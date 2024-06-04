Klaus Vedfelt/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Sporstman's Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) is an American specialty retailer focused on camping and hunting equipment.

This article covers the 1Q24 results and earnings call. The results were not good, with comparable sales down 13.5% and a negative operating margin of -8.4%.

I have covered SPWH since September 2022 with a consistent Hold rating. In my latest article, I commented that the company's strategy was correct (improve merchandise management, increase gross margins, and repay debt) but that it was too early to say if it was performing. The 1Q24 earnings show that the turnaround is not yet here. Fortunately, 1Q24 is a seasonally low quarter, and the company has the chance to improve in the much more important 2Q24.

The company's valuation and fundamentals have not changed much since my last article. I continue to believe the stock is not an opportunity yet.

Bad 1Q24 results

SPWH's results were bad, and the stock is down 10% in after-hours trading. The company posted 13.5% lower comparable revenues, with falls in apparel and footwear (down about 26%).

On the call, management commented that the macroeconomic context is challenging, competitors are being promotional, and the company purposely did not accumulate inventories in Q1 in preparation for the more important hunting season in 2H24. These seem to have driven the bad results.

At the operating income level, things were no better. With lower gross profits, and despite decreasing SG&A in absolute dollars, the company posted operating losses of $20 million for the quarter. Even at the adjusted EBITDA level, the company is posting worse numbers than a year ago (a $8.7 million loss this year versus $7.8 million last year).

Turnaround next steps

In my opinion, the call did not have too many details on advances in the turnaround strategy. There were only a few positive data points. First, inventories were down 22% YoY, more than sales, indicating a clean slate in preparation for the year's second half. Second, gross margins were kept stable at about 30% despite the significant fall in sales. Third, SG&A decreased in absolute terms by close to $5 million, mainly driven by payroll. Finally, one category (fishing) grew comparables, signaling some potential in the future with the right inventory. I would have expected more comments on aspects like new inventories, decisions around the store fleet, and faster decisions around merchandising.

The company's core season is 2H24, and management mentioned several times that they are hopeful that the cleaner inventory and reduced proportionality will allow them to perform better in that season.

Liquidity risks

As of 1Q24, SPWH had $165 million in debt, about $2 million in cash, and $78 million available on its credit facility. Considering that a very bad 1Q24 led to $8.7 million in adjusted EBITDA (which serves as a proxy of cash flows from operations before working capital changes), then the company still has several quarters operating at bad comparable levels before facing liquidity risks.

However, the company will need to post at least breakeven profitability soon, or it will eventually face real liquidity risks as the availability of its credit facility is consumed.

Valuation is still not attractive

In my last article, I proposed that if the company was able to close the year with flat comparables and gross margins of 30%, it would be able to post an EV/NOPAT and P/E ratio of 10x (based on SG&A of $360 million, cash-based, and $9 million in yearly interest). This scenario now seems difficult, given the comparable sales are still very bad.

In the earnings call, management reiterated revenue guidance between $1.15 billion and $1.23 billion (down between 6% and 13%) and adjusted EBITDA in the range of $45 million to $65 million. Considering CAPEX guidance of about $20 million, this would result in a cash-based operating income of $25 to $45 million. Removing interest costs of $12 million (annualized from Q1), the company could post cash-based pre-tax profits of between $13 and $33 million. These scenarios are more possible than the above scenario, given that it assumes sales are down 6% to 13%.

Compared with these, SPWH trades today at a market cap of $140 million (considering after-hours prices of $3.4 per share) or an EV of close to $300 million. I believe these are elevated levels, basically representing a 10x multiple over the midpoint of the pre-tax cash-based profitability forecasted above. The multiple is high because the results are based on the mid-range of guidance, meaning they are relatively optimistic, and because they provide no discount for the real risk that SPWH will not be able to turn around or that the economy will deteriorate, which would imply liquidity risks (as explained above).

Conclusions

SPWH's 1Q24 did not bring the expected turnaround in comparable sales. Fortunately, this was not the year's most important quarter, and the company can still improve in 2Q24 to perform much better in the important 2H24 hunting season. I like management's directions, but I believe the turnaround should show more indications of improvement by this point.

When considering SPWH as an investment, I do not believe it is an opportunity at these prices. The current market cap or EV basically already discounts that management's guidance will be met at the mid-range, despite current evidence indicating otherwise. Further, the valuation provides a multiple that is too high on that guidance to compensate for the risk of owning a company that is financially levered and showing operating losses and negative comparable sales.

For that reason, I maintain my Hold on SPWH.