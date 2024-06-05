Steelcase: Only Modest Upside Remains

Jun. 05, 2024 2:42 AM ETSteelcase Inc. (SCS) Stock
Caffital Research profile picture
Caffital Research
640 Followers

Summary

  • Steelcase long-term growth has been mediocre, and remote work now further threatens long-term demand.
  • While the company currently faces some pressure from the macroeconomic environment, Steelcase is relatively stable and works with different demand trends than consumer-oriented furnishings companies.
  • A recovery should aid demand and margins slightly, but a recovery into the pre-pandemic level seems to need pricing and cost savings initiatives that Steelcase has started.
  • Considering the long-term growth trend and weak margins, the stock's current valuation seems balanced, with some upside if margin initiatives are successfully implemented and sales jump slightly.
Interior of modern office

alvarez

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) sells furnishing and architectural products under brands such as the company-named Steelcase, AMQ, Coalesse, HALCON, Orangebox, and others, as a wide portfolio of brands has been built by a history of acquisitions. The company focuses on selling to offices, as the company offers products such

This article was written by

Caffital Research profile picture
Caffital Research
640 Followers
I write mostly about small cap companies in the United States, focusing on a thorough explanation on valuation. My investment philosophy revolves around the DCF model, and analysis that leads into my assumptions used in the model. The approach doesn't limit my investment philosophy into either growth or traditional value investing - rather, I factor in both into my thesis, revolving my theses on a large-scale picture instead of single catalysts.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SCS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SCS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SCS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News