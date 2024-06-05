EZCorp: Improving Margins, But With Decreasing Exposure To The U.S.

Jun. 05, 2024 3:38 AM ETEZCORP, Inc. (EZPW) Stock
Daniel Urbina profile picture
Daniel Urbina
212 Followers

Summary

  • Besides lower engagement in brick-and-mortar stores, EZCORP has added 248 pawn shops over the past five years, with strong growth in Latin America, and stagnated growth in the US.
  • Revenues have been on the rise over the past years, and bottom-line margins have expanded significantly, with the current net income margin hitting a decade record.
  • Although the company is benefiting from lower credit availability, their business remains too outdated, and adding them to a long-term portfolio without paying dividends makes no sense.
selective focus to staff are counting banknote

Koonsiri Boonnak/iStock via Getty Images

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) is one of the major publicly traded pawn shops in the U.S., where it has a market cap of approximately $567 million. Over the past twelve months, this company generated $1.112 billion in revenue

This article was written by

Daniel Urbina profile picture
Daniel Urbina
212 Followers
Hey there! My focus here is to provide you with insightful rating analysis on the world's leading financial firms to help you navigate and comprehend the latest investment opportunities while identifying potential pitfalls. My favorite picks are those that are tilted towards both the growth and quality factors. These are stocks that have a strong growth story combined with robust financial statements to support the growing narrative. My first investment was made seven years ago, and I have passed all CFA Program exams.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About EZPW Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on EZPW

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EZPW
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News