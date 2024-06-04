Visa Inc. (V) BofA Securities 2024 Global Technology Conference (Transcript)

Jun. 04, 2024 8:55 PM ETVisa Inc. (V) Stock, VISA:CA Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.18K Followers

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) BofA Securities 2024 Global Technology Conference Call June 4, 2024 6:20 PM ET

Company Participants

Chris Suh - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jason Kupferberg - Bank of America

Jason Kupferberg

I'm Jason Kupferberg, the payments, processors and IT services analyst here at Bank of America. And we're super excited to have Chris Suh here from Visa, CFO. He's been here almost a year. It's your first time at the conference. Thank you for doing it. I hope you come back next year.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Jason Kupferberg

We're going to jump right in and talk about a variety of issues and questions at Visa. And of course, I have to kind of start big picture, current trends in the business, what are you seeing? It's been an interesting year, right, because the year-over-year compares have been all over the place. You had bad weather in January, you had leap year in February and Easter timing and all that, but when you kind of unpack it all and think about where we are now, how are you feeling about kind of underlying volume and transaction trends?

Chris Suh

It's good place to start. First of all, thanks for having me, Jason.

Jason Kupferberg

Sure.

Chris Suh

Thank you for joining us today. Yeah, let's talk about business trends. The place I'd start is just talking -- reiterating what we talked about in the second quarter earnings, which is at a -- when you sort of step back and look at the trends, global payment volume growth has been relatively stable, which indicates consumer has been quite resilient. And so, stability, resilience, that's been the theme, it's been the theme for, I would say, several quarters now.

Just to put a little bit of numbers around

Recommended For You

About V Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on V

Trending Analysis

Trending News