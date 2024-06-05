ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW) BofA Securities 2024 Global Technology Conference - (Transcript)

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) BofA Securities 2024 Global Technology Conference Call June 4, 2024 3:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Chirantan Desai - President and Chief Operating Officer

Conference Call Participants

Bradley Sills - Bank of America Securities

Bradley Sills

Delighted to be welcoming ServiceNow to the conference. We are very fortunate to have COO, CJ Desai with us. Thank you, CJ, for joining us.

Chirantan Desai

Delighted to be here.

Bradley Sills

I'm Brad Sills, Senior Analyst on large cap software and looking forward to a great discussion.

Chirantan Desai

Sounds great.

Bradley Sills

Thanks again, CJ. Should we grab a seat? Always the best dressed software executive.

Chirantan Desai

Thank you.

Bradley Sills

Hands down. Yeah. Always looking good. Thanks for joining us, CJ.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Bradley Sills

Why don't we just start out with some kind of high-level thoughts coming out of the conference. I guess, 3.5 weeks ago now, it seems like yesterday, but there was a lot announced. Are there any kind of key takeaways, key announcements here that you'd really like to highlight that you're excited about?

Chirantan Desai

Yes. I would say our Knowledge 24 conference, we do this once a year. It's our annual user conference, which was in first week of May in Las Vegas. First of all, it was oversubscribed, which is always a great sign for interest from our customers and prospects in ServiceNow. So when we see packed rooms packed expo sessions, our partners highlighting their solution. Overall, the energy, enthusiasm for ServiceNow and its platform were very, very high. So that's number one. Number two, we laid out how specifically AI is in service of our use cases and how does it work end-to-end for our products, including we announced the road map for the next one year, we have been pretty aggressive on our AI road map. We shipped our first set of products in

