Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) has a joint venture with Five Point Energy that recently announced a sizable acquisition. The joint venture, Deep Blue Midland Basin, acquired Lagoon Operating. This is the second time that Diamondback Energy has attempted to monetize the water operating part of the unconventional business. Diamondback does have a 30% interest in this joint venture which will likely expand to service the company operations over time.

Round 1 - The First Time

Some long-time readers will remember that Diamondback Energy took Rattler Midstream public as a way to realize the value of the midstream operations. However, management was never satisfied with the value of Rattler Midstream. This was likely due to the fact that Rattler had an investment in some long-haul projects that got the product to market as well as a gathering system, water handling, and related midstream business.

The cash never did arrive from the long-haul construction projects before management lost patience with the market and reacquired the shares of Rattler that it did not own. The likely reason for the failure to realize value is the challenges of covid in fiscal year 2020.

Western Midstream (WES) to this day, notes in the latest corporate presentation that the midstream sector of the market is still historically cheap despite the fact that the industry in general has a far sounder way of doing business and a much sounder business strategy that looks forward.

Round 2 - Deep Blue Midland Basin (Deep Blue)

This time around, Diamondback Energy completely avoided the public market. Instead, management opted for a joint venture for the water management business. That means that Diamondback Energy still retains a sizable amount of the midstream business. But at least part of the business that management did not want anymore has been monetized.

Furthermore, since management has a 30% interest, there is considerable upside when the midstream industry cyclically recovers. It is quite possible that the joint venture will take the water handling business public at some point. If that happens, then investors should expect a cyclical top to be "around the corner" for that type of business valuation.

The acquisition noted above combined with the addition of more customers means that this business will both focus on the water handling business of oil and gas while expanding the business to other customers. So, this joint venture likewise appears to be a growth story that may eventually go public.

Sale Of WTG Midstream Holdings

Recently, Diamondback and partners announced the sale of WTG Midstream Holdings to Energy Transfer (ET) for a combination of cash and common units of Energy Transfer. This represents another step in monetizing the long-haul midstream operations for more than management thought the market valued the holdings.

The difference is that with the passage of time, the construction projects not only completed, but the pipelines likely filled-up. This probably resulted in cash distributions that Rattler Midstream holders never saw. When Rattler Midstream was public, it was more about construction contributions followed by a promise of cash receipts that never came before Rattler was reacquired.

Whether waiting would have made a difference in the outcome for Rattler holders is anyone's guess because Diamondback Energy management has clearly taken matters into their own hands to get value for some assets while retaining the local gathering system that was part of Rattler.

Valuation Progress From The Last Article

The last article discussed valuation, as the stock price had a pretty good run-up after the announcement of the Endeavor acquisition. If the stock price was reasonable then (and it was), then all these monetization and acquisition efforts will only make that stock price a better deal. The price has dropped some since the last article, but the efforts to monetize some assets should result in more value per share if management is heading in the right strategic direction.

Stockholders have already approved the issuance of shares to complete the Endeavor deal. Now the only thing left is regulatory approval of the combination. That will take time. But it is also fairly routine.

Management Record Creating Value

Below is the management record. The caveat is that it will be worth different amounts depending upon industry conditions and economic conditions.

Diamondback Energy Summary Of Per Share Value Creation (Diamondback Energy Corporate Presentation First Quarter 2024)

This management has a very long history of growing the value per share. The strategy chosen is somewhat dependent upon finding accretive acquisitions. But so far, this is a rare growth story in an industry known as cyclical.

Management has used acquisitions to keep costs down. This management has also been selling noncore acreage as part of the acquisition strategy.

One of the key parts of the strategy is the rock bottom finding and development costs shown above. This also combines with very low lease operating costs. Those lease operating costs are similar to dry gas producers rather than other oil competitors. As long as management can maintain the competitive advantage of this strategy it will have above average profitability for the foreseeable future.

Summary

Diamondback Energy is that rare company that manages to keep adding value per share over time in an industry that is notoriously cyclical. For that reason, this company remains a strong buy until the growth story changes.

This management found a way to grow key per share numbers while also meeting the market demand of paying a suitable dividend. That makes the growth story even more remarkable. Most of the companies I follow pay a dividend. But the growth through acquisitions is a recent industry story that this management has done for a very long time. That gives this management an experience advantage when it comes to evaluating acquisition candidates.

The whole oil and gas industry is still historically cheap by many measures. I therefore do not worry about a "buy under" right now because this is likely the time to buy. As a consequence, it takes quite an effort to overpay. I will likely hold until valuations return to normal, and the growth story of this company changes materially.

Risks

Despite the long history of successful acquisitions, there is always a risk (even if it is reduced by experience) that the next acquisition would fail to meet management expectations or even not be accretive.

This management led the way in growing through acquisitions. Much of the industry is catching on to that strategy which is leading to a lot of mergers and acquisitions throughout the industry. As such, prices for acquisitions could climb to the point where the strategy will not work anymore. At that point management would have to find another way to continue the growth story.

The ability to both grow earnings and cash flow per share while paying the industry required shareholder returns as led to an unusually large, combined return. That return could at any time go to the average return or worse without notice.

Any upstream company is subject to the volatility of commodity prices and the low future visibility of those same prices.

The loss of key personnel could set back the company growth and shareholder return plans.