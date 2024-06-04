CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.18K Followers

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call June 4, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Maria Riley - Vice President of Investor Relations
George Kurtz - President, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder
Burt Podbere - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Andrew Nowinski - Wells Fargo
Saket Kalia - Barclays
Brian Essex - JPMorgan
Tal Liani - Bank of America
Hamza Fodderwala - Morgan Stanley
Matthew Hedberg - RBC Capital Markets
Fatima Boolani - Citi
Gabriela Borges - Goldman Sachs
Alex Henderson - Needham
John DiFucci - Guggenheim Securities

Operator

Good day, everyone, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to CrowdStrike Fiscal First Quarter 2025 Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand it over to the Vice President of Investor Relations, Maria Riley. Please go ahead.

Maria Riley

Good afternoon, and thank you for your participation today. With me on the call are George Kurtz, President and Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of CrowdStrike; and Burt Podbere, Chief Financial Officer.

Before we get started, I would like to note that certain statements made during this conference call that are not historical facts, including those regarding our future plans, objectives, growth, including projections, and expected performance, including our outlook for the second quarter and fiscal year 2025 and any assumptions for fiscal periods beyond that, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements represent our outlook only as of the date of this call.

While we believe any forward-looking statements we make are reasonable, actual results could differ materially because the statements are based on current

Recommended For You

About CRWD Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CRWD

Trending Analysis

Trending News