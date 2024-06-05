alvarez

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) sells furnishing and architectural products under brands such as the company-named Steelcase, AMQ, Coalesse, HALCON, Orangebox, and others, as a wide portfolio of brands has been built by a history of acquisitions. The company focuses on selling to offices, as the company offers products such as office chairs, adjustable desks, specialty seating, height walls, and architectural pods.

Despite the stock over doubling in the past year as earnings expectations have lifted, Steelcase’s stock appreciation has been poor in the past decade. The company pays out a dividend with a current modest yield of 2.91%.

Ten Year Stock Chart (Seeking Alpha)

A History of Slow Growth

From FY2004 to FY2024, Steelcase has grown revenues at a CAGR of 1.5%. Considering that the company has spent $450.8 million on cash acquisitions in the past decade alone, around 29% of the current total market capitalization, the underlying organic growth seems incredibly mediocre – for example, the FY2019-FY2020 growth was driven by the acquisitions of Smith System and Orangebox.

Author's Calculation Using TIKR Data

Sales have struggled further as the Covid pandemic started, as Steelcase’s revenues declined by -30.3% in FY2021. While revenues started to climb back up from FY2022 forward, revenues are still well below the pre-pandemic level. The recent FY2024 -2.3% revenue decline has been related to macroeconomic pressures affecting sales especially in EMEA and China.

Steelcase’s Demand Trends Differ from Consumer-Oriented Furnishing Companies

Compared to consumer-oriented furnishing companies such as Flexsteel Industries (FLXS), Hooker Furnishings (HOFT), and Bassett Furniture (BSET), Steelcase’s financials have performed in a significantly different way in recent years due to a different customer base. When consumer-oriented furniture companies saw a surge in demand during the Covid pandemic as most people spent more time indoors and the housing market was hot, Steelcase’s demand was deteriorated as less time was spent in offices around the globe.

Steelcase Q4/FY2024 Investor Presentation

The trend has since turned upside down. As interest rates continue at a high level, and the housing market has cooled down, consumer-oriented furniture sales have dropped dramatically. Steelcase, and other corporate sales-focused furnishing companies such as MillerKnoll (MLKN) have still seen some pressure from the slower macroeconomic state, but are overall more resistant, with many consumer-focused companies showing very dramatic revenue declines. As such, I believe that Steelcase’s corporate sales-focused business is more defensive than most consumer-focused furnishing companies’ and makes the stock safer to own. A more macro-resistant business does mean that Steelcase’s revenues aren’t likely to rebound as widely as the furnishings industry as a whole, though.

Road to Recovered Margins

Prior to the Covid pandemic and macroeconomic struggles weakening demand, Steelcase achieved quite a stable operating margin near 6%. The FY2024 operating margin trails at 3.9%, significantly thinner than the already thin pre-pandemic level.

Steelcase has noted the lower margin as an issue and has initiatives to bring the margin back. The company intends to push higher pricing to customers and has cost savings actions planned to save up to $50 million, intended to be achieved in the mid-term with more streamlined and lean operations. I believe that higher pricing could be a great factor in achieving margin expansion – even slight increases in price that can be effectively pushed into prices can have a significant effect on Steelcase’s earnings, as the operating margin is incredibly thin.

Author's Calculation Using TIKR Data

Total profitability has also been dragged by weak margins in international sales – Americas generated an adjusted operating margin of 6.6% in FY2024, but the international segment, accounting for around a quarter of Steelcase’s revenues, achieved a negative margin of -0.3%. In the latest fiscal year, revenue per employee with the year-end employee count was around $319 thousand in Americas compared to just $165 thousand in international operations – while the cost of labor in Steelcase’s international facilities in countries such as China, Spain, and India should be lower by a wide margin, the discrepancy in sales per employee seems to drive a weak performance in the international segment’s earnings.

I don’t expect the operating margin to come back to the pre-pandemic level naturally, and a successful implementation of the higher pricing and cost savings is needed. A macroeconomic rebound should aid sales and ultimately raise margins, but the effect of the rebound doesn’t seem likely to be large enough for a very significant boost, as sales still drag way below the pre-pandemic level.

Valuation: Modest Upside Accounts for Reasonable Uncertainties

I constructed a discounted cash flow model (DCF model) to estimate a rough fair value for the stock. In the model, I anticipate some growth, although a bit lower than Steelcase’s mid-term 4-6% organic growth target – considering the weak long-term revenue trend, I anticipate a growth of 3% for FY2025, 5% for FY2026, and 3.2% for FY2027. Afterwards, I estimate a gradual decline to the company’s historical 1.5% growth rate.

I believe that margin expansion is likely with a macroeconomic recovery especially in international operations aiding sales in FY2025 and FY2026 – from a FY2024 EBIT margin of 3.9%, I estimate a mid-term ramp-up into 5.7%, representing Steelcase’s target range of an adjusted operating margin of 6-7%. The company has quite low capital expenditure needs with the anticipated growth and should have healthy cash flows.

With the mentioned estimates, the DCF model estimates Steelcase’s fair value at $15.97, around 16% above the stock price at the time of writing. The model’s value estimate relies on quite successful margin initiative implementation and some mid-term growth above the long-term average, though. Considering the recent performance, I don’t see the upside as significant enough for the investment to be highly attractive after the significant stock run in the past year.

DCF Model (Author's Calculation)

A weighted average cost of capital of 9.13% is used in the DCF model. The used WACC is derived from a capital asset pricing model:

CAPM (Author's Calculation)

Steelcase had $6.3 million in interest expenses in Q4. With the company’s current amount of interest-bearing debt, Steelcase’s annualized interest rate comes up to 5.65%. The company leverages a fairly good amount of debt, and I estimate a long-term debt-to-equity ratio of 30%.

For the risk-free rate on the cost of equity side, I use the United States’ 10-year bond yield of 4.36%. The equity risk premium of 4.60% is Professor Aswath Damodaran’s latest estimate for the United States, updated on the 5th of January. Seeking Alpha estimates Steelcase’s beta at a figure of 1.29. Finally, I add a small liquidity premium of 0.3%, creating a cost of equity of 10.59% and a WACC of 9.13%.

Risks

Steelcase doesn’t come without risks as an investment. Most notably, the company’s long-term demand could be significantly negatively affected by the growth of remote work – as office spaces are used less and less for work, the need for office equipment could decrease, ultimately weakening Steelcase’s earnings.

Interest rates also typically have a notable effect on furnishing companies, partly because of interest rates’ effect on the housing market. Steelcase should be relatively safe from housing market fluctuations as already explained, though, but I don’t believe that the company is still fully immune to interest rate changes.

Takeaway

Steelcase’s organic growth hasn’t been great in the long term, and the company’s earnings have now been pushed back slightly more due to a weak economy, affecting especially international sales. Still, overall, the company’s demand isn’t as volatile as consumer-oriented furnishings companies.’ Steelcase has initiatives to raise the operating margin back into a historical level as FY2024 showed an improved but still weak margin, and an eventual macroeconomic recovery should also aid margins. I still believe that investors should estimate margins, and especially future growth, conservatively. With my cash flow estimates, the stock has moderate upside, but considering risks, the investment case isn’t quite attractive enough for a buy rating. As such, I initiate the stock at hold.