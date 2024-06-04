Intel Corporation (INTC) BofA Global Technology Conference (Transcript)

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.18K Followers

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) BofA Global Technology Conference June 4, 2024 5:40 PM ET

Company Participants

John Pitzer - Corporate VP of Planning & IR

Conference Call Participants

Vivek Arya - Bank of America

Vivek Arya

Let's get started. I'm Vivek Arya from BofA's semiconductor semi-cap equipment research team. I'm really delighted to have our friend, John Pitzer, Corporate Vice President and Head of IR at Intel join us this afternoon. I'll go through a few of my questions, but if you have anything you'd like to bring up, please feel free to raise your hand and I'll be sure to get you in.

So warm welcome, John. Before we start the Q&A, I'll have to read a very exciting [Multiple Speakers]

John Pitzer

Appreciate it.

Vivek Arya

So before we begin, please note that today's discussion may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties and may reference non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to Intel's most recent earnings release and annual report on Form 10-K and other filings with the SEC for more information on the risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially. Additional information on non-GAAP financial measures, including reconciliations where appropriate to the corresponding GAAP financial measures. Perfect. Do you remember this by now?

John Pitzer

I haven't memorized it yet. I probably should.

Vivek Arya

Excellent. Great. Thank you so much, John.

John Pitzer

Thank you, Vivek, for hosting. I appreciate everyone joining us this afternoon.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Vivek Arya

Thanks for that. So before we get things started, I know post-close, Intel made an announcement about Apollo's investment in your Ireland plan. Maybe we could just give an update on that. And importantly, what does that imply for this year's capital expenditure?

John Pitzer

Yeah. I appreciate the opportunity

Recommended For You

About INTC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on INTC

Trending Analysis

Trending News