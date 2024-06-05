Koonsiri Boonnak/iStock via Getty Images

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) is one of the major publicly traded pawn shops in the U.S., where it has a market cap of approximately $567 million. Over the past twelve months, this company generated $1.112 billion in revenue with a net income margin of 7.05%, which has been the highest achieved in a decade compared to all other fiscal years. In this analysis, I will go through their business overview, earnings evolution, stock performance, risks, and valuation to finally decide on a hold rating.

EZCORP Business Overview

Founded in 1989, EZCORP has been able to consolidate a conglomerate that holds numerous pawn shop chains in the United States and LATAM, with EZPAWN and Empeño Fácil being their most recognized brands. As of Q2 2024, the company had 1,246 opened stores with 43% of them located in the US, and the remaining ones in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador, and Honduras.

Stores Total US LATAM Other Mar-24 1,246 535 711 0 Mar-19 998 508 508 24 Mar-14 1,355 998 318 39 Click to enlarge

One might be thinking that these brick-and-mortar pawn shops might be on their fall due to ongoing secular trends. Yet even though the store count for EZCORP is lower than 10 years ago, since 2019, the company has added on average 50 new stores per year. Also, a significant aspect that I see, is that over the years, the composition between US and LATAM stores has drastically changed with the company being far more in LATAM and less in the US. Despite this, the majority of the revenues still come from the US, but that would likely change if this trend continues.

From the revenue sources, in Q2, 58% arrived from general merchandise sales which include items such as laptops, tablets, and purses. Out of those sales, EZCORP recorded an attractive gross profit margin of 35%, which to my surprise was quite high and provides the company ample room to offer discounts when suffering from a prolonged inventory rotation. Next, 5% of the sales came from jewelry scrapping, and the remaining 38% came from what they call pawn services charges, which are nothing more than repayments of the pawn loans.

Something interesting to note between the LATAM segment and the US one is the composition of the collateral of the pawn loans outstanding. In Latin America, for example, 65% of the pawn loans are composed of general merchandise, and the remaining 35% come from jewelry, while in the US things flip with 33% of the loans coming from general merchandise and 67% from jewelry.

EZCORP Digitalization Advances

One thing the company is lagging behind, in my opinion, is developing a solid omnichannel business that combines traditional brick-and-mortar shops with online shopping to decrease the average days of inventory count. In this, the company is quite conservative, and online shopping is only available for store pickup in 101 US stores, missing out on someone outside the 19 states they operate in to purchase from them via online shopping and delivered to their home. But I guess from a cost-benefit analysis, the amount of fraud and refunds would be harder to control than with a physical delivery of the items. Despite my opinion of them being conservative, their core pawn shop website is displaying some traffic momentum by growing visits by 53%.

From the side of LATAM, online shopping is not available, but the company has been digitalizing by allowing online payments and sending WhatsApp communications to customers, which could increase their collection of pawn service charges at higher rates.

Earnings Evolution

Following their growth in stores over the past five years, the same has occurred with revenues; these are constantly growing at a small pace. In FY 2019 EZCORP was registering total revenues at $812.2 million, now it's at $1,119 million. The same happened with EBITDA, in FY 2019 it sat at $80.2 million, and now stands at $138.8 million, representing approximately a 12% CAGR in EBITDA and a 6% CAGR in revenue. Honestly, not bad considering the matured sub-industry in which they operate.

TTM FY 23 FY 22 FY 21 FY 20 FY 19 Gross Profit Margin 58.31% 58.13% 59.60% 61.61% 54.60% 58.36% EBITDA Margin 12.48% 12.28% 12.28% 8.63% 7.09% 9.47% Net Income Margin 7.05% 3.67% 5.66% 1.18% -8.32% 0.30% Click to enlarge

From the side of margins, an improvement in the bottom line has been seen before pre-pandemic levels with the EBITDA margin rising around 3 percentage points, and the net income margin rising substantially and becoming the best metric ever registered in the decade. Also, I can see in the statements they did it even after increasing total operating expenses compared to all of the previous readings.

Of course, these companies are ultimately credit services and therefore are inclined towards having lofty levels of debt. When having a look at the financial strength of EZCORP, it can be seen that they are currently at their highest percentiles over their past 10-year history in terms of leverage, which is not something desirable to encounter. Furthermore, when dividing net debt by tangible book value, the ratio stands elevated at 90%, which is a level far away from the more conservative level of 2019 at 22%.

TTM FY 23 FY 22 FY 21 FY 20 FY 19 Net Debt to TBV 90% 102% 98% 69% 45% 22% Click to enlarge

At the same time, 10 years have passed and EZCORP hasn't been able to register a higher tangible book value since 2014 when the metric was at $8.02, and now sits at $7.78. Definitely an alarming sign, as it has been a lost decade in terms of value creation. Even more, the company hasn't distributed any dividends since 2000, and the cumulative share buybacks across the years haven't been substantial when compared to the market cap.

EZCORP vs. FirstCash Holdings

FirstCash (FCFS) is the major competitor of EZCORP and probably the only other listed pawn shop in the United States. From a size perspective, First Cash is bigger than EZCORP with 2,997 stores vs. 1,246 with both having significant exposures in Latin America. At the same time, the market cap is approximately 10 times larger, and revenues are roughly three times higher. In the image below, it can be seen that over the years, EZCORP has vastly underperformed FirstCash. From a 10-year look back period, EZPW accumulated a -13% negative total return, while FirstCash had a far more decent outcome, by returning 153%.

Regardless of the return discrepancy among the peers, when adjusting the lookback period to the last 5 years, the stock performances of the two become more even, despite both showing lackluster absolute returns that are most likely exceeded by inflation. Also, it's worth mentioning that FirstCash has distributed dividends on a yield basis of around 1.60% to 1.17% which sums to the total return.

EZCORP Stock Valuation

In terms of the valuation, the discounts to its peer FirstCash have been historically encountered over the past five years, as seen in the graphs above. Yet, when comparing EZCORP based on its history, their enterprise value to EBITDA situates at 3.4x when historically it has been at 4.9x. On the other hand, the EV to sales sits at 0.6x, when on average, it has been at 0.5x.

Even though the EBITDA multiple is more relevant, when looking at the graph, the ratio has been below the average since 2021, and some outliers before that date are impacting the historical average. Therefore, I would conclude that the stock is fairly valued.

Risks to the Investment (even though I am neutral)

The risks to investing in pawn shops such as EZCORP are evident in the geographical switch between the United States to Latin America. Of course, investments will flow to the projects with the highest NPV, and that seems to be the case in Latin America due to cultural characteristics and lower access to credit by the lower-income population. From there, holding this company gives you significant exposure to several LATAM economies and to the FX risks (excluding El Salvador).

At the same time, this is a company that is seeing no growth in the United States. In March 2019, they had 508 stores, and now they register 535 stores after five years. Plus, the company has exited other markets such as Canada. On top of that, this is a company that hasn't distributed a dividend for decades, so making a gain from this stock could only come from price appreciation that hasn't been the best over the past five years.

Finally, this company has characteristics of being contra-cyclical to the credit cycle. Based on the earnings call, management emphasized the fact that consumers have been hit with high interest rates and low availability of capital, expanding the demand to pledge items on collateral at a pawn shop. Therefore, going forward, if things in the economy do not unfold, and rates begin to drop, the company won't be in the best credit cycle position where they benefit the most.

The Bottom Line

This is a company that has been constantly improving its financial results over the past couple of years, and higher for longer rates coupled with low availability of capital, would continue to benefit this type of company. Yet, I don't see myself holding this type of business in the long term due to the obsolete business model and also a conservative approach from management to offer a complete omnichannel experience in 2024. Also, holding a stock with barely any new innovation without paying a dividend makes no sense to my portfolio. Therefore, I believe the best course of action is to rate this company as a hold. What separates me from a sell rating, is the momentum they have been encountering on their financials over the past years, and the charming credit condition that benefits their business.