Australia: GDP Growth Slows Further

Jun. 05, 2024 3:05 AM ETEWA, FLAU
Summary

  • First quarter 2024 GDP growth slowed to just 0.1% QoQ. This brings the annual growth rate down from 1.5% to 1.1%.
  • But while growth is slowing, inflation remains sticky - providing the Reserve Bank of Australia with a policy headache.
  • Until rates start to come down, the outlook for investment in Australia remains fairly bleak.

By Robert Carnell

1Q24 GDP was weaker than expected

At just 0.1% QoQ, the first quarter 2024 GDP result continues a remarkably steady slowdown in sequential growth since the fourth quarter of 2022, when GDP grew at a 0.8% QoQ pace. There was

