Hershey: Confectionery Remains A Growth Driver, Salty Snack Headwinds May Last

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
10.87K Followers

Summary

  • HSY has delivered robust FQ1'24 results, with the consistent cost optimization triggering expanding profit margins, despite the elevated commodity inflation.
  • Readers must also note that cocoa and sugar futures have been moderating, with H2'24/ 2025 likely to bring forth improved bottom lines.
  • Despite so, HSY continues to face demand softness in the North America Salty Snacks segment, with PEP similarly commenting on impacted discretionary spending.
  • And it is for these reasons that we believe HSY's discounted valuation offers interested investors with the chance to dollar cost average.
  • This is especially since patient investors will be paid to wait with expanded forward dividend yields of 2.77%.

Chocolate Stack

Imstepf Studios Llc/DigitalVision via Getty Images

We previously covered Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) in March 2024, discussing its mixed FQ4'23 earnings call, with the management competently delivering stable bottom lines despite the multiple headwinds, with H2'24/ 2025 likely to bring forth improved

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
10.87K Followers
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About HSY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on HSY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
HSY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News