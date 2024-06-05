Energy Transfer: Measure What Matters

Ray Merola profile picture
Ray Merola
14.06K Followers

Summary

  • Energy Transfer common units remain a sound long-term investment due to consistently outstanding free cash flow, significant value creation by management, and relatively low valuation.
  • Key metrics to evaluate Energy Transfer's performance include free cash flow yield, return-on-invested capital, and enterprise value-to-EBITDA valuation.
  • In this article, I offer investors a 1Q2024 update on key financial and valuation metrics. These may provide you with a solid springboard for future common unit evaluation and monitoring.

Oil Or Gas Transportation With Blue Gas Or Pipe Line Valves On Soil And Sunrise Background

onurdongel

For over a dozen years, I've written you about Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) units. My primary objective has to provide objective, actionable investment information about the company.

Investment Thesis

At the current juncture, Energy Transfer common units remain a sound, long-term

This article was written by

Ray Merola profile picture
Ray Merola
14.06K Followers
Individual investor focused upon a limited number of diversified stocks. Seeks stocks selling below fair value estimates; favors dividend growth and/or income. Advocates fundamental investment analysis, supplemented by the technical charts. Options strategies primarily employed to generate additional income or hedge risk. If interested, you may find out more about my investment philosophy in the I.S.S. (Investment Strategy Statement) found in my listing of published articles or via this link: Investment Strategy Statement - Ray Merola | Seeking Alpha

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ET either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ET Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ET

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ET
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News