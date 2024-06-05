malerapaso

Introduction

I think I can speak for a lot of retirees when I say the most important goal in retirement is a reliable stream of income from strong businesses. Capital appreciation is always great to see, but income reliability is a key metric for those in retirement.

That's likely a reason business development companies are considered attractive income vehicles for them. Moreover, BDCs can also be attractive for other investors seeking income, as they generally offer higher-than-normal yields.

One BDC that, I think, is great for retirees is Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN), a monthly paying BDC that offers that reliable stream of income those in retirement often search for. In this article, I discuss their latest earnings, fiscal year performance, and fundamentals to show why they are a great stock for retirees.

Previous Hold Rating

I last covered Gladstone Investment in an article back in November, assigning the BDC a hold rating as a result of its significant price performance. Since then, their share price has remained relatively flat, up less than 1% while the S&P is up more than 17% since publication.

GAIN saw a strong performance during the 6 months before my article published, with its share price appreciating more than 13%, even besting monthly paying peer Main Street Capital (MAIN) during that time period.

They also outperformed peers like Ares Capital (ARCC), PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (PFLT), Prospect Capital (PSEC), and the previously mentioned MAIN in total returns over a 5-year time period, showing more reason why they are a solid investment over the long term.

Who Is GAIN?

Before getting into the company's fundamentals, I wanted to give an overview of the BDC's operations. Unlike some of its peers within the BDC sector, Gladstone Investment focuses on mature stage buyouts in addition to lending to lower middle-market companies.

GAIN IPO'd in 2005 and since inception, invested in 58 buyout companies for an aggregate of more than $1 billion. They've exited 31 of the 58, resulting in their total portfolio assets increasing to $921 million. Additionally, they operate in three sectors: Business/Consumer Services, Consumer Products, and Manufacturing. Their investments are spread across 24 portfolio companies and 16 industries throughout 18 states.

GAIN investor presentation

Solid Financial Performance

I have been relatively impressed by Gladstone Investment's solid performance year-over-year. The BDC saw their total portfolio value increase to $921 million, up from $754 million during the prior year. Additionally, they managed to grow their total investment income by more than 7% over the same period.

During their Q4 earnings, NII came in below analysts' estimates at $0.24 per share, bringing this to $1.00 per share even for the full-year, or $34.5 million. This declined roughly 6% from the year prior. But with the challenges, the macro environment has caused for many BDCs as a result of placing downward pressures on their borrowers, GAIN still showed a solid performance.

Q4'23 Q4'24 Total Assets (In Millions) $754 $921 NII (In Millions) $36.7 $34.5 TII (In Millions) $81.5 $87.3 Click to enlarge

GAIN's total asset growth was a result of new buyout activity and incremental capital provided to existing portfolio companies. For the full-year, management invested more than $184 million, up significantly from $134 million the year prior. Again, impressive considering the macro environment that has slowed investment activity for many BDCs due to higher interest rates.

Of the $184 million, $61 million of it was invested in two new buyouts and $123 million in add-on investments. The significant amount in add-ons was due to management's preference to increase their investments in companies with a strong belief that they could bring future equity gains. And these are expected to continue going forward.

Positioned For Growth

GAIN continued to take advantage of their elevated share price by issuing shares, which was accretive as this was above their NAV. Speaking of their NAV, this actually grew to $13.43 during the quarter as a result of an $0.88 increase of net unrealized depreciation of investments and $0.15 in NII. This was after seeing their NAV decline during Q3 due to much of the same, plus $1.24 paid in supplemental distributions. This also grew from $12.99 during Q1.

Furthermore, their CFO mentioned during earnings that the company raised $19 million in the sale of more than 1.3 million of the company's common stock, putting the BDC in a strong position to capitalize on future deals through new investments or add-on opportunities. And the fact that they don't have any debt maturing until 2026 and had $135 million available on their revolver shows the company is positioned to continue growing their total assets.

GAIN investor presentation

Dividend Coverage

Some may be worried about GAIN's dividend coverage with the 6% decline in net investment income from the year prior. And for good reason. With the decline in NII and the issuance of more than 1 million additional shares, the BDC needed $34,670 million to cover its base dividend. As previously mentioned, net investment income came in at $34.5 million for the full-year.

Shares outstanding increased from roughly 34.3 million at the end of December to roughly 36.1 million, therefore increasing the required income needed to cover the dividend.

However, the BDC did have an additional $0.55 in spillover income and cash from issued shares and buyout deals available. This gives them ample liquidity to continue funding the dividend for the near to medium term at least. So, in short, the dividend is not at risk of a cut in my opinion. But I don't expect them to increase the regular dividend any time soon.

Additionally, earnings are expected to increase slightly over the next two years. And while I expect the supplemental dividends to go away as interest rates decline, I suspect the BDC can maintain its base dividend of $0.08 for the foreseeable future.

Although their total investment income grew nicely year-over-year, I will be keeping a close eye on the BDC's buyout deals to see if these positively impact and spark NII growth moving forward. And because it pays on a monthly basis instead of quarterly, GAIN's dividend stability & reliability is the reason I think it's a great stock for retirees.

Valuation

Since the dip in the market back in October, Gladstone Investment is up nearly 24% giving them a premium above their NAV of roughly 5%. For context, peer Prospect Capital trades at a discount to its NAV price of $8.99, likely due to the company's continued NAV erosion and weaker fundamentals. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital currently trades in-line with its NAV price of $11.40 at the time of writing.

But with interest rates expected to fall sometime in the near future, I anticipate investors rotating out of higher-yielding investments like BDCs for those deemed safer with lower yields and offering more growth. Therefore, I'm in agreeance with Wall Street's hold rating for the BDC, and would consider upgrading the BDC once I see NII growth in the coming quarters.

GAIN has traded in a price range of roughly $11- $14 since the start of rate hikes, giving them a midpoint share price of $12.50. Moreover, a pullback in price to under $12 would give investors some margin of safety in my opinion, as I think the BDC's share price has peaked.

Furthermore, the company's dividend yield of 6.8% sits slightly above the 5-year average of 6.47%, indicating it could be slightly overvalued. And this is the result of its strong performance over the past 8 months. If you have a long-term outlook on the stock, then it may be worth starting a position and dollar-cost averaging in at the current price. But I would suggest waiting on any signs of share price weakness before opening a position.

Seeking Alpha

Risks

As previously mentioned, GAIN's current net investment income of $34.5 million wasn't enough to cover the base dividend payment. However, they did take advantage of the BDC's share price, issuing shares above NAV, giving the company additional liquidity to fund future investments or the dividend if need be.

Moreover, with interest rates likely to decline, this could continue to put the dividend at risk going forward as their net investment income would be negatively impacted as yields decline. Furthermore, 75% of the company's investments are debt investments. Quant assigns them a D for dividend safety, and given their current tight dividend coverage, this is something investors should keep a close eye on.

Bottom Line

Gladstone Investment is a quality BDC with solid fundamentals and a monthly dividend, making them a good stock for retirees to consider. Additionally, they expect deal flow volume to pick up as the macro environment becomes more favorable in the foreseeable future.

Furthermore, their balance sheet puts them in a strong position financially to navigate headwinds with no debt to refinance for two years and ample liquidity available. And although their current base dividend is not covered by net investment income at the moment, earnings are expected to grow slightly over the next two years. This is good news for the BDC's tight dividend coverage, and they should see some NII growth in the foreseeable future.

Moreover, I suspect the company will continue to pay their base dividend while eliminating supplemental dividends as interest rates decline in the foreseeable future. Especially with management issuing shares to increase their liquidity. This puts them in a strong position to capitalize on future growth opportunities to grow their net investment income. But as a result of their tight dividend coverage and outperformance over the past 8 months, I continue to rate Gladstone Investment a hold.