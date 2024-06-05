Jarmo Piironen/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

I haven't covered Fortum publicly or on the free site for Seeking Alpha for some time - but I've covered it in our private investment community as well as on chat, where I have been clear about my bullish stance for Fortum Oyj (OTCPK:FOJCF) (OTCPK:FOJCY).

Fortum has been trailing lows for some time now, but when the company momentarily was close to below €10.5/share for the native, that's when I went in, deep, and bought over 1.5% in both my commercial and my private account. This bet has "paid off". Aside from the double-digit covered dividend yield, I have also been able to enjoy significant capital appreciation as normalization for the company has "set in".

Fortum is a BBB+-rated finish utility with operations across Scandinavia. It has had significant volatility over the past 10-20 years in its operating earnings, quite unlike most utilities, and the reasons for this are several - however, Russia is one of those reasons.

In this article, I'll provide an update related to the recent quarterly results, 1Q24, and see what sort of future prospects we can see for Fortum. Some are understandably dubious - are they right to be?

Fortum - What upside we currently have, and what upside we're expecting for the company

So, with the quarterly uptick we've been seeing in the share price, results must have been good, one might think - and indeed, results have actually been quite good for the company and where it's going.

Fortum, first of all, saw a solid update in its credit rating - now BBB+ as I mentioned, and the arbitration proceedings that are ongoing are decided against the Russian Federation. Now, this latter portion I consider to be a so-so sort of news here - because I'm doubtful that Russia will really care about this outcome, and simply do what they want to do - as they have for some time now.

Perhaps the biggest positive was instead the very good results despite lower overall power prices across the Nordics, which had been high for some time here.

Fortum IR (Fortum IR)

What you're seeing here for Fortum is very solid FCF for the consumer solutions and operations, where the only decline really came from the generation segment. Decreased working capital was another effect here, and despite an overall lower EBITDA, leverage saw significant improvements due to a lower financial net debt. Here we also find the reason for the credit rating improvement. Find me another company with this sort of 0.3x LTM leverage - there aren't many, if any that I know about, with this sort of size, scale, and operations.

The easing in prices for power has to do with a warmer year. Nordic power prices have declined, gas prices are down, and coal prices are somewhat down as well. The spot prices have gone sideways, with softened future markets. and the trends that resulted in the uptick in prices, such as 890/MWh as a peak during daily pricing, have eased here. Gas decline prices have also supported that.

Overall, Fortum has done lower results, but a better quality of results. This is also why I am fairly positive on the stock, and why I do not believe that the rather gloomy forecasts are necessarily true here (more on that later in the valuation). The only real reason Fortum is in fact down is the lower achieved power price, and there isn't much Fortum can do about this.

Fortum IR (Fortum IR)

Fortum remains at a low overall leverage, with strong liquidity and good maturities. No massive maturities in terms of bonds until 2026-2029, with the next few years only bringing a few loans well short of their current liquidity. The company's current liquidity reserves are over €8.1B, compared to total loans of €5.7B as of this time, with an average interest rate inclusive of derivative hedging at 4.4%. Not the best in class, but certainly not in any way worrying.

Fortum is a mixed bag right now. The Russian issues are still an overhang, but if we focus on what actually remains, and remember that Uniper is now gone from the company and Fortum focuses on fixed cost reductions, there are plenty of upsides here.

Current estimates are for reducing fixed costs by €100M per year until the end of -25 with a full run-rate from 2026 and forward. The current estimates for CapEx inclusive of maintenance are estimated at around €550M for the year, with a total number of up to €1.7B between 2024-2026. Not in any way worrying or something the company cannot handle, given the amount of cash it actually generates. The company remains a play on power prices, and when they are down as they were the last quarter, they can be expected to influence overall results, as they have. However, Fortum has hedges in for its district heating business and some of the renewables, such as Pjelax and other farms and assets which are coming online. This, by the way, is the largest that Fortum owns, and the third-largest Wind park in all of Finland with a start of commercial operations as early as July of this year.

At a company-wide EBITDA of €622M for the quarter, that still brings a run rate of over €2.4B in EBITDA every single year.

The Finnish state remains a very strong stakeholder in Fortum, but recently announced that there will come ownership policy documents, new ones, in the near term - so we're waiting for Fortum to comment on the impact of that, and see what this brings to the valuation.

This matters here because, and I want to be clear, it's very obvious to me that Fortum is going to see declines in its revenues over the coming few years - small ones initially, but declines nonetheless - and I am not the only one expecting such declines at this time. Here is the forecast until 2028E from S&P Global.

Fortum Revenue Forecasts (TIKR.com)

There's some Uniper, some Russia, and some other moving parts in this estimate. EBITDA is not expected to decline in the same way, though still sees a moderation down to the €1.5B level, but never really below that level. Again, the quality of earnings is likely to go up, and it's possible we're seeing a 30%+ EBITDA margin in a few years. To put it simply, top-line numbers are going to decline as the company moves from quantity to quality of generation of sales, with normalized net income margin topping 17-18% compared to 16% at this time, with over 18% of FCF margins (Paywalled TIKR.com Link).

I actually expect the dividend to decline as well. I expect a cut next year, for 2026, and for cuts to stop there, normalizing at the €0.8/share level, which would put my YoC over time at around 8%. This would maintain, based on payout policy, the company's dividend safety while still providing shareholders with good returns.

However, I bought Fortum very cheaply, and I can clearly state that just as the last time when I sold Fortum above €20/share and made a superb profit, I'm prepared to sell this time as well - and not at €20/share this time.

Fortum - To me, the valuation dictates a "HOLD" here, but a rotation at the right valuation, and a "BUY" below €12/share

Fortum remains a solid play at this time if you can get past the decline in earnings that is likely to happen over the course of the next few years. The company has prepared very well for this through optimization of its asset base, its leverage, and its credit rating. Long-term debt is now below 29%, which for a conservative asset-heavy player like Fortum is beyond solid, which tends to be closer to 40-50% given how conservative they tend to be. The company is now at a €12.5B market cap, with a dividend yield of over 8%. My own YoC is at over 10% as of right now, but likely to fall on a forward basis.

First, we look at other analysts. Targets for Fortum include a range of €11 on the low side to €18 on the high side, and this is actually a range I can get on board with. The company's average from 15 analysts is €13/share, and if you're looking for a double-digit upside, again, this is a target I can get on board with. The company's "BUY" recommendations have fallen significantly. Around 7 months ago, 13 analysts out of 15-16 had it at a "BUY" or equivalent. Now it's down to 4 out of 15, given that the price is almost at €14.2.

There are some who would say the time has come to "leave" Fortum behind for greener pastures. I do not believe this to be the case. I say that even if the company falls in the short term, Fortum has the potential to outperform and do better than the market expects. This is not just me saying, this is an actual statistical trend. On a 2-year basis, the company has beaten the estimates by more than 20% over 30% of the time (Paywalled FAST Graphs Link).

Is this likely to happen again? Some potentials include a positive turnout for Russia (unlikely, in my estimate), a better performance than expected in Power Generation (not unlikely), and better overall operational efficiency, leading to bottom-line improvements. This last point I consider likely as well.

With all of these improvements, I consider the company a "HOLD" with a PT of a 14-15x EPS multiple on a forward basis. For the 2025-2026E period, this comes to around €13/share, which means the company is now a "HOLD".

Good utilities are rare when looking for undervalued companies. Fortum comes with its own set of challenges that need to be considered prior to investing. However, few could argue that the company does present a fundamentally safe investment opportunity at an appealing yield. The question becomes if one wants to lock in essentially a very low potential for overall capital appreciation, beyond the attractive dividend.

Finnish companies in general tend towards a higher overall yield even than other Nordic companies. My stake in Fortum is a stable one, and one I don't intend to divest unless we see prices over €15-€16/share.

Investors should consider Fortum if they want international energy/utility exposure coupled with attractive yield, and like currency diversification. All that done, however, Fortum is back in my portfolio and now at over 1.5% in both the commercial and personal portfolio at a cost basis below €11/share.

However, given current pricing trends here coupled with forecasts, I say that the company is now a "HOLD" and give it a PT of €13, with a trim of around €15-€16.

Remember, I'm all about:

Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime.

If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1.

If the company doesn't go into overvaluation but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows.

I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

Here are my criteria and how the company fulfills them (italicized).

This company is overall qualitative.

This company is fundamentally safe/conservative & well-run.

This company pays a well-covered dividend.

This company is currently cheap.

This company has a realistic upside that is high enough, based on earnings growth or multiple expansion/reversion.

I do not consider Fortum cheap or interesting enough at this price for a "BUY", but would consider it one below €12/share. For now, it's a "HOLD".

