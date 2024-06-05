skynesher/E+ via Getty Images

(All figures are in Canadian Dollars unless otherwise stated)

Power Corporation of Canada (TSX:POW:CA)(OTCPK:PWCDF) is a collection of blue-chip financial assets that are trading at a 25% discount to the sum of their parts. But this isn't really a sum-of-the-parts story, since the stock is poised to deliver solid total returns and pay generous dividends even if the discount persists.

Introduction

Power Corporation of Canada is a holding company that can trace its history all the way back to 1925. Not surprisingly considering its name, Power was originally formed to invest in hydro power assets in Quebec.

It continued to invest in power assets until the 1960s, when various Canadian governments pushed to nationalize their power grids. Power's assets were purchased by the Quebec government, and the company was at a crossroads.

Enter Paul Desmarais. The entrepreneur saw an opportunity and gained control of Power in 1968. His strategy was to focus the company's investments into a limited number of large, diversified, long-term holdings.

Paul's sons eventually took over, and although they've taken a step back from the day-to-day operations, the family remains a large shareholder and is actively involved in the business.

Eventually, Power's Canadian portfolio evolved into two main long-term holdings -- large stakes in life insurer Great-West Lifeco (TSX:GWO:CA) and IGM Financial (TSX:IGM:CA), the parent company of wealth manager Investors Group.

Today, Power has a 68.1% ownership stake in Great-West Lifeco and owns 62.2% of IGM Financial.

The company also has a collection of other assets which have some value. It has a 15.5% stake in Groupe Bruxelles Lambert (GBL) (OTCPK:GBLBY)(OTCPK:GBLBF), a holding company with large stakes in various European companies, including names like Adidas and Pernod Ricard. It is publicly traded on the Brussels Stock Exchange.

Power also holds a 53.5% stake in Sagard Holdings Management, an alternative asset investment platform which specializes in investing in various fintech companies. And it has sole ownership of Power Sustainable, an asset manager that works closely with Sagard and aims to raise third-party capital to invest in various alternate asset classes.

Here's a quick snapshot of the company's various ownership stakes as of March 31st, 2024. We'll note that the vast majority of net asset value (NAV) is invested in Great-West Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL.

Power Corporation website

NAV discount

Many investors are immediately drawn to Power's cheap price versus its NAV.

As I type this, the stock trades at a discount of approximately 25% versus its NAV. The stock is $39.38 per share while the NAV $53.10 per share. NAV is a couple of months old at this point, but the value of Great-West Lifeco and IGM shares haven't moved significantly since March 31st, so that number is still a reasonable proxy of value.

The company has made several moves in the last few years designed to improve the discount to NAV, including:

Simplifying the business by purchasing Power Financial in 2020

Increased disclosure to the financial community, including launching a quarterly conference call for investors in Q1, 2020

Repurchasing shares

An increased focus on owning financial services assets versus wide diversification

The strategy has worked, with the discount to NAV decreasing from the 35% range in 2017 to 28% as of March 31st. As mentioned, it's approximately 25% today, and it was as low as 17-18% in 2022.

Power Corporation investor presentation

We'll note that the chart was current as of March 31st.

Despite the company taking steps to close the discount to NAV, this analyst believes the discount will persist in some form for a very long time. Power's various subsidiaries are complex conglomerates themselves, diverse financial services players that have many moving parts.

And a discount to NAV applies to most conglomerates, not just Power Corporation. It's hardly a unique situation here.

But this isn't the end of the world. As I'll explain, investors don't need the stock to trade at NAV for the investment to work out. A very reasonable valuation, earnings growth, and a generous dividend should combine to do the heavy lifting here.

Investment thesis

Power Corporation is an opportunity to invest in a high-quality collection of blue-chip businesses that have grown earnings over the long term.

Approximately 80% of Power Corporation's NAV consists of Great-West Lifeco shares, meaning that the performance of that company will have a big impact on Power's overall results.

The good news is Great-West is a solid life insurer that has made some interesting growth investments. It's poised to continue growing its bottom line over time.

Its assets include Canada Life, which is a diversified insurer and wealth manager in Canada. It also owns Empower, which has grown into one of the largest retirement plan administrators in the United States. Empower also owns some interesting Fintech assets, including Personal Capital. Finally, Great-West Life is active in Europe, operating under the Irish Life brand.

Great-West's U.S. operations are growing particularly quickly, with base earnings increasing from $737M in 2022 to $1.01B in 2023, an increase of 37%. Growth continued in the first quarter with U.S. earnings increasing to $286M compared to $218M last year. That's an increase of 31%.

Great-West earned $2.94 per share in 2023. According to Seeking Alpha's earnings summary page, the nine analysts that cover the company project it to earn $4.28 per share in 2024 and $4.49 per share in 2025.

As majority owner of Great-West Life, Power Corporation is poised to see its earnings increase as well.

The other main driver is Power's ownership stake in IGM Financial, which looks poised to grow its bottom line in a substantial way for the first time in years.

IGM's main asset is Investors Group, a wealth manager that has traditionally marketed itself to middle class Canadian investors. This business has struggled to grow as investors have realized how fees from expensive mutual funds can impact total returns.

IGM's bottom line has reflected this, with earnings largely flat over the last decade. In 2014, the company earned $2.39 per share in normalized earnings. In 2023, it earned $2.59 per share in normalized earnings. That's growth of approximately 1% per year.

But IGM has been quietly transforming itself behind the scenes. As outlined during a recent investor day, it has made various investments in growth companies, including purchasing:

A 20.5% stake in Rockefeller Capital Management, an asset manager for high net worth investors and family offices

A 24.3% stake in Wealthsimple, a fast-growing Canadian Fintech with a strong market share among young investors

A 27.8% stake in ChinaAMC, China's largest asset manager with more than 210M clients

A 56% stake in Northleaf, an alternative asset manager with a focus on private equity

These new higher growth assets plus renewed growth from IGM's legacy businesses are projected to grow the bottom line by 9%+ per year over the next five years.

IGM investor day presentation

Combine that with Great-West Lifeco's growth, Power Corporation should see nice bumps in earnings over the next few years. Analysts project Power will grow the bottom line from $3.45 per share in 2023 to $4.65 per share in 2024 and again to $5.04 per share in 2025.

Valuation

Power Corporation is trading at an incredibly cheap valuation based on projected 2024 earnings.

As I type this, shares trade at $39.38 per share. That puts the stock at just 8.5x forward earnings.

The stock is even cheaper when compared to 2025's projected earnings, trading at just 7.8x next year's expected bottom line.

The valuation gets cheaper and cheaper as analysts expect earnings to grow over time.

Seeking Alpha Power Corporation valuation page

The company also believes its shares are undervalued, and has been an active repurchaser of its stock over the last few years. It has spent more than $1.3B on share buybacks and returned more than $6.3B to shareholders from 2020 to 2023, including $2B in capital returned to shareholders in 2023 alone.

Power Corporation investor presentation

Combine Power's projected earnings growth, its dirt-cheap valuation today, and the potential for more share buybacks in the future, and the stock is extremely attractive from a valuation perspective.

A generous dividend

Power Corporation pays an attractive dividend that has been increased each and every year for the last decade.

Here's a quick look at that dividend growth. It has averaged approximately 7% per year since 2014.

Power Corporation investor presentation

This growth, combined with the generous dividend yield today, makes for a really interesting payout. The dividend yield is 5.7% currently, and the payout ratio is approximately 50% of 2024's expected earnings.

This is a solid payout ratio, and it should ensure Power can afford its dividend and continue to repurchase shares.

Risks

Power Corporation is a combination of a few different assets. If any one of them stumble, it will impact Power's stock. It's especially vulnerable to issues impacting Great-West Life.

There's also a risk the price-to-NAV discount will widen, which would negatively impact returns.

Most stocks are helped by lower interest rates. However, Great-West benefits from higher rates, since it can invest insurance premiums at higher rates of return. Rapidly declining interest rates could hurt Great-West's bottom line, which would then impact Power Corporation's earnings.

The bottom line

Power Corporation is well positioned to deliver solid returns going forward.

Growth from both its Great-West Life and IGM Financial subsidiaries should boost the bottom line, plus continued share buybacks could give earnings per share an extra oomph.

Combine that attractive growth potential with a low valuation, a sustainable dividend, and a succulent yield, and the stock is poised to do quite well. An improvement on the price-to-NAV front would be a welcome bonus, but it's not needed for the investment to work out.

I'm currently long with plans to hold on to this one for a long time.

