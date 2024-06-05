da-kuk

Elevator Pitch

My rating for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) [3896:HK] is a Buy. I analyzed Kingsoft Cloud's Q4 2023 financial performance with my prior update written on March 22, 2024.

The focus is on KC's improved outlook in the current article. Kingsoft Cloud is at an inflection point, as evidenced by the robust growth in its AI-related revenue and its maiden quarter of EBITDA profitability. As KC returns to positive top-line expansion and remains EBITDA-positive, the stock should witness a favorable re-rating of its valuations. As such, I have made the decision to upgrade my rating for Kingsoft Cloud from a Hold to a Buy.

AI Revenue Will Be Key Top-Line Growth Engine

Kingsoft Cloud's top-line prospects have turned favorable with the growth in AI revenue.

KC's revenue contraction in RMB terms narrowed from -19% YoY in the final quarter of 2023 to -5% YoY for the first quarter of this year, as indicated in its Q1 earnings release. Moving forward, the sell side anticipates that Kingsoft Cloud can turn around from a -14% revenue decline last year to record a +5% (source: S&P Capital IQ) top-line increase for 2024 in local currency terms.

My opinion is that the analysts' expectations of Kingsoft Cloud delivering positive revenue growth in the current year are realistic, taking into account the AI revenue growth driver.

In the company's first quarter earnings release, KC disclosed that its AI-related revenue as a proportion of the public cloud services segment's top-line rose from 8% in Q4 2023 to 13% in Q1 2024. As a reference, the public cloud services segment and the enterprise cloud services segment accounted for roughly two-thirds and one-third of Kingsoft Cloud's total revenue, respectively for the most recent quarter. In absolute terms, AI revenue for Kingsoft Cloud jumped by +93% QoQ to RMB160 million in the first quarter of 2024.

There are valid reasons to expect KC's AI revenue to expand further going forward and account for a larger percentage of its public cloud services segment top line in the future.

At its Q1 2024 analyst call in late May, Kingsoft Cloud indicated that "AI companies are now building the base cluster on our cloud" and are expected to "expand their new clusters on the cloud" in the quarters ahead. This bodes well for KC's AI revenue outlook for the short term.

In the intermediate to long term, KC thinks that its AI-related revenue growth will be driven by new areas where AI can be utilized and new customer groups.

Specifically, KC noted at the company's first quarter results briefing that "AI computing power" is likely to be used beyond "computing" for various "applications and data scenarios" in the future. Also, new customers from "the financial services, the legal and auditing" industries and the "public sector", on top of the existing technology industry clients, could be a key AI revenue growth engine as per Kingsoft Cloud's earnings call commentary.

Positive EBITDA Can Be Sustained

KC achieved its maiden quarter of normalized EBITDA profitability in Q1 2024.

In specific terms, Kingsoft Cloud reversed from a non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA loss of -RMB28 million in Q4 2023 to register a positive normalized EBITDA of RMB33 million for Q1 2024. KC is projected to report a normalized EBITDA of RMB287 million this year in contrast with a non-GAAP EBITDA loss of -RMB265 million for the previous year, according to consensus forecasts sourced from S&P Capital IQ.

I am of the view that KC can maintain positive EBITDA for the quarters ahead and the full year (like what the market has forecasted), because of a more favorable top-line mix and good cost management.

One component of Kingsoft Cloud's improved revenue mix is the rising top-line contribution from AI. In the preceding section, I highlighted that KC's AI revenue contribution has been growing rapidly and accounted for a meaningful 13% of the company's top line for the latest quarter. Notably, the company referred to its "AI business" as "high-margin" in its first quarter analyst briefing, so an increase in AI revenue should translate into better profitability for KC as a whole.

The other component of KC's top-line mix optimization is the continued decline in revenue derived from the less profitable CDN (Content Delivery Network) business. The company has managed to lower the CDN business' top-line contribution from half of its total sales in the past to 23% (source: Q1 earnings call) for the recent quarter.

On the other hand, Kingsoft Cloud's cost of revenue and G&A (General & Administrative) costs decreased by -11% YoY and -21% YoY, respectively, for Q1 2024 in RMB terms. At its latest quarterly earnings briefing, KC attributed the lower costs for the recent quarter to a focus on "procurement prices" in the selection of suppliers and "the strict control over daily operational expenses." As Kingsoft Cloud continues to manage costs aggressively and optimize its supply chain network, the company's expenses should continue to decline.

Key Risks

Investors should watch these two risk factors when they are contemplating a potential investment in KC.

Firstly, Kingsoft Cloud's overall top line and AI revenue for the future could come in below expectations if AI-related demand weakens.

Secondly, KC might fail to deliver positive EBITDA in the coming quarters, assuming that the company doesn't execute well on plans to optimize costs and shrink the CDN business.

Closing Thoughts

The market currently values Kingsoft Cloud at consensus FY 2025 EV/EBITDA and Enterprise Value-to-Sales multiples of 4.9 times and 0.32 times, respectively, as per S&P Capital IQ data. I view the company's shares as undervalued and worthy of a Buy rating.

KC has found a new top-line growth driver in the form of AI-related revenue, and it has turned the corner with regard to EBITDA profitability. As such, my opinion is that Kingsoft deserves to trade at a high-single digit EV/EBITDA metric and an Enterprise Value-to-Revenue ratio of at least 0.5 times, in view of its improved outlook.