Gladstone Investment: Solid 6.8% Yielding BDC For Retirees Seeking Income

Jun. 05, 2024 7:00 AM ETGladstone Investment (GAIN)MAIN, ARCC, PFLT, PSEC1 Comment
The Dividend Collectuh profile picture
The Dividend Collectuh
4.37K Followers

Summary

  • Gladstone Investment is a reliable monthly paying BDC that offers a steady stream of income for retirees.
  • The company has shown strong performance over the past year, outperforming peers and increasing its total portfolio value.
  • GAIN is positioned for growth, with a growing NAV and the ability to capitalize on future investment opportunities with increased liquidity.
  • The BDC has a solid balance sheet with no debt maturing until 2026, which further enhances their ability to capitalize on future deal opportunities.
  • Their net investment income is expected to grow slightly over the next two years.

Heap of money. Dollar bills.

malerapaso

Introduction

I think I can speak for a lot of retirees when I say the most important goal in retirement is a reliable stream of income from strong businesses. Capital appreciation is always great to see, but income reliability is a

This article was written by

The Dividend Collectuh profile picture
The Dividend Collectuh
4.37K Followers
The Dividend Collectuh is not a registered investment professional nor financial advisor and these articles should not be taken as financial advice. This is for educational purposes only and I encourage everyone to do their own due diligence. Navy veteran who enjoys dividend investing in quality blue-chip stocks, BDC's, and REITs. He is a buy-and-hold investor who prefers quality over quantity and plans to supplement his retirement income and live off dividends in the next 5-7 years. He aspires to reach and help the hard working, lower and middle class workers build investment portfolios of high quality, dividend-paying companies. He also hope to give investors a new perspective to help them reach financial independence.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About GAIN Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GAIN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GAIN
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News