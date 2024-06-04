Nutanix: Evidence Of Strong Demand Momentum In Q3 2024

Jun. 04, 2024 11:17 PM ETNutanix, Inc. (NTNX) Stock
Redfox Capital Ideas profile picture
Redfox Capital Ideas
164 Followers

Summary

  • Nutanix, Inc. is recommended as a buy due to strong demand momentum and future growth potential.
  • The company reported solid 3Q24 results, including a large deal with a Fortune 50 financial services company.
  • The partnership with Dell and plans for a new product will make it easier for Nutanix to convince prospects and drive adoption.

Woman using a laptop with cloud icon on working at home.

courtneyk/E+ via Getty Images

Investment summary

My recommendation for Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) is a buy rating. Despite the strong 3Q24 results, share prices traded down for reasons that I believe are non-structural. The underlying demand momentum remains strong and can be

This article was written by

Redfox Capital Ideas profile picture
Redfox Capital Ideas
164 Followers
I focus on long-term investments while incorporating short-term shorts to uncover alpha opportunities. My investment approach revolves around bottom-up analysis, delving into the fundamental strengths and weaknesses of individual companies. My investment duration is the medium to long-term. Ultimately, I aim to identify companies with solid fundamentals, sustainable competitive advantages, and growth potential.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About NTNX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NTNX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NTNX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News