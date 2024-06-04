The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Deutsche Bank 21st Annual dbAccess Global Consumer Conference (Transcript)

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Deutsche Bank 21st Annual dbAccess Global Consumer Conference June 4, 2024 9:45 AM ET

Company Participants

Carlos Abrams-Rivera - CEO
Andre Maciel - EVP & Global CFO

Conference Call Participants

Stephen Powers - Deutsche Bank

Stephen Powers

All right. Welcome back. Good afternoon. I'm Steve Powers. I'm Deutsche Bank's U.S. consumer staples analyst, and I am thrilled to welcome back The Kraft Heinz Company to our conference. With us today are Chief Executive Officer, member of the Board, Carlos Abrams-Rivera. Hi, Carlos; and Executive Vice President and Global Chief Financial Officer, Andre Maciel.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Stephen Powers

We are going to dive right into questions, just have a little chat. So Carlos, I'm just going to start with you because you've now been CEO for I think almost exactly six months, so you're a veteran in the role. I guess when you think back on the six months, because they've been an actually pretty eventful six months for everybody, what have been maybe your biggest learnings, your biggest takeaways as you -- and how you're feeling as you look -- I guess how you're feeling about the role and how you're feeling about the outlook for the balance of the year and '25?

Carlos Abrams-Rivera

First of all, again, thank you, Steve, for having us here. It's always a pleasure to be with you. I would say one thing that I think I brought in as a learning coming into this job is that every successful transformation depends on the people you have around you. So I feel very encouraged because I feel like around me, I have this great group of leaders. And half of them, we promoted into this new job, into this organization and they were all people who have been internally promoted. So they're only -- I feel like I know them, they have

