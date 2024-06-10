designer491/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Even with CDs yielding close to 5%, finding other fixed income investments that yield more is always on the radar for some investors, especially those needing more income. Commercial Loan Obligation (CLOs for short) investing funds get a lot of attention on Seeking Alpha. So what are CLOs and how risky are they?

A collateralized loan obligation (CLO) is a single security backed by a pool of debt. The process of pooling assets into a marketable security is called securitization. Collateralized loan obligations (CLO) are often backed by corporate loans with low credit ratings or loans taken out by private equity firms to conduct leveraged buyouts. A collateralized loan obligation is similar to a collateralized mortgage obligation (CMO), except that the underlying debt is of a different type and character—a company loan instead of a mortgage.

The risk varies based on the tranche, which are ranked according to the creditworthiness of the underlying loans. Each tranche layer is assigned a rating from AAA down to BB, followed by the equity tranche, the most risky. The Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF (BATS:ICLO) only invests in the safest tranches, which might make this ETF acceptable to risk-adverse investors. As is my want for new ETFs (18 months old), it gets a Hold rating for now. It also seems better returns are possible with only a small increase in risk to the investor.

Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF review

Seeking Alpha describes this ETF as:

Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in floating rate note securities issued by collateralized loan obligations that are rated between AAA and AA by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization. It invests in securities with varying maturities. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up and top-down security picking approach to create its portfolio. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index and the JP Morgan CLOIE AAA Index. The Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF was formed on December 9, 2022 and is domiciled in the United States.

ICLO has $124m in AUM and shows a TTM Yield of 7.7%. As of May 1st, the fees jumped to 27bps as the management fee (26bps) waiver for the first four month of 2024 ended.

Invesco provides this overview of their ETF:

Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF is an actively managed exchange-traded fund that seeks current income and capital preservation. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its net assets in floating rate note securities issued by collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) that are rated AAA or equivalent by nationally recognized statistical rating organizations (NRSROs).

The ICLO Prospectus adds the following to what are eligible securities:

The Fund may invest up to 15% of its net assets in below AAA-rated CLO securities with a minimum rating of AA at the time of purchase, or if unrated, determined to be of comparable credit quality by the Sub-Adviser.

The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in CLO securities that are denominated in foreign currencies.

he Fund will primarily invest in CLOs whose underlying loan collateral is almost entirely comprised of broadly syndicated loans (i.e., loans with offering sizes that are typically greater than $250 million). The Fund may, however , invest up to 15% of its net assets in "middle-market CLOs " .

The Fund will limit its investment in fixed-rate CLO securities to a maximum of 15% of its net assets at the time of purchase.

Holdings review

As of today, the ratings from S&P and Moody's, with portfolio weights are:

AAA/Aaa currently account for just over 81% of the portfolio, with the AA/aa comprising another 12%. It is unknown how the managers chose to rate the NR/NR 6.69% of the portfolio but assuming no rating changes since purchase, over half would equate to AAA/Aaa rated based on the investment rules listed above. Morningstar provides some insight into important portfolio values.

Note the extremely short duration numbers. With effective maturity under 4 years, the income earned on the portfolio will be closely tied to the movement in commercial loan rates. With the average price above Par, that indicates to me that rates probably have peaked.

With 80 CLOs held, the Top 20 account for about twice their weight in the portfolio at 47%. That compares to a 10% weighting allocated to the smallest 20 positions. The low default rates for AAA/Aaa rated tranches relieves me of concern that two positions have weights over 4%.

Distributions review

seekingalpha.com ICLO DVDs

Based on average price, I would have suspected the above pattern, which shows a downward trend in the month payouts. All payouts are listed as Ordinary Income sourced. Future NII will be hurt by the fact the managers are no longer waving their 26bps fee.

Risk analysis

The low default/distressed risk of the higher rated tranches is shown in the next chart.

Since this market segment was reconfigured after the 2008-09 GFC, no Aaa or Aa CLO has not paid off in full. Across the whole ratings spectrum, the default/distressed rate was under 2%! One does not always equate correlation to the fixed income market, but as the next chart shows, CLOs provide that compared to other fixed income investments, such as HY corporates or USTs.

Portfolio strategy

I think the obvious question after seeing the above chart would be: "Why use an AAA-focussed ETF when defaults are low across the board?". To explore that answer, I found two other CLO ETFs that invest lower. First is the VanEck CLO ETF (CLOI) which has 18% in BBB or lower CLOs. The second is the Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (JBBB) with 96% at or below BBB ratings.

seekingalpha.com charting

While going slightly below AAA/AA tranches has provided no real benefit, moving down to BB and lower rated tranches has. Looking at just CLOI and JBBB with their slightly longer histories, we see that JBBB started outperforming CLOI in early 2023.

Final thoughts

As the GFC and COVID showed, when investors get spooked, lower-rated fixed income assets can get crushed. That said, most bounced back and owning funds versus individual exposures (think Lehman Brothers) allowed those who hung in there to recoup most if not all their "crash" losses. Considering how JBBB has done owning lowered rated CLOs, that is a good reason not to rate the ICLO above a Hold rating.