DIVO: The Fund Should Face Challenges This Year

Skeptical12 profile picture
Skeptical12
2.18K Followers

Summary

  • Investing environment is volatile, making capital allocation difficult.
  • Traditional investing strategies are turning to alternative options like covered call funds.
  • Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has performed well since its inception in 2016.

ETF - Exchange Traded Funds

Torsten Asmus

The investing and economic environment have become more volatile over the last year. With growth forecasts increasingly uncertain, an upcoming presidential election in the US, and the Fed committed to keeping rates high, allocating capital is more difficult.

This article was written by

Skeptical12 profile picture
Skeptical12
2.18K Followers
I am an avid investor and trader who has worked in law, politics, and business.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About DIVO ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on DIVO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DIVO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News