.

FEPI: With a yield of 25%, $240,000 would need to be invested.

VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD): With a dividend yield of 10.3%, approximately $583,000 would need to be invested.

Liberty All-Star Equity (USA): A Closed End Fund that yields 9.82%, would require an investment of roughly $611,000

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD): Currently has a yield of 3.4% and would need $1.76M invested to produce the average income.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF (VTI): Has a tiny dividend yield of 1.36% and would require over $4.4M invested.

When we compare the numbers like this, it becomes even more clear on why funds like FEPI are highly sought after. Something to be aware of when it comes to these high levels of distribution is that they seem to be made up of 100% return of capital. I pulled this straight from the most reliable source, FEPI's most recent 19a notice.

FEPI 19a Notice

The use of return of capital can sometimes mean that the investor's capital is literally being returned back to them. However, with a covered call ETF like FEPI this is not the case. Instead, it is merely a tax classification associated with the income generated from options. The plus side of these distributions being classified as return of capital, is that this classification is typically not taxed at the same unfavorable rates as ordinary dividends are.

Risk Profile & Outlook

Since the fund is opting to use a return of capital method to fund the distribution, I wanted to highlight the risk of NAV erosion over long periods of time. Since the underlying assets within the fund are backed by these growthier tech companies, the growth of the underlying assets may offset this erosion during times when the market is in the green. However, if we go through an instance where the market is bearish and the tech sector gets hit, prolonged use of return of capital will drain the value here.

This is because when the fund makes a distribution, FEPI pulls this directly from the NAV, which causes the price to drop by the distribution amount. This is pretty similar to the same concept that applies for traditional dividend paying companies, where the price falls by the dividend amount issued. FEPI's own prospectus actually warns us of this on page 8.

Additionally, the monthly distributions, if any, may consist of returns of capital, which would decrease the Fund’s NAV and trading price over time. When the Fund makes a distribution, the Fund’s NAV will typically drop by the amount of the distribution on the related ex-dividend date. The repeated payment of distributions by the Fund, if any, may significantly erode the Fund’s NAV and trading price over time. As a result, an investor may suffer significant losses to their investment.

Additionally, if you are an investor looking for a consistent total return profile, FEPI may not be the best choice for you. This also applies if you are a long-term investor looking for a traditional dividend growth experience with consistently growing payout amounts. The income received from FEPI can vary month to month, as the distribution relates directly to the fund's performance and volatility. Also, the covered call aspect increases the downside risk to FEPI.

With so many sources of uncertainty on the horizon, it's possible that the markets get thrown into the red. While this scenario may be good for income, the price would suffer to the downside. Just to provide some examples of things that cause uncertainty, we can include the fact that we are still at a decade high interest rate level, inflation remains higher than originally anticipated, and unemployment levels remain below 4%.

Therefore, the outlook here can be a bit of a mixed bag. On one end, we may see tech stocks slide downward and experience heightened levels of volatility. This would directly translate to increased levels of income. On the other hand, if prices of the underlying tech assets go down, we may see FEPI also fall to the downside. We have not yet seen how FEPI can handle this sort of uncertainty-filled environment, so there is no history to base an analysis on.

On the plus side of things, you may be able to benefit by collecting higher levels of dividend income as the world awaits on the Fed's decision regarding interest rates. With every Fed meeting, we are likely to continue seeing volatility levels increase. With the combination of higher inflation and a strong labor market, there may not be any cuts until next year.

Takeaway

In conclusion, FEPI's strategy of writing out of the money calls has helped it achieve a higher level of income and capture slight capital appreciation, opposed to peer covered call ETFs such as QYLD. With so many different sources of uncertainty in the market, I believe that FEPI will continue providing a high level of income throughout the remainder of the year. The distributions issued from FEPI are fully comprised of return of capital, which gets pulled directly from the NAV but is offset by its favorable tax treatment. The high level of distributions received from FEPI means that income investors require less starting capital invested to see more impactful levels of income.