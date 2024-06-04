Western Digital Corporation (WDC) Bank of America 2024 Global Technology Conference (Transcript)

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) Bank of America 2024 Global Technology Conference June 4, 2024 1:40 PM ET

Company Participants

Jasmine Nouri - IR Manager
Wissam Jabre - EVP and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Wamsi Mohan - Bank of America

Wamsi Mohan

Thank you for joining us at BofA's 2024 Tech Conference. Delighted to see many familiar faces over here in the room. I'm Wamsi Mohan. I cover IT Hardware and Supply Chain for Bank of America. We are delighted to welcome Western Digital here to this session today. We have EVP and CFO, Wissam Jabre, we also have Jasmine Nouri from IR from Western Digital. It is a privilege to have you both. Thank you so much for taking the time. We really appreciate it. I think Jasmine, you wanted to read some disclosures before we get started.

Jasmine Nouri

Thank you. Yes. We will be making forward-looking statements in today's discussion based on management's current assumptions and expectations, including with respect to our product portfolio, business plans and performance, market trends and dynamics and future financial results. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties.

Please refer to our most recent Financial Report on Form 10-K and our other filings with the SEC for more information on the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. We will also be making references to non-GAAP financials and a reconciliation of our GAAP and non-GAAP results can be found on our website. Please go ahead.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Wamsi Mohan

Yeah. Thank you, Jasmine. Well, Wissam, I mean you had a 20 year history of working in sort of the finance area across so many different companies. And you are sitting here at Western Digital in front of what feels like a very unique opportunity. When you think about some of

