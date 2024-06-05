Gladstone Land Series C Preferreds: Share Repurchase Program Provides A Floor To Valuation

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
4.98K Followers

Summary

  • Gladstone Land Corporation is a REIT specializing in acquiring and owning farmland in the US.
  • The Series C preferred shares have outperformed Gladstone's common shares, as Gladstone's valuable farmland provides outstanding protection despite operating challenges.
  • A recently announced share buyback program should provide a floor to LANDP's valuation.
Family Harvesting Organic Crops On Farm

Tom Werner

It has been a while since I last wrote about the Gladstone Land Corporation 6% Series C Cumulative Preferred Shares (NASDAQ:LANDP). Last September, while analyzing the common equity of Gladstone Land Corporation (LAND), I noted that

This article was written by

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
4.98K Followers
Author of the Macro Trends & Inflection Points Newsletter. I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting.Follow my twitter or substack for my thoughts on the macro trends.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LAND either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About LANDP Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on LANDP

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
LANDP
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News