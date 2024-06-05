Rockaa/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

I recommend buying PagSeguro (NYSE:PAGS) shares after the 1Q24 results released on May 23rd. As a growth company, PagSeguro delivered a great annual increase of 31.7% in net income. Another highlight is that the company reported that it reached 31.4 million customers, of which 17.3 million are active customers.

Furthermore, the company is growing in low-risk and profitable products, while launching new and promising products, something important when operating in a sector characterized by competition and innovation. Finally, PagSeguro continues to trade at a 9.47% discount on its P/E multiple to its sector average, which seems like a great opportunity to me.

Review of PagSeguro's 1Q24 Results

Now, let's talk about PagSeguro's results, and below we have a comparison between the reported results and market estimates:

Forecasts (Investing)

As we can see, the results were better than expected. The company beat revenue estimates by 6.9% and profit estimates by 9.4%. From now on, we will talk in more detail about each segment of PagSeguro's results.

Revenue - Strong With Emphasis On Acquiring

PagSeguro's consolidated net revenue was $860 million. (+15% y/y). It is important to note that the company has two large revenue segments, acquiring and fintech. In the acquiring segment, transaction volume (TPV) totaled $22.4 billion, representing 27% growth annually.

TPV (IR Company)

In fintech, PagSeguro reached $13.2 billion (+48% y/y) in Cash-in. Cash-in is the metric that represents the financial volume received from other financial institutions in PagSeguro accounts, excluding acquiring. The highlights were Pix, company account products and salary portability.

In my opinion, the results were very strong, given that the first quarter usually presents a seasonal weakness in acquisition. PagSeguro also highlighted that it reached 31.4 million customers (+9.5% y/y), of which 17.3 million are active customers. This strong revenue growth supports my buy recommendation.

Loan Portfolio and NPL - Growing Safely

As for the loan portfolio, the growth was largely due to guaranteed products, such as payroll loans, advance FGTS birthday withdrawals and credit cards with limits linked to PagSeguro financial products.

These guaranteed products already represent almost 3/4 of the loan portfolio and are responsible for the drop in NPL>90. In my view, PagSeguro has a good credit strategy in safer products, combined with serving SMEs.

Credit Portfolio (IR Company)

Now, let's talk a little about costs and expenses

Costs And Expenses - Growing Safely

Costs and expenses were $729 million (+12.0% y/y and -1.1% q/q) due to TPV growth, with a nominal increase in interchange and card scheme fees, in addition to a greater depreciation and amortization of intangible assets.

Total Costs and Expenses (IR Company)

Additionally, selling expenses grew 37.7%, due to the increase in the commercial team for geographic expansion and marketing expenses. Finally, administrative expenses grew 23% due to technology services and higher provisions for bonuses. I see the increase in these expense costs as "growing pains."

Net Income - Good Growth

Finally, with the increase in billing from acquiring services and also in credit revenues, the company achieved a net income of $96 million (+31.7% y/y and -4.3% q/t). Other highlights that caught my attention were new product launches.

PagSeguro launched Business Insurance, Tap to Pay Online and PagBank Partnerships in the first quarter. In a sector so marked by competition, it is important for the company to launch products, improve them, and continue launching new and good products to face the competition.

This company's search for innovation corroborates my recommendation to buy the shares, and now we will analyze the valuation to see if PagSeguro remains attractive.

Valuation - Very Attractive

Just like in my initial coverage thesis, I will use the Seeking Alpha metrics to value the company:

Valuation (IR Company)

As we can see, the company has an extremely high valuation in the vast majority of metrics, and I feel comfortable with my recommendation when I look at Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating and Factor Grades tools.

Quant Rating & Factor Grades (IR Company)

Despite the apparent great opportunity, it is important that investors know the risks of the thesis, and we will talk about this below.

Potential Threats To The Bullish Thesis

I listed the main risks for the thesis in my coverage initiation report, and honestly, in the 1Q24 results I believe that there will not be a major new risk for the business.

Therefore, I will focus on the macroeconomic risks related to the Brazilian economy. In this sense, the Brazilian Central Bank is independent, however, at the end of the year, the current president will be able to appoint the new president of the Central Bank.

The president's latest speeches are about intervention to lower interest rates, which is worrying from an investor's perspective. This has caused the yield curve to have a large rise at the long vertices.

Future Interest Curve (Bloomberg)

The purple curve is from January 2, 2024, and today's curve is the white one. As we know, this directly impacts consumption, investment and asset pricing decisions. The risks involved in investing in PagSeguro are diverse, and the investor must pay attention to them.

The Bottom Line

PagSeguro has been growing consistently in its acquiring and fintech segments. Its credit operation is healthy, as the most sold products are guaranteed.

Even though it is a growing company, PagSeguro presents good profitability and, best of all, it is traded at a discount of 9.47% to its peers when analyzing the P/E (FWD).

Based on this analysis, I recommend buying PagSeguro shares. In my opinion, investors should stick to growth with profitability and attractive valuation. The risk-return ratio seems very attractive.